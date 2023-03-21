Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 9:49 p.m. for a general disturbance. A female wouldn’t let the male out of the motor vehicle.
Three officers and an ambulance were called to 48 Railroad Avenue at 10:42 p.m., for a Lyft driver having an issue with a customer.
Monday
Police began daily midnight checks at 12:34 a.m., at the train station at 122 Rantoul St.
At 7:20 a.m., officers were sent to Rantoul Street for a man and a woman arguing.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought officers to the vicinity of 14 Enon Street, at 10:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to Middlebury Lane at 12:26 p.m., for a past incident and issue with bullying.
Three officers were sent to Mill Street at 2:02 p.m., to assist the DCF with a child removal.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to Hamilton St., at 6:55 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike.
An officer went to 32 Park St., at 12:47 p.m., to check on a missing juvenile.
Police responded to the intersection of Aborn and Ord streets, at 4:53 p.m., for a motor vehicle with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 230 Essex St., at 5:17 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 82 Derby St., at 9:05 p.m.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:54 a.m., in the vicinity of the DPW and, after a brief check, arrested Edwin Arita, 26, of 12 Laurel St., Salem. Arita was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a number plate violation to conceal his identity, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 24 Putnam St., at 11:05 a.m., for a larceny.
At 4:10 p.m., police were sent to 370 Essex St., to make a well-being check.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 7 Traders Way, at 5:41 p.m.
Police were called to 10 Langdon St., at 7:52 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers responded to the intersection of Wyman and Highland Avenues at 8:26 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Peabody
Monday
Police were called to the Burlington parking lot, at 3:42 p.m., for a person sleeping in a black Nissan Rogue with New Hampshire plates. The officer said the couple were not sleeping. They were spoken to and sent on their way.
A Caller Street party reported, at 5:58 p.m., he was being threatened by his roommate. The officer on the scene said they were not threats, but comments more disapproving of the roommate’s erratic behavior. He was advised on how to begin the eviction process.
An officer went to T-Mobile, 232 Andover St., where he spoke with the operator of a black Honda. After the conversation, the officer arrested the operator, Gabriel Santos, 20, of 31 Harris St., Apt. 3, Peabody. Santos was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; attaching wrong number plates. He was also arrested on two outstanding Peabody warrants and two outstanding other-department warrants.
A caller reported, at 8:35 p.m., that a party with Florida plates was driving recklessly through the parking lot at 43 Shore Drive, almost striking several cars. When confronted, he threatened the calling party and other residents. The officer spoke with the caller and will be checking the area for the vehicle.
A Shaw’s Supermarket employee called police, at 9:43 p.m., to report the shoplifting of baby formula some 10 minutes earlier.
An employee of Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St. reported a guest from Room 15 was outside soliciting money and cigarettes from other guests. When staff asked him to return to his room and stop pestering guests, he refused and became argumentative. He returned to his room without further incident after being spoken to by the officers.
Danvers
Sunday
Police took a report of fraud from 72 Collins St., at 4:18 p.m.
Monday
A resident of Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., reported, at 12:47 p.m., that their neighbor’s TV was too loud.
Herb Chambers Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep reported at 2:19 a.m., that the windshield of a vehicle on the lot had been smashed.
Police were sent to Holten and Pine streets, at 4:37 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
Tuesday
The report of a fight in Unit 8 brought police to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St.
Police were sent to 60 Cabot Road, at 8:03 a.m., to break up a fight.
The third fight of the morning brought police to Elliott Street, at 10:06 a.m. Two men were fist-fighting.
Officers were called to 98 Water St., at 1:34 p.m. to remove four unwanted guests.
Marblehead
Monday
Vandalism was reported, at 6:36 a.m., on Roundhouse Road.
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud was reported, at 10:04 a.m. on Lafayette Street.
A disturbance brought two officers to Barnard Street, at 3:15 p.m.
Police were sent to Goldthwait Road, at 6:14 p.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Three officers responded to Creesy Street, at 8 p.m., for suspicious activity.