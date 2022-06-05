Peabody
A caller advised police, at 2:26 p.m., of a white male in his 60s approaching adults about their religious beliefs and asking about their children. The officer spoke with the reporting party about 5 minutes after the man was last seen, but the officer was unable to locate him.
Officers responded to James St., at 2:50 p.m., for a reported fight near the basketball court, but arriving officers reported the victim had run off and was not on scene.
The security director of Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, reported a patient had made a gun threat to one of the screeners in the main lobby. The 25-year-old Ipswich male was identified and will be summoned to court on a charge of threatening to commit a crime.
A Northend Street father notified police, at 4:56 p.m., that his 8-year-old stepped out to check on their dog and both had disappeared. The child was located in the vicinity of the Carroll School and was reunited with his parent. The dog, a black terrier mix, is still missing however. The family will continue checking the neighborhood.
A woman called police, at 7:30 p.m., from the PS Salon & Spa at Braeburn Gardens in Brooksby Village to report she was lost within her building. Brooksby security will assist the woman.
Friday
An ambulance was sent to the intersection of Stevens and Central streets, at 12:50 a.m., for a party who had fallen off his bike. He was evaluated by Atlantic and refused transport and was given a ride to his residence in Salem. DPW picked up his bicycle and dropped it off at the back of the station.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Shady Oak Trailer Park, 103 Newbury St., at 4:30 p.m. to provide legal advice to a party.
Police arrested a driver at 8:27 p.m., after he struck a tree in the vicinity of 91 Wenham St. Robert Webb, 75, of 32 Burroughs St., Danvers, was charged with second offense drunken driving.
Police were called to Torito Mexican restaurant, 10 Newbury St., at 10:12 p.m., after a party reported being threatened with a knife.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 42 Chase St., at 12:56 p.m., in response to a call about loud machinery disturbing the peace.
Police were called to 344 Andover St., at 7:42 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to Santander Bank, 17 Maple St., for a young child alone.
A resident of 23 Sherwood Ave. notified police, at 1:02 p.m., that someone had broken into their home on May 15.
Police responded to the intersection of Endicott Street and Commonwealth Ave., at 2:19 p.m., for a T-bone accident with possible injury.
Police were called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., to check the well-being of a party who was wearing several coats, but an area search was negative.
Police were sent to Seaboard Products, 17 Collins St., at 5:11 p.m.,, for four youths trespassing on the property.
Police were sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 7:15 p.m., for a stolen oven.
Police were called to Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., at 8:07 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave. They took the officers’ suggestion and left.
Friday
Police were sent to 9 Chestnut St., at 1:11 a.m., for two brothers fighting with each other.
An officer went to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 11:32 a.m., for a female yelling and swearing.
Saturday
Police were called to Ira Lexus, 101 Andover St., at 12:30 a.m., for a suspicious white SUV that left the property when police arrived.
A resident of 29 Bayberry Road notified police of a fraud, at 7:38 a.m.
Police were called to 29 Conant St., at 9:02 p.m., for a fight in front of the address.
An officer responded, at 10 p.m., to a parking lot at the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, for a possible stolen vehicle.
At 10:34 p.m., police went to Ira Lexus, 101 Andover St., for two suspicious people on the lot.
Sunday
Police responded to the vicinity of the Magia Restaurant & Bar, 126 Newbury St., at 1 a.m., after a party reported they were being followed. The caller was gone when police arrived.
An officer went to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 2:20 p.m., to speak to a rude customer.
Beverly
Thursday
Police stopped eight vehicles between 4:18 and 5 p.m., and issued written or verbal warnings to the operators for miscellaneous moving or administrative violations.
An officer was called to A New Leaf at 261 Cabot St., for an earlier shoplifting incident recorded on the shop’s security video.
The report of a stolen iPhone brought an officer to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 6:07 p.m.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Bow streets, at 9 p.m., after a caller reported hearing screams in the area.
Reports of an unruly female on the platform brought two officers to 10 Park St., at 10:15 p.m.
Friday
A resident of 1 Montserrat Road called police at 12:20 a.m., to report her neighbors had, and were using, a fire pit in their yard.
An officer and an ambulance were dispatched to a Dane Street address, at 2:13 a.m., after a caller reported difficulty in breathing.
An officer was sent to Somerset Avenue, at 9:03 a.m., to advise a party who was receiving unwanted gifts from their ex.
A two-vehicle accident with property damage in the parking lot brought police to 91 Herrick St., at 11 a.m.
An officer report at 11:07 p.m., that there was new graffiti on the building at 7 Sohier Road.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 12:42 p.m., to Rantoul Street after receiving a medical alert for a fall with injuries.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to the vicinity of 19 Dodge St. for a heated argument in a motor vehicle.
A patrolman stopped to see if a blind female walking on the road in the vicinity of 32 Dunham Road needed assistance, at 2:41 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 175 Elliott St., at 6:27 p.m., and arrested the driver, Andrew J. Savy, 56, of 127 1/2 Bridge St., for drunken driving; operating without a required ignition interlock; and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
An officer stopped an MBTA bus with its “Emergency 911” route sign on display.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and Access Road, just before 8 p.m., for a vehicle into the guardrail. The operator, a 47-year-old Peabody woman, who was believed to be operating under the influence of drugs, was transported to Beverly Hospital. She will be summoned to court on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and of negligent operation of a motor vehicle
Police were called to 113 Water St., at 9:25 p.m., to assist a woman locked out of her residence.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to
Route 128 at the Danvers line, at 11:15 p.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police at the scene of a rollover accident.
Saturday
Police were sent to Hospital Point at the dead end of Bayview Ave., to disperse a group gathered there.
Police were called to Elnew Avenue at 1:48 a.m., to assist a patient who had suffered a heart attack.
An officer was sent to 410 Rantoul St., at 10:27 a.m., to speak with a female party reporting threats.
A sergeant and two patrolmen responded, at 2:50 p.m., to 6 Hilltop Drive for a general disturbance — issues between neighbors.
At 3:13 p.m., a sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Ives streets for a male party in distress.
Police and fire responded to the end of Water Street, at 4:52 p.m., for an intoxicated party swimming out to a boat.
A Somerset Avenue resident called police, at 6:15 p.m., to report inappropriate packages from the ex-girlfriend.
Three officers stopped a vehicle at 9:13 p.m., at the intersection of New Balch Street and DiPalma Court, for four teens with alcohol.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Cabot and Lyman streets, at 8:26 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to 490 Rantoul St., at 10:03 a.m., for a well-being check.
A party reported from 254 Essex St., at 12:14 p.m., that their gym bag had been stolen.
A motor-vehicle accident with possible injury brought officers to 495 Rantoul St., at 12:27 p.m.
An officer was called to 50 Charnock St., at 2:20 p.m., after a party reported their tires had been slashed.
A past-break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle brought officers to 17 Central St., at 2:24 p.m.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 10 Lothrop St., at 3 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Two officers and a sergeant were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 4 p.m., for an overwrought 10-year-old daughter with a knife.
Swampscott
Friday
An ambulance was sent to 38 Outlook Road, at 12:31 a.m., for a drunken 18-year-old female passed out on the lawn.
A New Ocean Street resident called police, at 8 a.m., to report that construction noise at the new cannabis site is loud and overbearing.
The owner of Pure Barre, 1016 Paradise Road, called to 9:27 a.m., to report her employees were concerned about a male party who had been in the store about 20 minutes earlier asking weird questions. They sent a picture of the man to the PD, and he is the same party who had been spoken to by officers on the midnight shift.
A representative from Aqualine reported, at 12:48 p.m., that a motor vehicle had crashed into their trailer parked in the vicinity of Marshalls, 1005 Paradise Road. There were no injuries in the crash, but the representative wanted it documented. Police said the damage was very minor, and the parties exchanged paperwork.
A party called police at 1:38 p.m., from Alltown, 525 Paradise Road to report they had lost a hoop diamond earring with approximately 14 diamonds. The name and phone number of the reporting party were added to the report.
Salem PD reported, at 6:40 p.m., that a white male with a mohawk and a tie-dye backpack was walking from Swampscott to Salem in the middle of Danvers Road on the double yellow line. They requested Swampscott PD make a well-being check.
A 36 Rock Ave., resident told police she has a ripped screen, apparently from a water balloon thrown at her residence, and her landlord requested she notify police.