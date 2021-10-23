Peabody
Thursday
Police went to Ravenswood Road at 2:43 p.m. to arrest a 21-year-old man wanted on warrants from five different courts.
A Quincy man will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop on Howley Street at 3:23 p.m.
A tow truck parked on Newbury Street (Route 1) was reported vandalized at 6:12 p.m.
A Buxton Lane resident reported seeing a person in the backyard at 8:13 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported by a security company monitoring the lot at the Audi dealership on Andover Street at 11:09 p.m. Upon investigation police found a man who said he had been authorized to change some tires there.
Friday
An employee at the Citgo in Wilson Square called at 7:05 a.m. to report that a window was broken overnight and money was taken. Detectives are investigating.
Animal control contacted a resident of Veterans Memorial Drive at 10:26 a.m. after confirming that a dog that bit someone on Thursday was not licensed and that the Housing Authority, which runs the complex, had no record of the dog.
One person was injured in a crash at the ramp from Route 128 to Lowell Street at 10:48 a.m. The injured person was taken to Salem Hospital. A dog was taken to its home by an officer.
A Franklin Street resident reported that her parrot, Lola, had escaped her cage and was missing at 2:02 p.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A wallet was found on Humphrey Street at 9:41 a.m.
Harassment of dog walkers was reported at 10:04 a.m. on Carol Road.
A phone was found at Gallison Avenue and Stevens Road at 3:22 p.m.
A car break was reported on Paradise Road at 8:51 p.m.
Thursday
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud was taken on Barnard Street at 3:34 p.m.
Firefighters and an ambulance were also called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Elm Street at 4:17 p.m.
A lost wallet was reported on Roosevelt Avenue at Barry Road at 4:17 p.m.