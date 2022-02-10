PeabodyWednesdayPolice were sent to Lake Shore and Granite roads, at 3:50 p.m., after a caller reported three or four youths on bicycles riding down the middle of the road “pulling wheelies” in front on oncoming traffic. Police checked the area but the youths had moved on.
An officer went to the vicinity of TJ Maxx, 300 Andover St., on the report of an individual passed out in a parked moving van. Police woke the woman, who did not appear impaired. She said she was just tired and would be taking a cab home and would have a licensed operator pick up the UHaul in the morning.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Allen’s Lane, at 7:50 a.m., to check on a girl sitting on the sidewalk. She had a cut knee and was taken to the front lobby of the station.
EMTs were sent to a Murray Street address, at 9:15 a.m., after a physical therapist reported the resident had been stuck in his chair for 24 hours.
An officer responded to 19R Foster St. after a caller reported a Ford F250 had dumped approximately 10 trash bags on the property. The officer headed to 46 Dow St., Salem, for followup on the trash bag dump.
BeverlyWednesdayPolice went to 32 Railroad Ave., at 4:24 p.m., to check on a female not answering her phone.
An officer was sent to Marjorie Way, at 8:24 p.m., to speak with a mom who was concerned about her daughter.
Two officers responded to 355 Rantoul St., at 11:10 p.m., for a possible past assault with a dangerous weapon.
ThursdayAn officer was sent to a Marjorie Way address, at 1:33 a.m., to take a report on a missing female juvenile.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Bow streets, at 7:50 am., for a two-car accident.
At 7:53 a.m., police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon Street for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cole Street and Paradise Road, at 2 p.m., for an elderly male stumbling as he walked.
An officer was sent to Dolloff Avenue, at 2:57 p.m., to look into a previous harassment.
Marblehead
WednesdayAn officer was called to Allerton Place, at 10:07 a.m., on a general complaint.
Two officers were sent to Rowland Street at 3:05 p.m., on a general complaint.
A Gregory Street resident called police,, at 3:15 p.m., to report that a package delivered to his address had been rummaged through.
A vehicle was stopped, at 6:35 p.m., at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Pleasant St., and the operator was given a verbal warning.
At 9:20 p.m., three officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Prince and Pleasant and gave the operator a verbal warning.
Officers were sent to Lighthouse Lane, at 9:50 and to Community Road, at 10:20 p.m. on separate property checks.
ThursdaySix property checks were made across town, between 12:42 and 1:10 p.m.
DanversWednesdayAn officer was sent to the intersection of Conant and Elliott streets, at 5:45 p.m., for a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian, a Danvers resident, told police he was wearing headphones when he looked up saw see the light change, but he did not see the car beginning to move and stepped out into the crosswalk where he was hit. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-critical injuries. The driver, a Wenham male, was not cited.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 60 Commonwealth Ave., at 7:35 p.m., after a motor-vehicle accident in which one operator complained the other operator, a male, was giving her a hard time. After a brief investigation, police arrested Jody Hurlburt, 44, of 46 Trask Road, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and disorderly conduct.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 156 Hobart St., at 9:20 p.m., to assist a heart attack victim. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
ThursdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, at 6:25 a.m., to check a possible sidewalk collapse.
Offices were sent to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road for a party banging his head. He was transported to the Beverly Hospital psych unit.
SalemWednesdayThe report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 5:10 p.m.
The report of a hit-and-run accident brought police to 20 Colonial Road, at 7:45 p.m.
An officer was sent to 190 Bridge St., at 7:50 p.m., investigate a fraud or a scam.
A police vehicle was involved in a motor-vehicle accident at 10:56 p.m., at the intersection of Holly and Linden streets.
ThursdayPolice were sent to 32 Salem St., at 1:50 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 50 Freedom Hollow, at 3:27 a.m., to end a dispute.
Two reports of fraud or a scam brought police first to 4 Lyme St., at 10:02, and then to 19 North Washington Square, at 10:15 a.m.
Officers responded to 100 North St., at 11:35 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to 2 Kimball Court, at 1:40 p.m. to investigate a possible incident of harassment.
Police made seven motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 4:20 and 5:30 p.m.