PeabodyTuesday
An officer was called to Kingdom Hall, 4 Kingdom Terrace, at 1:27 p.m., to take a report on an unemployment fraud.
Police were called to Boston Brace International, 2 Centennial Drive, at 3:25 p.m., after a male party made threats, but he had since left the location. The party was upset his insurance wasn’t working. He is no longer welcome at the business.
A woman called police at 4:17 p.m., from Carroll School, 60 Northend St., to report she had gone to pick up her kindergartner from his after-school program and was told he had already been picked up. She told police she had called everyone on her approved release list and no one had the child. She said she has a 209A restraining order on the father and suggested he might on his way to Abington with the child. Police there were notified and requested to check the father’s address. His cell phone was pinged and found to be within a thousand meters of 1579 Columbus Ave., Boston. The officer spoke with the school principal who said the father had arrived at the school that afternoon with a probate order that granted him custody of the child, who was then released to the father. Abington police will attempt to conduct a well-being check of the child but no further action is required at this time.
A resident of Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., called police, at 5:12 p.m., to complain about a neighbor setting off fireworks. The officer spoke to that neighbor as well as others. The issue should be resolved.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:13 p.m., at Washington Street and Hourihan Way on a routine motor-vehicle stop. After a brief investigation and records check, they summoned the operator, a 33-year-old Peabody man, to court to face charges of operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license. The vehicle was left legally parked, and the operator was given a ride home.
A woman came to the Police Station, at 8:45 p.m., to report that a check addressed to her had been stolen from the mail.
Wednesday
A caller reported, at 2 a.m., that he saw a group of people, possibly teens, gathered in the area of 9100 Crane Brook Way Avenue. He said he was concerned as he thought there had been a lot of vandalism lately.
MarbleheadTuesday
An Elm Street party notified police, at 4:44 p.m., that a package had been stolen from his Elm Street home.
Wednesday
Police were advised of a possible water main issue at the intersection of Naugus Avenue and Sparhawk Terrace.
BeverlyTuesday
An officer was sent to a Landers Drive address, at 5:08 p.m., to serve a Notification of Immediate Threat from the Registry.
Two patrolmen responded to 181 Elliott St., at 5:17 p.m., for yelling coming from a vehicle in the East Garage.
Officers were called to 60 Story Ave., at 8:53 p.m., to check on a child.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 11 p.m., to a Greene Street address for a 74-year-old man suffering from hip pain, possibly as a result of a fall.
Wednesday
Two officers were dispatched, at 4:15 a.m., to Beverly Commons drive for several Hispanic males in an SUV wearing masks.
Police were sent to South Hardy St., at 9:10 a.m., for drug activity in a black Scion.
An officer was sent to 298 Dodge St., at 10:20 a.m., for vandalism or malicious destruction — gravestones were toppled in the cemetery.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 150 Brimbal Ave., to check on a male sitting in a car.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to 16 Blaine Ave., at 1:11 p.m., for a possible fire in an apartment.
MiddletonMonday, Jan. 17
Police responded at 7:07 a.m., to Village Road for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Police were sent to Mill Street at 8:15 a.m., to check on a report of a tree down on wires, blocking the roadway.
At 12:04 p.m., police were sent to North Main Street in the vicinity of Middleton Electric Light for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
An ambulance was sent to Orchard Circle at 3:35 p.m. for a person who had fallen. They were transported to a local hospital.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
An officer reported from Evon Lane, at 9:32 a.m., that a street sign was down. DPW was notified.
Police were sent to Memorial Drive, at 10:27 a.m., to report on minor damage to a parked vehicle.
At 1 p.m., an officer was called to the Minit Carwash, South Main St., for a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to Boston St., at 3:30 p.m., to help a resident return a trampoline that had blown into a neighbor’s yard.
A report of scam phone calls brought an officer to Fuller Pond Road, at 7:10 p.m.
Between 8:43 and 10:05 p.m. two officers made six miscellaneous motor-vehicle stops, four of which were for speeding. All the operators received verbal warnings except for one speeder, who was issued a written warning.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
A sergeant reported a phone scam at a fuller Pond Road address, at 2:07 p.m.
A sergeant responded to Dunkin Donuts on South Main Street, at 3:10 p.m., to investigate a case of ongoing harassment.
A vehicle was stopped, at 10:30 p.m., on South Main Street and the Danvers line, and the operator was given a verbal warning for speeding.
Thursday, Jan. 20
An officer was called to Flying Fox Circle, at 8:52 a.m., to mediate a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was called to DoubleTree Hotel on Village Road, at 10:42 a.m., to assist Danvers police.
At 4:05 p.m., police went to the vicinity of Richardson’s Dairy, South Main Street, for a motor-vehicle accident.
Friday, Jan. 21
The ACO was called to a Campbell Road home at 5:15 p.m., for a bat in the house.
A party called police at 12:28 a.m., from Paradise Golf, Lonergan Road, to report his windshield had been cracked.
Officers went to Shipley Court at 6:20 p.m., to attempt to assist in settling a verbal dispute.
Saturday, Jan. 22
An officer was sent to Cranberry Lane, at 11:17 a.m., on a welfare check, but the party no longer lives in town.
Police were sent to the intersection of Catherine Drive and Boston Street, at 8:50 p.m., to assist Peabody Police.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Police were sent to 114 Coin & Jewelry, Turnpike Street, to assist North Andover police.
A party called police, at 11:45 a.m., from Birch Road, to report duck hunting behind the property.
A motor-vehicle accident with injury brought police to the vicinity of Richardson’s Dairy, South Main Street.
At 11 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of McDonald’s on South Main Street and gave the driver a verbal warning for speeding.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Hathorne Hill Rehab & Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 4:45 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 6:45 p.m., to follow up on a shoplifting report.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 155 Dayton St., at 10:55 p.m. to assist other officers in a vehicle and foot pursuit.
Wednesday
An officer went to the vicinity of 10 Water St., at 1:40 a.m., to make a well-being check on a party yelling out of a window.
Police were called to the vicinity of Hollis Road, at 7:26 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 8:08 a.m., an officer was sent to Maple Street at I95 for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were dispatched, at 9:40 a.m., to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., to make a warrant arrest. They arrested Brian Portelle, 45, of 100 Kirkbride on the warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense.
Police were sent to 56 Elliott St., at 11:31 a.m., for a minor two-car accident.
An officer was sent to Candlewood Suites Danvers, 238 Andover St., at 1:40 p.m., to serve a summons.
At 1:42 p.m., police were sent to 11 Sandpiper circle for a computer scam.
An officer was sent to Sawasdee Restaurant, 49 Maple St., for a larceny, after two customers left without paying.
Police were sent to the Danvers Comcast/Xfiniti store at 139 Endicott St., for an upset customer who was being disorderly.
A resident of 8 Rocky Hill Circle called police, at 3:55 p.m., to report a fraudulent $920 withdrawal from their account.