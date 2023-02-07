Peabody
Monday
A wellness check was called in at 1:50 a.m. by Elliott Community Health, on a 7 Washington St., potentially suicidal party. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
A 261 Newbury St. woman called police at 9:40 a.m. to report her dog’s tags had been stolen and to inquire how to replace them. She was left a voice mail advising her to contact the agencies that issued them.
Officers went to 12 Paul Ave. at 10:57 a.m., to serve a warrant, but the warrant could not be served as the party was not at home at that time.
A party from 13 Tanners Court, walked in to the station at 11:26 a.m., to report a fraud.
Officers were sent to 1 Whitney Drive, at 11:42 a.m., to serve a warrant. They were informed the male had moved out of the country.
The Fire Department responded, at 12:04 p.m., to the intersection of Lynnfield Street and First Avenue to a call of a trash truck on fire. The blaze was extinguished and the truck was towed.
A man from Summit distributors, 56 Pulaski St., called police at 12:22 a.m., to speak with an officer about an employee misusing a company credit card.
Police went to the scene of a minor two-vehicle accident, at 4:05 p.m., where the vehicles had pulled over by Tesla. A 26-year-old Peabody woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
A male walked into the station, at 4:10 p.m. to report a fraudulent charge on his American Express credit card.
A Crane Brook Way resident walked into the station, at 5:57 p.m., to report an incident that had occurred at the apartment. The officers attempted to speak with the other person involved but, as they were unable to speak with him, they issued a summons to the 80-year-old male to appear in court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery, and with disturbing the peace.
A woman called police, at 7:41 p.m., from 300 Andover St., to report a suspicious male in the parking lot who was trying to speak with her about 15 minutes earlier. She said she became nervous and entered one of the stores. The officer looked for the male but he was gone from the area.
A male reported, at 9:17 p.m., that he had lost his Airpods, and they were tracking to a Russell Street address. The officer was unable to locate the Airpods.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Bartlett Street, at 4:43 p.m., to check on a possibly suicidal female.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:42 p.m., to the vicinity of 220 Cabot St., for a multi-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. No injuries were indicated.
Two officers were called to 6 Beverly Commons, at 10:08 p.m., for complaints about a loud house party.
Two officers were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 10:38 p.m., for an out-of-control patient in the emergency room.
Monday
Police and an ambulance were called to Mill Street, at 7:18 a.m. for a possible stroke.
A possible dispute between neighbors brought police to 21 River St. at 7:29 a.m.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 8 a.m. in the vicinity of 237 Dodge St., where they arrested a driver. Mario C. Giacalone, 50, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; failing to stop for police; and use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
Two hit and run accidents, each with with property damage brought police to 346 Rantoul St., at 10:30 a.m., and to 325 Cabot St., at 10:41 a.m.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of 126 Park St., at 2:28 p.m., to check a suspicious vehicle. The resident thought the driver was going to break in.
An officer was called to 16 Harrison Ave., 5 p.m. after a Amazon delivery driver suspiciously entered the home.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Russell Street address, at 5:10 p.m. to assist a man who had fallen in the bathroom.
An officer went to the vicinity of 48 Putnam St., at 5:38 p.m., to disperse a group of teens who were bothering people after a school program.
Medical assistance, police and fire were sent to an Ives Street address, at 8:04 p.m., for a party having a seizure.
Two officers were sent to 211 Rantoul St., at 7:41 p.m., to check the well-being of a daughter who had expressed suicidal ideations this morning.
An officer was sent to 15 Hilltop Dive, at 9:22 p.m. to investigate a wire fraud case.
An officer was called to 325 Rantoul St., at 11:05 p.m., to help locate an adult missing from the program.
Tuesday
Three officers were sent to Birchwood Drive, at 12:42 a.m., for a man holding scissors to his neck in a suicide attempt.
Three officers were sent to 33 Hilltop Drive, at 1:22 a.m., for a male party climbing through a window.
The report of a possible heart attack brought police to Enon St., at 5:44 a.m.
Two officers responded to Cabot Street, at 7:57 p.m., for a man down along the wood line.
A possible overdose brought officers to Rantoul St., at 9:49 a.m.
Two officers were sent to Herrick Street, at 11:07 a.m., for a man down in the lot.
Medical assistance and two officers responded to Broadway, at 2:05 p.m., for a party with a possible seizure.
Police were dispatched to Elliott St., at 2:09 p.m., for a homeless Level 2 Sex Offender in vicinity.
Two officers were called to Cabot Street at the Salem Bridge for a party walking on the bridge.
Police were called to Hathaway Avenue, at 4:14 p.m. to help the Water Department gain entry to a vacant house.
Marblehead
Monday
One police officer and Fire Engines 1, 2 and 4 were dispatched to the Rail Trail in the vicinity of Village Street, at 4:27 a.m., for what were described as “large flames.”
Two officers were sent to State Street, at 10:35 a.m. to assist a citizen.
An officer was sent to Ruby Avenue, at 12:23 p.m., to check for speeders.
An officer was called to Smith Street to investigate a damaged screen that may have been damaged in a past break-in attempt.
Three officers and the ACO were sent to a Garfield Street address to check and secure a vacant building.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to State, Washington and Gerry streets between 9:23 and 9:45 p.m., for a drunken male. He was followed to five different locations before he was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 3 Heritage Drive, at 4:51 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police went to 12 Lynde St., at 5:38 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 75 Canal St., at 6:16 p.m., to investigate threats made.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 9:31 p.m. in the vicinity of Highland Avenue. After a records check, they arrested Christopher Duran Garcia, 22, of 117 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Tuesday
At 1:13 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 7 Palmer Street and, after a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Laureen A. Delgado, 51, of 133 Alden St., Malden. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker.
Police were sent to 1 Boston St., at 10:58 a.m., for a suspicious item.
AT 1:37 p.m., police went to 50 Grove St., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 171 Boston St., at 1:43 p.m., to maintain peace for a private repossession tow.
Officers were dispatched to 245 Lafayette St., at 4 p.m., to stop a break and entry in progress.
The report of a larceny brought police to 21 Essex St., at 4:49 p.m.