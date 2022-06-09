Peabody
Wednesday
A Lowell Street homeowner was advised to stop working on his tree and call a professional as the tree was too close to the power lines. He said he would take the officer’s suggestion.
A Summit Terrace resident came into the station, at 1:52 p.m., to report she is being blackmailed by an unknown party.
An officer reported, at 2:53 p.m., that there was a large group of kids at the James Street Park, but that they were all leaving the area.
The manager of Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St. St., reported that a juvenile who was caught shoplifting threw a Mountain Dew bottle in the store, then went outside and started destroying the plants and calling the manager names. The youth left the area before the officer arrived, but he will continue to monitor the area.
A caller reported, at 6:55 p.m., from the vicinity of Summit and Forest streets that a person took a detour sign, put it in their car and left. The officer checked the car’s address but no one answered the door and the car was not present. He was going to return later, but the sign was returned prior to his arrival. The suspect’s parents were informed of the incident.
A Burke School custodian reported, at 7:06 p.m., that he had a previous altercation with a male party on the property. He was advising the party to stay off school property, and the person did not receive it well.
A caller notified police, at 7:31 p.m., of a suspicious box at the end of the road. It was an old air conditioner dumped there.
A Patricia Road woman called police, at 9:27 p.m., to report her daughter missing. She was not actually missing — the mother would like assistance in reaching her daughter.
Thursday
A caller from Sports Collectibles, 14 Peabody Square, called at 12:35 a.m., to report her 16-year-old niece had walked away from home and the family was trying to get the girl back. A family member located the girl and was coming home with her.
Police responded to the vicinity of Lynn Street and Sunset Drive, at 12:36 a.m., to report a person stumbling down Lynn Street. An officer stopped and spoke to the party and called the Lynn and the Woburn police, but neither had had any involvement, nor were they familiar with the subject. The officer noticed a phone number on the subject’s keychain and contacted that person, who arranged for the subject to be transported to Salem Hospital. The subject’s vehicle was located in front of 14 Broadway in Lynn. It had run out of fuel and was not parked safely, so it was towed.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer went to 21 Parlee St., at 4:40 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to 6 Loring Hills Ave., at 5:08 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 5:43 p.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 2 Essex St., at 6:36 p.m.
Officers were sent to 83 Bridge St., at 7;25 p.m., to bring an end to a dispute.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought an officer to the vicinity of 107 Congress St. at 7:28 p.m.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Harbor and Park streets, at 7:38 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 336 Jefferson Ave., at 7:51 p.m.
At 8:15 p.m., police were called to 227 Highland Ave., to end a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 40 Broad St., at 8:22 p.m., to look into a harassment complaint.
A general request for police brought an officer to 105 Canal St., at 10:21 p.m.
An officer was sent to 30 Church St., at 10:48 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 58 Salem St., at 12:48 a.m., on another noise complaint.
A party was placed into protective custody at 1:04 a.m., in the vicinity of 200 Essex St.
Officers stopped five vehicles on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops between 1:20 and 3:43 a.m.
A commercial alarm brought police to 231 Essex St., at 7:01 .
At the same time another officer was sent to 89 Canal St., on a parking complaint.
An officer was called to 26 New Derby St., at 8:32 a.m. to make a well-being check.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 190 Bridge St., at 9:23 a.m.
An officer was called to 252 Bridge St., at 10:48 to report on a case of vandalism or graffiti.
An officer went to 1 Butler St., at 11:12 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were called to 56 Federal St., at 11:31 a.m., for an assault in the past
Officers made six motor-vehicle traffic stops between 12:28 p.m. and 1:55 p.m.
Police were sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 1:50 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 337 Bridge St., at 2:14 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Tremont Street, at 5:17 p.m., to shut off an argument between neighbors over cut grass.
Police went to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 8:03 p.m., where they spoke with parties playing music so loudly they were bothering others.
Two officers went to the Gazebo at 25 Essex St., at 8;51 p.m., to disperse a group of homeless parties using the gazebo as a power source.
The report of a male wearing all black with a backpack brought to the vicinity of 130 New Balch Street, at 9:45 p.m., to check the suspicious party.
Thursday
Police were sent to 490 Rantoul St., at 3:57 a.m., to assist a resident who wanted an unwelcome guest out of the house.
Police were sent to Reck Fitness, 135 Cabot St., at 5:55 a.m., for a missing fitness tire.
Two officers fire and ambulance were dispatched to 181 Elliott St., at 8:42 a.m., to check on a male sleeping in the ATM.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 20 Sohier Road, at 9:26 a.m., for a student under the influence of pills.
An officer was sent to a Woodland Avenue address, at 9:51 a.m., to listen to a child with a story.
Police went back to the Gazebo, 25 Essex St., at 11:05 a.m., for another homeless-related issue
Police, fire and accident were called to the intersection of McKay and Matthies streets, at 11:19 a.m., for a car into a pole.
Officers were sent to 16 Corning St., at 12:21 a.m., to take a report on an online scam.
Two cruisers were sent to 4 Ocean St., at 3:10 p.m., to find out what was going on with a man who was yelling, swearing and playing music.
Marblehead
Wednesday
The report of a case of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Countryside Lane at 9:07 a.m.
Police were called to Rowland Street, at 9:48 a.m., after a housing van hit a parked car.
Police were sent to Smith Street, at 11:09 a.m., to serve a no-trespass order.
An officer went to Redstone Lane, at 1:08 p.m., to assist a citizen.
At 2:32 p.m., police were sent to Atlantic Avenue, for a general complaint.
AT 3:11 p.m., an officer was sent to Pleasant Street for kids loitering in the area.
Another general complaint brought police to Ocean Ave. at 7:38 p.m.
An officer was sent to Essex Street at 11:17 p.m. for a dispute between neighbors over parking.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Andover Street and Avalon Bay Drive, at 4:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An officer went to Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 5:22 p.m., to look for a missing student.
A motor-vehicle accident without injury brought police to the intersection of Belgian Road and Poplar Street at 5:52 p.m.
An officer was sent to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 7:30 p.m., for the larceny of a cellphone.
Police were dispatched to 135 Andover St., at 9:42 p.m., for a car stopped in the middle of the road. They arrested the driver, Lynda Cloutier, 54, of 16 Fuller Road, Middleton. She was charged with drunken driving, second offense.
Thursday
The report of an overdose brought an ambulance to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 3:50 a.m. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Town Fair Tire, 121 Endicott St., at 7:53 p.m., for a reckless bus, but it was gone before they arrived.
An officer was called to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 8:15 a.m., after a woman reported her ex boyfriend was refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to the Liberty Tree Mall parking lot on Independence Way at 10:03 a.m., for a driver doing donuts in the lot.
Local and state police were called to the intersection of Newbury Street (US Route 1) and Industrial Drive, at 10:17 a.m., for an accident with a motor-vehicle rollover without entrapment. According to state police, a work truck, the only vehicle involved, hit a fire hydrant and electric sign as it rolled over. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries. Danvers Water and Electric departments were called to the scene to handle the water and the sign respectively, and the truck was towed. The right lane on the northbound side of the highway was closed for a time while the scene was worked, and tools and materials the truck spilled on the roadway were cleaned up. The driver was cited but no specifics were available at the time.
An officer went to Emtex, 42B Cherry Hill Drive, at 10:36 a.m., to take a report on a mail or check fraud.
Police were called to Ocean State Job Lot, 139 Endicott St., at 2:43 p.m., for a possible shoplifter, but they were gone on arrival.