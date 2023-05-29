PeabodyFriday
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:19 a.m., at the intersection of Walnut and Howley streets and summoned the operator, a 30-year-old Quincy male, to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and for failing to have the vehicle registration in his possession. His vehicle was towed.
A Walnut Street man notified police, at 8:47 a.m., that a unknown person had opened a fraudulent AT&T account with his info and without his knowledge.
The sergeant reported, at 10:19 a.m., from the vicinity of Pole 22 in the North Shore Mall parking lot, that he would be checking the well-being of the occupant of a vehicle. He reported the male was meditating.
An officer was sent to 3 Tremont St., at 11:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. He summoned the operator, a 19-year-old Elm Place, Peabody, male to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer responded to a call from the Sunglass Hut, the Northshore Mall, at 11:37 a.m., for a shoplifting an hour earlier of sunglasses valued at $420. The suspect was arrested but no details were given.
Police were sent to 5 Ash St. at 12:36 p.m., to make a well-being check on an elderly female not heard from since Thursday afternoon. The caller, her daughter, said her mother had ring cameras, and they did not show she had left the bedroom. Police entered the house, but the mother was not there. They were able to contact her, however, and she told them she had taken The Ride to Market Basket in Danvers.
While an officer was on scene at 22 Pulaski St., at 2:07 p.m., for another incident, she was informed of a past disturbance. The officer documented the incident and will summon two juveniles to court for threats with a dangerous weapon. One of the 15-year-old juveniles was summoned to court on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; and the other juvenile was summoned for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and for a single count of threatening to commit a crime.
A Nordstorm employee at the Northshore Mall informed police, at 2:59 p.m., of a past shoplifting, at 6:15 p.m., on Friday, May 25, in which a male in his 20s took some 15 to 18 pairs of sunglasses with a total value of approximately $2,625.
An officer was called to 400 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:15 p.m., for a past assault between two patients.
State police responded, at 8:04 p.m., to the vicinity of Route 1 Auto Service, 218 Newbury St., for a deer strike in the left lane.
Police went to Pellana, 9R Sylvan St., at 8:41 p.m., for the report of a past physical altercation between two guests. One party left in a red Dodge Ram, but threatened to come back and finish what he started.
A caller reported, at at 10:31 p.m., that someone was throwing bottles or some object filled with liquid, from the wooded area on the east side of Route 114 between the Holy Cow and the Northshore Mall. He said his vehicle was covered with the liquid and has a dent where it was struck. He said he was en route to the station from Peabody Square to make a report, but had not yet arrived. Officers checked the area, but nothing was showing.
Saturday
A father came in to the Sunglass Hut, at 10:19 a.m., to make restitution for a May 19 incident involving his son, when the youth took merchandise priced at $366.
An officer was sent to Lifetime Fitness, 210L Andover St., after a caller reported items stolen from an unsecured locker in the first-floor women’s locker room.
A party called police, at 5:13 p.m., from Shaw’s to report that a vehicle had struck his driver-side door then continued onto Prospect Street. An officer pulled over the suspect at the intersection of Prospect and Felton streets and escorted the party back to Shaw’s, where information was exchanged.
Police were called to the vicinity of Legal Seafoods, 210L Andover St., at 5:42 p.m., where mall security was off with a large group of juveniles who were reporting they were being threatened by another group of juveniles. The threats were made at Beverly High School. Both groups will be picked up by their parents.
Police were sent to Sunset Drive, at 10:40 p.m., after a caller reported a large group of some 30-40 teens had just entered the woods via the trail at the end of the street. Police cleared the kids out.
Sunday
An Uber driver called police, at 1:02 a.m., to report their car had been hit by a vehicle which had been located by police and stopped on Meadowview Road. The officers arrested Kelsie Cheri Baker, 24, of 2 South St., Wenham. She was charged with drunken driving; three counts of assault and battery on police officers; resisting arrest; and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A caller reported, at 12:02 p.m., from 8 Scenic Road, that his neighbor had a leg laceration from a pressure washer. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Firefighters were called to an apartment at 5 Holten St. at 7:07 p.m., for smoke in the basement. Officers reported that nothing was showing on arrival. It was a faulty electrical circuit, but no fire. The issue was handled and the resident will contact an electrician.
A caller notified the Fire Department of open flame behind 11 Essex Lane. The officer reported it was a controlled fire pit, and everything was in order.
The group home at 63 Andover St., reported, at 11 p.m., that a resident had not returned. A BOLO was put out for the party over the North District.
Police responded, at 11:43 p.m., to the intersection of Calumet and Beckett streets, for a vehicle into a pole with the involved parties — possibly a female and male — fleeing on foot toward Washington Street. The Light Plant was notified and Arrington was en route for the tow.
BeverlyFriday
Two cruisers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 4:37 p.m., to break up a fight involving a group of homeless people.
A sergeant, two officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:11 p.m., to the intersection of Hale and Orchard Streets for a possible overdose.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Hale and West streets, at 9:41 p.m., for suspicious activity, a large — more than 100 — group of kids on the train tracks.
Friday
A general disturbance — a woman said things were thrown at her — brought an officer to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., at 12:20 a.m.
An officer was directed to the intersection of Davis and Front streets, at 12:45 a.m., to remove buckets from the roadway.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Broadway, at 12:50 a.m., for a possible road-rage incident.
An officer was called to the end of Kernwood Ave., at 5:54 a.m., for a car that hit the gates at the end of the bridge.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Essex Street at 10:40 a.m., for a 94-year-old male who had fallen and was bleeding from his head.
A officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Ellingwood Court, at 1:55 p.m., for a young female crying.
Three officers responded, at 2:56 p.m., to Rantoul Street for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The victim was transported to Beverly Hospital with head, arm and leg injuries, and the operator was cited for a crosswalk violation.
Two officers responded to Cabot St., at 3:34 p.m., for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle. The cyclist was unhurt and refused medical attention and went on his way and the driver was not charged.
An officer was sent to 48 Putnam St., at 4:20 p.m., for a past assault.
An officer was called to 25 Story Ave., at 4:56 p.m., for a young female attacked by a dog.
Police went to 16 Pond St., at 8:37 p.m., to make a well-being check on an autistic male who had been reaching out to a former therapist.
At 1:23 p.m., two cruisers were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., to check on the staff at Blueberry Hill.
At 11:24 p.m., two officers went to the intersection of Beckford and Bennett streets, for a loud party that was disturbing neighbors.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to 48 Putnam St., at 12:30 a.m., to make a check on North Beverly Elementary school.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 601 Manor Road at 1:30 a.m., for a loud gathering outside. a few minutes later, at 1:48 a.m., a party called to report an argument in 601.
Two officers responded to 261 Hart St., at 7:37 a.m., for an unknown disturbance between male parties.
Two officers responded, at 10:18 a.m., to Sunset Drive for a 13-year-old passed out and bleeding from the mouth.
An officer was called to the MBTA garage at 11:08 a.m., for a group of skaters causing a disturbance at the 100 Rantoul St. building.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Cox Court and Summit Avenue, at 11:46 p.m., to disperse a group of kids walking on the tracks.
An officer was sent to Lovett and Bartlett streets, at 12:12 p.m., after callers complained about people illegally parking on the corners.
An officer was sent to 2 Duck Pond Road, at 12:30 p.m., to take a report on a fraudulent claim for unemployment.
DanversThursday
Police were called to Liberty Tree Mall, at 6:35 p.m., for kids riding bikes in the mall. They were gone on arrival.
An officer was sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 7:21 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
An officer was sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way at 7:53 p.m., for another female shoplifter.
A call about motorcycle engines disturbing the peace brought police to 7 Trinity St., at 9:10 p.m.
Friday
Medical aid was sent to Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, at 9:43 a.m., for a possible stroke. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A caller reported, at 2:45 p.m., from Carpets Unlimited Inc., 44 Garden St., that someone has been illegally using their dumpster.
A party reported, at 6:26 p.m., that their wallet had been stolen from Old Navy Clothing, 100 Independence Way.
Firefighters were sent to the vicinity of Tulane Road, at 9:22 p.m., after being alerted to the fire by a box alarm. The blaze was extinguished without issue.
Saturday
Police went to 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 1:08 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute involving a resident vs. staff members.
An officer was called to 4 Moulton Terrace, at 2:05 p.m., for a case of identity fraud.
Salem
Saturday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 17 Hubon St., at 8:51 a.m.
Police were called to 19 Oakland St., at 9:29 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were called to 117 Highland Ave., at 11:12 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital to checked for possible injury.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident involving airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 145 Canal St., at 12:53 p.m.
Police were sent to 30 Leavitt St., at 2:34 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 38 Salem St., at 3:08 p.m., to send an undesirable or an unwanted guest on their way.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road at 4:07 p.m.
Police were called to 100 Boston St., at 5:30 p.m. to report on a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Road, at 6:58 p.m.
Police were called to 91 Lafayette St., at 9:28 p.m., for a trespassing.
Officers were called to 4 First St., at 9:48 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave, at 10:11 p.m., to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 1000 Loring Ave., at 10:45 p.m.
Police responded to four separate noise complaints between 11:03 and 11: 59 p.m. — Appleton, Lafayette, Perkins and Bryant streets, in order.
Sunday
Police returned to 91 Lafayette St., again at 1:06 a.m., for a trespassing.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to Ash Street at 3:01 a.m.
At 6:01, officers were called to 144 Bridge St., for a disturbance.
Police were sent to the intersection of North and Mason streets, at 11:16 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A caller reported from 64 Boston St., at 1:28 p.m., that they were being harassed.
An officer was sent to 311 Derby St., at 4:06 p.m., to check out a suspicious item.
MarbleheadThursday
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue, at 12:02 p.m., to check women in the road near the causeway.
Friday
An officer was sent to Roosevelt Avenue, at 9:21 a.m., to check on a stranger in the yard.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to a Village Street address, at 10:43 a.m.
A Humphrey Street resident notified police, at 11:44 a.m., of getting a grandparent-scam call.
A motor vehicle crash brought two officers to Washington Street at 5:08 p.m.
Three officers responded to the vicinity of the Elm and Curtis streets intersection, at 11:37 p.m., to end a disturbance, but they could not find it.