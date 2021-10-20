Peabody
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 2:50 p.m., that a group of kids were gathering for a fight. The officer arrived and cleared the group out before the fight could begin.
A Tracey Road male called, at 4:12 p.m., to report his girlfriend’s ex is harassing him and believes the ex vandalized his vehicle. The officer will document the case and advised the caller to seek a harassment prevention order at Peabody District Court.
A Briarwood Avenue father called police, at 6:40 p.m., looking to speak with an officer regarding his daughter’s activity on the “Dark Web.”
An officer was sent to Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., at 7:05 p.m., after the duty night school teacher had another party call with her concern that some of the students might be “under the influence,” and she would like an officer to check their well-being. The officer reported there appeared to be no issue and all was in order.
A Clearwater Road caller told police, at 8:23 p.m., that he had hired a party to do a closet remodel and had paid him a deposit three months ago, but he never started the work. The officer will document the case and advised the party to pursue his own civil charges.
A man called Gaeta’s for a tow from Sullivan Tire but they advised him they cannot tow from an autobody shop outside of regular business hours. The caller got angry and began threatening them. Police will summon the 58-year-old Windham, N.H., resident to court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and for threatening to commit a crime.
Wednesday
A woman called police, at 12:40 a.m., from Karelitz Road, to report a suspicious car parked in her neighbor’s driveway. The officer spoke with the vehicle owner, who said they had just moved into the residence.
A Scribner Road caller reported, at 1:20 a.m., that her daughter just showed up there without permission to see the baby for whom she no longer has custody. The grandmother of the baby took her daughter to stay at Motel 6 and the grandfather remained at home with the baby. Police will document the case.
Local and state police were called to the vicinity of Mt. Pleasant Drive and Andover Street, at 8:34 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a black Acura RDX operated by a Billerica woman and a blue Toyota Corolla operated by a Peabody woman. The Toyota was towed and a juvenile passenger from the same vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The Toyota was towed.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 9:45 a.m., in the vicinity of the Sea Witch Restaurant, 203 Newbury St., and arrested the operator, Edgar Jolon-Ramirez, 42, of 72 Newhall St., Lynn. Jolon-Ramirez was arrested and charged with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
An employee from the Covenant Christian Academy, 83 Pine St., called police, at 11:30 a.m., to report graffiti — an unknown person had written on the outside of the building with a marker.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 211 Lafayette St., at 5:57 p.m. to end a dispute.
Another dispute, this at 135 Lafayette St., brought police to that address, at 6:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 221 Essex St., at 7:20 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 7:30 p.m., officers went to 52 Ward St., to take a report from a person who had been threatened.
At 8:25 p.m., a juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys, at 37 Winter Island Road.
Police went to 12 Pope St., at 10:10 p.m., for a break and entry in the past — and arrested a 56-year-old resident of that address on an outstanding warrant,
Officers were called to 135 Lafayette St. at 10:27 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 27-year-old Lynn man on an outstanding warrant.
At 10:35 p.m., police were sent to 29 New Derby St., to check on another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Devon Clark Queen, 29, of 21 Abbott St., Boston, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug.
Wednesday
Officers were called to a Peabody Street location, at 4:13 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Police returned to 12 Pope St., at 8:27 a.m., for the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
Officers went to 156 Federal St., at 9:35 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
A case of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 10 First St., at 10:26 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 81 Highland Ave., at about 11:05 a.m., to keep the peace at two private trespass tows.
A party called police, at 12:20 p.m., from 250 Highland Ave. to report being threatened.
At 2:15 p.m., police were sent to the Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, on a shoplifting case. They arrested the suspect, a 40-year-old Lynn man on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 21 Columbus Ave., at 2:26 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 253 Essex St., at 4:17 p.m., to bring a dispute to an end.
Police went to 2 East India Square, at 4:30 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
SwampscottSunday
Police responded, at 9 a.m., to the vicinity of 77 Pine St., for a two-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 9:23 a.m., police responded to another two-vehicle accident, this at the intersection of Broad and Silsbee streets. One person was injured.
A caller advised police, at 5:10 p.m., from Alltown, 525 Paradise Road, that the gasoline pump she was using had malfunctioned and she and her car were doused with gasoline. The cashier told the caller to leave. The Fire Department was notified to respond to that address for a possible cleanup.
Monday
A caller notified police, at 6:30 a.m., of four coyotes in the vicinity of the intersection of Bradlee and Phillips avenues. The caller said the animals were not behaving aggressively. Police checked but were unable to find them.
A caller notified police, at 8:30 a.m., from the vicinity of 29 Littles Point Road, that a hose running from a nearby house was pumping oil from a basement oil tank to the storm drain. The CID, Fire Department, Board of Health and Building Inspector were notified.
A mail carrier, at 2:20 p.m., requested a well-being check on the elderly resident of 4 Birch Road. He said he hadn’t seen the woman, who was in her 80s, in a few days and her mail was beginning to pile up. Responders were advised she had previously passed away. At that time, proper steps had been taken and her remains were appropriately handled.
Tuesday
A 16 Juniper Road caller notified police, at 3:25 p.m., of an unemployment benefit scam.
Another unemployment scam was reported, this from 71 Millet Road, at 5:35 p.m.
A caller notified police, at 10:15 p.m., that a male appeared to be entering a boat in a driveway on Banks Road.
DanversTuesday
Officers were sent to the Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., at 5:30 p.m., for a report of a child on the roof, but the child could not be found.
A cruiser was sent to High Street, just before 7 p.m., for a red truck swerving back and forth, but an area search was negative.
Police were dispatched to Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 11:15 p.m., for a suspicious flat-bed truck preparing to take a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 43 Cabot Road, at 11:30 a.m., for a property dispute between neighbors.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Endicott and Water streets, at 12:03 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
A driver reported, at 12:55 p.m., from The Home Depot parking lot, 235 Independence Way, that their vehicle had been struck by an unknown vehicle which fled without leaving its information.
BeverlyTuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday on Kernwood Ave. and arrested the operator, Alex J. McLaughlin, 37, of 602 Manor Road, Beverly, for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
An operator notified police, at 6:40 p.m., that there were approximately six dead cormorants or Canada geese in the road on Cabot Street on the Salem line.
Four officers were sent to Herrick Street, at 8:15 p.m. to assist security at the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room.
At 9:15 p.m., three officers were sent to Herrick Street to assist hospital security.
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to 1702 Broughton Drive, at 1:28 a.m., to speak with an unwanted guest — an ex-boyfriend — who didn’t want to leave.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lovett and Washington streets, at 12:13 p.m., for a female passed out on the lawn.
An officer was sent to a Cabot Street location, at 1:20 p.m., for a past indecent assault and battery.
A hit and run motor-vehicle accident with property damage was reported, at 3 p.m., at 500 Cummings Center.
A Linden Avenue resident notified police, at 4:17 p.m., that their bank account had been fraudulently emptied.
An officer reported, at 5:25 p.m., that he had just finished tagging 24 different vehicles.
Police, fire and two ambulances were sent to an Enon Street location, at 6:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident in which two pedestrians were hit. They were both transported to Beverly hospital with undetermined injuries. No additional information was available before press time.
A resident of a Summer Street home reported, at 7:04 p.m., that their clothing, ID and jacket had been stolen from the home.
MarbleheadTuesday
A Rockland Road resident notified police at 12:55 p.m., of a case of identity fraud.
Two officers were sent to Humphrey Street, at 2:50 p.m., for kids throwing rocks but could not find them.
A Washington Street caller reported, at 4:50 p.m., that someone had stolen their identification information.