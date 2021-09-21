BeverlySunday
Police were called to the establishment at Cabot and Beckford streets, at 4:10 p.m., after a male threw a drink and/or cellphone at a female.
Officers were dispatched to 10 Doane Ave., at 6:10 p.m., after a loud scream was heard coming from a unit.
Police were called to 21 Myrtle Street, at 6:25 p.m. for a disturbance caused by a loud house party.
Five officers responded to the vicinity of 14 Blaine Ave., at 7:55 p.m., for a fight in the street.
Police were sent to 14 Chase St., at 10 p.m., to check the well-being of a young child who was screaming.
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 5 Bass River Road, at 7:50 a.m., to check on a homeless camp.
Officers were sent to a Cabot Street location at 10:05 a.m., to check for a possible suicidal male.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of 225 Cabot at noon.
Police were called to 174 Elliott St., just before 2 p.m., for a case of credit card fraud.
Two officers were called to 80 Essex St., at 4:05 p.m., for a multi-car accident in which one of the vehicles ran into the porch.
At 4:20 p.m., police were called to 311 Cabot St., for a drunken female refusing to leave without alcohol.
Four officers, a sergeant and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Hale Street and Atlantic Ave., just before 6 p.m., for a fight in the roadway. They arrested Adam Marcus Jordan, 31, of 102 Leach St., Salem and charged him with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; malicious damage to a motor-vehicle; and disorderly conduct.
At 6:20 p.m., police were called to an Elliott Street business for a female fighting with a business owner. Courtnie Perry-Lossman, 35, of 18 Furmont Ave., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and with disorderly conduct.
Two officers went to 91 Cabot St., at 8:43 p.m. to investigate a possible stolen mattress.
Tuesday
Police responded to the intersection of Cabot and Trask streets, at 9 a.m., for an altercation between a school bus and a motor-vehicle.
Police were called to Mill St., at 1:50 a.m., for a possible fraud.
Officers were called to the parking lot of the Prime Energy station, 491 Cabot St., at 3:15 p.m., for a fight.
Peabody
Monday
Police were called to 12 Blaney Ave., at 7:47 p.m., on the report of a male outside the residence screaming non-stop. He then moved inside, but continued to scream. The officer reported all was quiet at this time when he arrived, and the residents confirmed there were no issues.
Tuesday
Police were called to 35 Lynn St., at 8:40 a.m., for a vehicle into a house. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with “significant” injuries. The operator of the vehicle which struck the building was apparently unhurt and both vehicles were towed. The CID was requested for photos, and the Massachusetts State Police was responding with accident-reconstruction and crime-scene teams. Police said there was no crime — the crime-scene team is routine for an accident with serious injuries.Both operators were believed to be from Peabody. No citations had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon but the mishap was still under investigation.
Police were called to the intersection of Proctor and Margin streets, at 11:20 a.m., on a report of a party in a red Volvo panhandling at the church. He was sent on his way.
A 261 Newbury St. resident reported to police, at 12:55 p.m., that her neighbor was egging her.
Salem
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:21 a.m., in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue and Lafayette Street and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator Ulysses Daniel Gonzalez, 41, of 28 Perkins St., Apt. 2, Salem. Gonzalez was charged with idling the engine of a stopped motor vehicle for longer than 5 minutes; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and drunken driving.
Police were sent to 45 Mason St., at 7:56 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 135 Lafayette St. starting at 8:50 a.m., to maintain order for two separate private trespass tows.
Police went to 8 Smith St., at 9:20 a.m., in response to a call about a larceny.
A party called police, at 12:30 p.m., from 56 Margin St., to report being threatened.
A South Washington Square resident reported a past assault to police at 12:33 p.m.
Police responded to 2 Margin St., at 4:20 p.m., for the report of a disturbance.
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident brought officers to 15 Federal St., at 5:30 p.m.
Officers were called to 16 Willow Ave., at 6:30 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police made seven motor-vehicle traffic stops across much of the city between 6:37 and 7:18 p.m. There was no indication of the nature of the stops or whether any resulted in warnings, citations or summonses to court.
A missing juvenile was reported, at 8:30 p.m., from 37 Winter Island Road.
Police were dispatched to 5 Pond St., at 9:23 p.m., for a report of an attempted robbery. Police said a male with a ski mask and a mustache was going vehicle-to-vehicle down Pond Street trying door handles to see if he could enter any and look for valuables.
Tuesday
Police arrested Lester Walker, 29, of 79 Congress St., Apt. 2, Salem, at the police station, 95 Margin St. Walker was charged with trespass; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; and a violation of a miscellaneous ordinance or bylaw.
Police were sent to 100 Fort Ave., at 7:17 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor-vehicle.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 144 Federal St., at 10:27 a.m.
Officers were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 10:30 a.m. to report on a larceny.
A new incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 11 a.m., at 196 Essex St.
Officers were called to 3 Dove Ave., at 11:43 a.m., for the report of a larceny.
Officers were called to 16 Barcelona Ave., at 3:25 p.m. to make a well-being check
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported today, at 3:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 288 Highland Avenue, and at 3:51 p.m., in the vicinity of 485 Lafayette St. There were no injuries in either.
A larceny was reported at 232 Essex St., at 4:20 p.m.
A motor-vehicle traffic stop was reported at 4:34 p.m., in or near the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets; and another was reported just over a half-hour later, at 5:07 p.m., in or near the intersection of Essex and Orange streets. No injuries were reported.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to 42 Conant St., at 5:55 p.m., for a discarded refrigerator set out for pickup with its doors left on.
At 6:55 p.m., police were sent to McDonald’s, 77 High St., to check on a non-domestic dispute in a motor vehicle.
At 8:15 p.m., an officer was sent to 112 Dayton St., to assist a resident with a loose dog.
Officers were dispatched to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 11:25 p.m., to assist with an intoxicated staff member.
Tuesday
A 26-year-old Peabody woman was arrested at 8:47 a.m., at the police station in a walk-in warrant arrest. Just under an hour later, she was transported to Salem District Court to face the charges.
Police were sent to 21 Rice St., at noon for a well-being check on a female resident.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Homegoods, 301 Newbury St., at 1:30 p.m., for a minor accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.