Salem
Sunday
Officers were sent to 19 Parlee St., at 2:55 pm., to make a well-being check.
A fight brought officers to 15 Palmer St., at 4:45 p.m.
Police responded to 58 Perkins St., at 5:45 p.m. to shut down a dispute.
Police were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 6:20 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Police were called to 18 Pingree St., at 7:10 and to 30 Leavitt St., at 8:40 p.m., for two separate noise complaints.
Officers responded to 45 Prince St., at 10:25 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Monday
Police were sent to 105 North St., at 12:57 a.m., for a disturbance. They arrested a 60-year-old homeless Peabody man on an outstanding warrant.
At 1:40 a.m., police were sent to 8 Herbert St., for a fight.
Officers were called to 126 North St. at 5:44 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries
Police were sent to 298 Essex St., at 6:04 and to 10 Federal St., at 6:05 a.m., in response to separate complaints about undesirable or unwanted guests.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 53 Liberty Hill Ave., at 6:40 a.m.
Police responded to 13 Barton Square at 8:25 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A report of harassment brought police to 8 Herbert St., at 10:20 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 37 Upham St., at 11:11 a.m., to report on a larceny.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 2 Hathorne St., at 11:20 a.m.
An officer was called to the intersection of Tremont and School streets, at 12:15 p.m., to investigate a suspicious item.
A past break and entry brought officers to 1 Cleveland Road, at 1:45 p.m.
Police were called to Salem High School, 77 Willson Ave., at 2 and 2:01 p.m. for what appeared to be two separate juvenile issues.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:22 p.m.
Police made six motor vehicle traffic stops between 5:50 and 6:44 p.m.
Police were called to 283 Derby St. for a drunken person.
The report of a missing adult brought police to 27 Mason St., at 5:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Police responded to the vicinity of 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:35 p.m., for a fight.
The report of a larceny brought police to 2 Grant Road, at 2:25 a.m.
Police were sent to 29 Traders Way at 3:05 a.m., for a report of threats made.
A fraud or a scam brought officers to 32 Prince St., at 8:43 a.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate brought officers to 21 1/2 Cross St., at 9:30 a.m.
Officers were sent to 72 Flint St., at 12:25 a.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An attempted fraud or scam was reported, at 1:36 p.m., from 2 Norton Terrace.
Officers were sent to 109 Columbia Ave., at 4 p.m., for a larceny.
A fraud or a scam were reported, at 5:15 p.m., from 12 First St.
Peabody
Monday
A 12 Rainbow road caller said someone had been trying to break into the house. The party was driving a black Mazda with Mass. plate # 96YY44. The officer reported the man was confused and was looking for 16A Rainbow Road.
Police stopped a vehicle at noon in the vicinity of 120 Foster St., and arrested the operator, Israel Vega, 35, of 120 Foster St., Apt. 5, Peabody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense. The vehicle was owned by a 37-year-old female, also of 120 Foster St.
A 6 Crowninshield St. resident notified police, at 3:45 p.m., that a former tenant, who had been evicted, was still living in their home. She said it was an ongoing dispute. Police advised the caller to contact the building inspector.
A 23-year-old Granby, MA, resident was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a motor-vehicle accident in the vicinity of Stop & Shop Supermarket, 19 Howley St., Peabody
One tenant of 2 Aborn St. reported another tenant in the building is causing a disturbance, yelling at other tenants. He has a long history of making threatening statements and mental health issues. The officer spoke with both parties and nothing of substance was reported, only normal mental health behavior from the man.
Tesla employees at the Northshore Mall reported two occupants, in a black Chevy Equinox, were driving around the mall yelling racial slurs at customers. The officer spoke with the employees who said the parties were actually yelling anti-Tesla remarks as they drove by four times. Police searched for the vehicle, but it had left the area.
A Shore Drive resident called police, at 7 p.m., to report their grandson is “disregulated” and special needs and she believes he needs to go to the hospital. She alerted officers and ambulance personnel to the fact that he is Covid positive. The argument was over the grandson wanting to buy an expensive computer game. The grandparents refused medical attention.
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 385 Cabot St., just after 4 p.m., for a bus-car accident involving property damage. A vehicle failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Sohier Road and Cabot Street and collided with the bus. None of the passengers aboard the bus were hurt and it went on its way. The car driver, also unhurt, was cited for failing to stop.
An officer was called to 1 McPherson Drive, at 6:12 p.m., for youths refusing to leave the property.
An ambulance, detective and officer were called to a Federal Street apartment, at 7:30 p.m., for a 71-year-old woman found deceased in her apartment. The death was not believed to have been suspicious and is thought to have been of natural causes.
Two officers were sent to 84 Cabot St., at 7:30 p.m., for a man playing an instrument in the street.
An officer went to Hospital Point at the end of Bayview Ave., at 9:33 p.m., and dispersed multiple vehicles parked there.
Police were called twice — at 9:45 and 10:23 p.m. — to the rail crossing at the intersection of Cabot and Russell streets for the railroad gates down and the lights flashing.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 175 Elliott St., at 12:45 p.m., for a possible stolen laptop.
Officers were dispatched to 91 Herrick St., at 1:50 pm., for a possible past assault with injuries.
Danvers
Sunday
Officers were sent to 68 Pine St., at 6 p.m., to look into a larceny from an apartment
Monday
An officer was sent to John George Park, 35 River St., at 11:50 a.m., to check on a female believed to be living in a van.
Police went to 119 Collins St., at 1:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
An officer was sent to 30 Hobart St., at 2:35 p.m., to check on a damaged fence caused by kids playing there.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 4:15 p.m., to 1101 Kirkbride Drive, for an intoxicated person who had an apparent heart attack.
Police were called to 152 Endicott St., at 5:52 p.m., where they arrested Jeffrey Goldsmith, 46, of Danvers, and charged him with trespassing.
An officer went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:10 p.m. to take a report on a stolen wallet.
An ambulance was called to the skate park, at 59 Conant St., for a party who had suffered a femur injury. They were transported to a local hospital.
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., to investigate a claim of elder abuse.
Marblehead
Monday
A Green Street Court resident called police, at 8:20 p.m., with a complaint about a neighbor.
An officer was dispatched to Franklin Street, at 10:25 a.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A party notified police, at 11:55 a.m., of having lost a diamond earring on Front Street.
Police were sent to Colgate Road, at 2 p.m., to look into a possible computer fraud.
A caller notified police, at 4:07 p.m., of losing a debit card on Pleasant Street.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Maverick Court for a drunken male. He was transported to a local hospital.
Two officers were sent to Humphrey St., at 5:05 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
An officer was called to a West Shore Drive address to investigate a possible attempted break-in. The caller said a door looked like it was forced.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:40 p.m., to a Conant Road location for suspicious activity. The vehicle was towed.
Police and a ladder truck were dispatched, at 7:45 p.m., to Schooner Ridge, for a tree into a house.
Three cruisers were sent to West Shore Drive, at 9 p.m. for a larceny, forgery or fraud.