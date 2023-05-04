PeabodyWednesday
A Reynolds Road resident came to the police Station, at 10:05 a.m., to report almost falling victim to a scam. He lost no money and the officer documented the case.
An officer was called to Elite Pre-Owned Autos, 153 Newbury St., at 11 a.m., for a larceny of titles and passwords. The documents were returned to the business.
Police responded to a signal 20, for a 12:11 p.m. customer report from the Northshore Mall, of a party in a sweatshirt and a backpack, after someone yelled that he had a gun. The customer ran into the Windsor store, told the employees, and they locked themselves in the closet. Police located the male in the Food Court. He was in his mid-20s, carrying a black backpack and wearing all black clothing. There was no gun.
Police were called to Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., at 2:42 p.m., after a caseworker reported that money was stolen from a resident’s room. The resident had been given $100 by the staff and didn’t remember whether she had spent it. The staff ended up reimbursing her the $100.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle at 9:20 p.m., on Blaney Avenue but the vehicle took off, speeding dangerously down Washington Street toward Lynn. The vehicle owner’s driving license had been suspended and there were two outstanding warrants. Lynn was notified, and two cruisers monitored the area unsuccessfully for the owner.
Thursday
Police and fire were called to the intersection of Lynn and Bartholomew streets at 10:43 a.m., for a car into a pole with a possible pedestrian hit. Arriving officers determined no pedestrians had been hit. One vehicle occupant was on the ground with injuries, and another was still trapped inside the vehicle, also with injuries. The pole was heavily damaged. The Peabody light plant, CID, Verizon and Arrington Towing were all notified. The trapped occupant was extricated, and both were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. one party was issued a summons.
Police were sent to Constitution Park at 12:27 p.m., to serve a warrant to a 40-year-old Spring Street, Peabody, man. He was located dancing in the square and was arrested and taken to the station. There, he was charged on two Peabody warrants and transported directly to court.
A woman walked into the station, at 1:34 p.m., to report her ex-boyfriend was using her address for his License to Carry as well as for his Massachusetts drivers license. The information was documented and forwarded to the armorer.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to 48 Pleasant St., at 4:21 p.m., to check on a male who hadn’t been heard from in a week.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets, at 5 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, operated by a 32-year-old Salem male, was turning left from Cabot Street onto Salem Street in congested traffic at the five-way intersection, when he struck a woman attempting to cross in the crosswalk. The driver, who was proceeding slowly, said he was focused on the heavy traffic and failed to spot the woman, a 40-year-old Beverly resident. She was struck on the arm and leg but refused hospital transport as she had only some wrist pain, she said.
Two officers were sent to Dunkin Donuts on Enon Street, at 9:47 p.m., to calm down a domestic argument outside.
Police were called to the vicinity of McKay and Elliott streets, at 11 p.m., for a female possibly having a mental health crisis.
Thursday
Officers were called to the rail stop at Essex Street and Montserrat Road, at 12:06 p.m. to speak with a party on the train asking for police.
An officer was dispatched to the vicinity of McKay Street and Colgate Road, at 9:10 a.m., to apprehend a large inflated blue ball causing a traffic hazard as it rolled around in the roadway.
Two officers responded to the vicinity of 52 Courtney Drive, after a male pointed a handgun at the other party during a road-rage incident.
MarbleheadTuesday
A fire engine, and two police officers for traffic control, were sent to Widger Road, at 9:41 a.m., to extinguish an alarm fire.
Three officers responded to the vicinity of Warren Road and Rockaway Avenue, at 12:54 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Peace was restored after five officers and the wire inspector responded to the intersection of Maple and Tedesco streets, at 6:54 p.m., for lights not working.
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 8:58 p.m., to investigate a report of suspicious activity.
Seven patrolmen and a detective went to the vicinity of Broughton Road, at 10:08 p.m., to break up a fight. They arrested Quran Takye Brookins, 24, of 87 Broadmeadow St., Apt. 5, Marlborough, and charged him on three non-Marblehead warrants.
Police were sent to Russell Street, at 10:44 p.m., where they apprehended a 37-year-old male and placed him into protective custody.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Lafayette Street, at 10:54 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash with possible injury.
A Thompson road party notified police, at 2:28 p.m., of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Another larceny, forgery or fraud report brought police to Lehman Road, at 7:31 p.m.
SalemWednesday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 81 Highland Ave., at 2:33 p.m.
An officer was sent to 4 1/2 Warner St., at 2:34 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate.
Police were sent to 24 Proctor St., at 4:28 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 1 Springside Ave., at 5:42 p.m., to investigate a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was dispatched at 7:48 p.m. to 40 Leggs Hill Road to report on a larceny.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 14 Sunset road, at 1:32 a.m., to check the premises after a residential alarm.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 387 Essex St., at 9:52 a.m.
Two officers were sent to 18 Bay View Ave, at 11:43 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
An officer went to 69 Tremont St., at 3:20 p.m., to investigate another fraud or scam.
At 3:45 p.m., police were called to 45 Congress St., to try to locate a missing juvenile.