Peabody
Monday
Police and fire were sent to Aviv Estates at Woodbridge, 240 Lynnfield St., at 9:52 a.m., for smoke showing on the third floor. It was dust from construction and was vented by the Fire Department.
Police were sent to 1000 Crane Brook Way, at 9:52 a.m., for a burglary attempt on an ATM. Police will document, but no suspects at this time.
An officer was called to the Boston Sports Club, 194 Newbury St., for a past larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 4:46 p.m., in the vicinity of Lynnfield and Summit streets and summoned the 41-year-old Lynn driver to face court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator came to drive it home.
A caller reported, at 4:20 p.m., seeing two males on scooters throw an object on the ground, then ride away. The caller found a wallet at that location after the males left and turned it in to police, who returned it to the owner.
Police were sent to 3 Harris St., at 5:40 p.m., for a minor two vehicle accident with no tows and no injuries.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to Vine Street, at 9:54 a.m., to take a report of a stolen catalytic converter.
An officer went to Pleasant Street at 10 a.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A credit card fraud brought an officer to Martin Street, at 6:19 p.m.
Police performed property checks on various properties, between 9:30 and 11:04 p.m., on Turner Road, Lighthouse Lane, Colgate Road, Atlantic Avenue and Community Road.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and an ambulance responded to a Hale Street address, at 7:12 p.m., for a possible heart attack.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Enon Street, at 8:13 p.m., for kids playing on the tracks.
Police were called to 434 Rantoul St., at 9:15 p.m., to check out what a suspicious person was doing in the rear of the building.
Monday
Two officers were sent to a Dodge Street address, at 7:14 p.m., to check for a missing juvenile.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Dodge Street, at 7:25 a.m., for a may lying on the ground.
Police were called to Cressy Street, at 9:53 a.m., after a call for an ambulance resulted in the discovery that the patient had died.
Officers were called to 5 Beverly Commons Drive, at 11 a.m., after a caller reported vandalism and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
An 11:20 a.m., police responded to 29 River St., to look into a past vandalism.
Police went to 59 Butman St., at 11:46 a.m., to investigate a case of unemployment fraud.
Police and and ambulance were dispatched, at 1:57 p.m., to a Pond Street address for a party having difficulty breathing.
Officers went to 15 Apple Road, at 3:04 p.m., to report on an ID theft.
Two officers were sent to 42 Giles Ave., at 9:12 p.m., for a possible break into a residence.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Cherry Hill and Sam Fonzo drives, at 9:15 p.m. for a report of drag racing.
At 9:40 p.m. two officers responded to Sam Fonzo Drive, for more reports of vehicles revving their engines
An officer stopped two bicycles at 9:47 p.m., at the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets. He cautioned them for riding at night without lights and for winding in and out of traffic,
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Beverly Hospital 91 Herrick St., to calm down an unruly person in the waiting room.
Officers responded, to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 7:41 a.m., for a possible fight on the hill.
A resident at 12 Charles Street complained, at 10:04 a.m., that someone keeps knocking on his door.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Spring and Colon streets, at 12:27 p.m. for a worker experiencing chest pains.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 32 Rainbow Terrace, at 2:09 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
The report of a larceny brought police to 207 North St., at 4:35 p.m.
Police were called to 56 Federal St. at 5:20 pm., to end a dispute.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 400 Highland Ave., at 5:53 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police went to 36 Rainbow Terrace, at 9:35 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 123 Fort Ave., at 10:04 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 106 Broadway, at 5:45 a.m., for a larceny and, shortly thereafter, arrested Andrew William Allard, 30, of 10 Columbus Ave., Salem. Police said Allard had pulled out what appeared to be a pistol and demanded the victim hand over his electric bicycle. The robber then took the e-bike and fled, but apparently not far enough, as the victim saw him go into a nearby building. Police went to that address where they arrested and charged Allard with armed robbery — with an Airsoft pistol. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant.
Police were dispatched, at 11:07 a.m., to 106 Broadway, to execute a search warrant.
Officers responded to 10 Mason St., at 12:40 and to 232 Essex St., at 1:51 p.m., for two separate harassment cases.
Report of a larceny brought police to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 2:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to 18 Silver St., at 3:43 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Danvers
Sunday
Police responded to the vicinity of 420 Newbury St., at 5:18 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run involving a white pickup truck which left a South Carolina plate behind. A witness at the site of the original hit-and-run told police she had seen the truck pull into a construction site farther up the road. Police found the vehicle there and arrested the operator, Elisio Mora, 32, of 100 East Terrace, Easley, South Carolina. Mora was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle/operating to endanger; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was placed into protective custody, along with two Saugus men who were with him in the truck.
An officer was sent to Commonwealth Avenue, at 7:23 p.m., to assist a woman with her husband.
Police went to the vicinity of Buttonwood Lane, at 10:45 p.m., for a possible loud party disturbing the peace.
An officer responded to 31 Bradstreet Ave., at 11:05 p.m., after a resident received threats to burn the house.
Monday
Police were sent to the location of Children’s Early Learning Center, 140 Commonwealth Ave., at 8:22 a.m., to check for a homeless encampment illegally set up on the property.
Police went to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 3:15 p.m., where they served a warrant on and arrested a party.
Officers were called to 65 Green St., at 4:35 p.m. after a resident reported a suspicious package had been left at there.
Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, after a man was seen cutting security devices off merchandise. They arrested Paul Palermo, 53, of 31 Putnam St., Salem and charged him with aggravated shoplifting.
The animal control officer was notified, at 5:54 p.m., for a racoon in a drain.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 13 Sandpiper Circle, at 11:55 p.m., for a suspicious black Chevy Silverado.
Tuesday
Police were called to 27 Hobart St., at 5:42 a.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Police returned to Children’s Early Learning Center, 140 Commonwealth Ave. at 7:20 a.m. to check for homeless parties camping in the area.
Police received a call from 40 Eden Glen Ave., at 2:51 p.m., for suspicious activity — eggs were landing in the yard.
Middleton
Tuesday, June 14
The sergeant was sent to US Storage Centers, South Main Street, after employees reported finding possible narcotics at the business.
Wednesday, June 15
An officer was sent to Lab Furniture, River Street, at 6 p.m., after an employee reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
Thursday, June 16
Police responded to Orchard Circle, at 8:21 a.m., after a patient reported they were experiencing chest pain, but the patient died before they arrived. It was listed as an unattended death with a cardiac issue as likely cause.
Sunday, June 17
Report of a break or attempted break-in to the locked men’s tennis courts brought police to Meeting House Square at Fuller Pond Village, at 11:53 a.m.