Peabody
Sunday
A Monson Drive resident reported, at 12:40 a.m. that his son had received threatening texts. The officer will document the incident and the parties were advised on how to obtain a harassment prevention order.
A caller advised police at 2:17 a.m., the parking lot on Technology Drive was filled with cars and the music was very loud. The officer on scene report there were 200-plus vehicles. After clearing the parking lot of vehicles, the officers noticed lots of trash in the area. Officers noted the cars were headed toward Forest Street.
Police responded to Driscoll Street at the intersection of Driscoll and Collins streets for a motor vehicle that had crashed into a wall, with airbag deployment. The vehicle was towed, but the operator declined medical assistance.
Police were sent to 286 Newbury St., at 9:21 a.m., for a female having an episode. It was a civil matter. She had loaned money to another party and was not paid back.
An employee from the DPW observed a person dumping illegally trash then leaving the scene. Officers located the party, had him return to the scene and pick up what he had dumped, as logged at 11:30 a.m.
Officers were dispatched at 12:21 p.m. to Andy’s Walnut Mart, 36 Walnut St., after a caller reported a female objected to the price of a cigar and threw a glass bottle at the employee. The suspect was described as a female in her 40s with dark hair and tattoos on her arms. She was wearing a purple shirt, ripped jeans and white Crocs. An officer checked the homeless encampment, but she was not there. He will attempt to identify the suspect.
Officers were sent to CVS, 637 Lowell St. after the store reported two previously-trespassed parties were back in the store. One of them, George Ian Chigas, 24, 116 Main St., Peabody was arrested for shoplifting.
Police were called to 278 Newbury St. at 6:05 p.m., for disorderly conduct. One party claims her neighbor’s son was yelling at her and calling her names. The other party claimed that neighbor was harassing her son. Police arrested three parties, all of 278 Newbury St.: Melanie Sullivan, 50, of Apt. 14, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, threatening to commit a crime and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; Michael R. DeSimone, 49, also of Apt. 14, was charged with disorderly conduct; and Theresa A. Griffin, 51, of Apt. 13, was charged with disorderly conduct and with disturbing the peace.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 11 Main St., at 8:35 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Kenneth Southwick, 42, of 10 First St., Apt. 512, Salem. Southwick was charged with drunken driving; possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; failure to stop or yield; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and license not in possession.
Salem
Saturday
Police were sent to 23 Harbor St., at 5:03 pm., on a noise complaint.
A report of threats brought police to 185 North St., at 7:12 p.m.
A juvenile issue brought police to 29 Gardner St., at 7:52 p.m.
Police went to Restaurant row, at 9:45 p.m., to deal with a drunken person.
Police went to 71 North St. at 10:55 p.m., to check reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Twenty minutes later, at 11:15 p.m., they went to 8 Hardy St., to check another report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 86 Essex St., at 11:16 p.m., to put down a disturbance, and to 295 Derby St., 10 minutes later, at 11:26 p.m. to put down another.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 248 Washington St., on a routine motor vehicle stop. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested Jalil Waadid Taylor, 29, of 107 Eastern Ave., Lynn, on an outstanding warrant. He was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police responded to 4 noise complaints between 1:40 and 2:44 a.m., at 44 Dow St., 98 Broadway;136 Canal St., and at 98 Broadway again, respectively.
Police went to the vicinity of 146 Boston St., at 5:53 a.m., to make a well-being check. There they encountered a suspicious party who, after a brief investigation, was arrested. Arrested was Peter Kimball Waterman, 40, of 5 School St., Apt. 4, Salem. Waterman was charged with improper storage of a firearm; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without a FID card; possession or purchase of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute; possession of Class A narcotics; and possession of Class B narcotics.
Officers were called to the intersection of Congress and Harbor streets, at 7:13 a.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate.
An officer was sent to 18 Boston St., at 8:57 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Police received a report at 10:44 a.m., of gunshots heard approximately six hours earlier in the vicinity of School and Buffum streets. Police were able to obtain forensic evidence of the shots, and a suspect was taken into custody on a firearms charge. As of 3 p.m. Monday, however, the ballistics report had not been returned and police remained unable to link the suspect to the incident. The case remains under investigation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 116 Lafayette St., at 10:46 a.m., to settle a dispute. After a brief investigation and record check, they arrested a 32-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 227 Highland Ave. at 1:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to a Walter Street location, at 2:15 p.m. to handle a juvenile matter.
Police were dispatched to South Washington Square at 3:38 p.m., to break up a fight.
At 4:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to 4 First St. to break up another fight.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were sent to Pleasant Street at 12:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.
Another motor vehicle crash occurred on Pleasant Street at 1:57 p.m.
A party from Gilbert Heights Road reported, at 3:32 p.m., a case of credit card fraud.
At 4:53 p.m. a Westledge Road party placed a 911 call for a rabbit. No details were given.
Police were sent to Fort Sewall Lane, at 7:25 p.m., for skateboarders.
Friday
An officer was sent to Creesy St., at 5:57 a.m., to take a report on a case of identity theft.
A Tedesco Street party called police, at 9:28 a.m., to report a broken windshield.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:11 p.m. to Foss Terrace to assist a citizen.
An officer was sent to Jersey Street, at 4:57 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Greystone Road and Atlantic Avenue and cited the driver on an undisclosed charge.
Saturday
An officer went to Intrepid Circle at 11:36 a.m., on a general complaint.
Sunday
Two officers responded to Nahant Street, at 10:05 a.m., to investigate suspicious mail.
An officer was called to Washington Street, at 10:07 a.m., to take a report on items stolen from a car. He arrested two suspects, Matthew Richard Leonard, 26, of 74 Hillside Ave., Revere, and Kristina Ann Koplien, 25, of 11 Beach Road, Apt. 9, Lynn. Leonard and Koplien were each charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and with receiving a stolen credit card.
An officer reported finding “a bag with contents” at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Lattimer Street and Fairview Road.
Police fire and ambulance responded to Ocean Avenue, at 7:25 p.m., for a boy on a boogie board too far off Devereaux Beach who did not want to come in. He eventually came in.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to a Charles Street address, at 5:40 p.m., for a landlord harassing a tenant.
At 8:12 p.m., officers were sent to 25 Herrick St., for parties fighting over a parking spot.
Police responded to a call from a Hull Street resident, at 9:12 p.m. reporting youths egging houses in the area.
Police went to the vicinity of Webber Avenue and River Street, at 10:25 p.m., to check for a male and a possibly incapacitated female.
An officer was sent to 9 Ryan Place, at 11:44 p.m., for vandalism — a car had been keyed.
Monday
The Community Impact Officer was sent to Bridge Street, at 8:40 a.m. to advise housing residents of police concern regarding repeat incidents of rock throwing in the area.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 48 Putnam St., at 11 a.m. to look into possible illegal dumping.
Two officers were sent to 135 Cabot St., at 1:10 p.m., to have a few words for an unwanted patron who would not leave.
Two officers went to 327 Rantoul St., at 1:53 p.m. to cool down a dispute between neighbors.
A police officer and a Fire Department unit were sent to Lothrop Street to assist stranded kayakers.
Police were called to the vicinity of 15 Hale St., at 2:40 p.m., for a report of homeless parties camping in the graveyard
An officer went to Elliott Street, at 2:40 p.m., to speak with an autistic child about being bullied.
Police were called to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 2:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident and related road rage incident.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Andover and Garden streets, at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to Andover Street and the Ipswich River Road, at 10:05 p.m., for a tree across the road.
Monday
Police were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 2:30 a.m., for a large number of cars in the parking lot. The group was sent on its way.
Officers were sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., for one male and 2 females shoplifting.
A non-domestic dispute brought police to Betty Ann Sandwich Shop, 7 Hobart St., at 9:35 a.m.
Police responded, at 2:16 p.m., to 65 Hobart St., for a report of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.