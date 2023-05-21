PeabodyFridayPolice were sent to 215 Andover St., at 1:27 p.m., for a disabled motor vehicle in the road, and the operator with the vehicle. A records check indicated the operator was wanted on an outstanding Peabody warrant. The vehicle was towed, and the 48-year-old Chestnut Street operator was arrested and held for court.
An officer was sent to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall at 2:26 p.m., after the store reported two males had stolen a pair of Vacchi sunglasses priced at approximately $350 each.
Two cruisers were sent to the CVS parking lot at 17 Lynnfield St., after an employee reported several juveniles on bikes that were suspected of fighting in the lot. Police said the juveniles left without incident.
A party called police, at 7:24 p.m., from Lifetime Fitness, 210L Andover St., to report he was pushed from behind by another gym member. The officer reports the play got a little out of hand in a basketball game and advised the caller he could take out his own charges at court if he wished to do so.
SalemThursdayOfficers were sent to the vicinity of Cedarcrest Avenue and Cedarcrest Road, at 5:33 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
The report of a larceny brought an officer to 75 Willson Road, at 6:12 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened.
Police went to 231 Essex St., at 7:36 p.m., to speak with a person who had received threats.
Officers were called to 282 Derby St., at 10:05 p.m., to quash a disturbance.
At 11:06 p.m., police responded to 11 Pioneer Terrace, to end another disturbance.
FridayPolice were sent to Bridge Street, at 6:10 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Reports of a dispute brought officers to 92 Canal St., at 7:40 a.m., to end a dispute. After a brief investigation, police arrested Joselenny Gonzalez, 8 Rainbow Terrace, Salem, and charged her with trespass.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 9:05 a.m., in the vicinity of 211 Bridge St.
Police were called to 45 Congress St., at 11:19 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 11:22 a.m., at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Barnes Road, and arrested a 30-year-old First Street female on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 63 Dearborn St., at 1:26 p.m.
Police were called to 40R Highland Ave., at 2:12 p.m., to report on a case of harassment.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 30 Orne Street, at 5:01 p.m., and to 190 Lafayette St., at 5:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 231 Washington Street, at 9:01 p.m., for one undesirable or unwanted guest, and to 225 Derby St., at 9:12 p.m., for another.
Saturday
Police were sent to 15 Federal St., at 12:56 a.m., on a noise complaint.
The report of a dispute brought police to 38 Bridge St., at 1:03 p.m.
Officers were called to 43 Church St., at 1:29 p.m., for a larceny.
An hour later, at 2:29 p.m., police were called to 2 Hathorne Crescent for a second larceny.
Police responded to Commercial Street, at 4:12 p.m., where they arrested a drunken driver. They arrested Theodore P. Lewalski, 41, of 19 Aberdeen Ave., Peabody and charged him with second-offense drunk driving.
Police were called to 46 Phillips St., at 4:45 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of Boston and Proctor streets at 5:13 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 6:50 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Police were sent to 23 Ward St., at 9:34 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Beverly
ThursdayTwo cruisers were sent to the dead end of Abbott Street, at 7:36 p.m., for a group disturbing the peace and smoking marijuana.
FridayReports of a possible fight brought the sergeant and three officers to 7 Eastern Ave., at 12:47 a.m., to break up a fight.
The sergeant and five officers were sent to 15 Ives St., at 1:32 a.m., for loud noise and a general disturbance.
Police were called to Lovett Street, at 7:36 a.m., for an unresponsive 70-year-old male, in his own home, who was later pronounced deceased, of natural causes.
Two patrolmen, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:19 a.m. to Echo Avenue for a staff member blacking out.
An officer was called to Rezza Road, at 12:21 p.m., to lodge a complaint against a neighbor.
A general disturbance brought police to 18 Bennett St., at 1:23 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 83 Herrick St., at 4:11 p.m., for an elderly male driver who struck four other vehicles
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 5:32 p.m, to Dodge Street for a female who sustained a facial laceration in a fall.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Lovett Street and Apple Blossom Lane, at 7:14 p.m., for a vehicle into a house with property damage. There were no injuries and the damage to the home consisted of shrubbery, the natural gas line and a generator. National Grid responded.
Police were called to a Rantoul Street location, at 11:47 p.m., for a possible domestic in progress.
At 5:24 p.m., police were sent to 265 Essex St., for a disturbance in Room 45.
SaturdayPolice and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Park and Pleasant streets, at 9:52 a.m., for a man down.
Police were sent to 1 Westerly Road, at 11:42 a.m. to report on an overnight break-and-entry to a truck.
Police and fire responded to 10 Bertram St., at 6:47 p.m., for a residential fire.
Police went to Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 7:40 p.m., for a man trying to get into a white sedan.
SundayThree cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to 55 West St., at 12:21 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash with airbag deployment.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Lake Shore Avenue, at 4:55 a.m., for a motor vehicle on the train tracks.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Bennett Street home, at 10:32 p.m., for a child not breathing.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 77 Sohier Road, at 11:41 a.m., after a man said he was unable to get in touch with his ex-wife.
An officer was sent to Butman Street, at 2:02 p.m., to check the homeless situation at the Central Cemetery.
Danvers
Thursday
An ambulance was dispatched, at 7:20 p.m., to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., for a client who tried to hang himself. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was called to 15 River Drive, at 7:38 p.m., after a resident reported the theft of a package.
Friday
Police were sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Drive, at 12:42 a.m. for a mother and daughter apprehended for shoplifting. They were summoned to court.
An officer was called to the YMCA, 34 Pickering St., for a person making threats to harm others.
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall at 5:10 p.m., for unwanted guests — panhandlers — who were spoken to by officers.
Police were called to the vicinity of Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 6:13 p.m., for a complaint about kids on bikes in the mall. The kids disappeared and the call was canceled, but some 6 minutes later, at 6:19 p.m., they showed up at another mall location, and again, they were gone before police arrived.
The report of a shoplifter brought police to Nordstrom Rack, at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to 9 Riverside Ave., at 12:33 p.m., to check the well-being of a person found sleeping in a car. The 30-year-old St. Benedict, Louisiana, man was placed into protective custody for the rest of the night.
Police were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 4 p.m., where they arrested two female shoplifters. Arrested were Stacey Anastosopoulos, 48, of 3 Union St., Beverly; and Stasia Berry, 42, of 3 Union St., Beverly. Each was charged with shoplifting.
Sunday
Officers responded, at 1:21 p.m., to 240 Conant St., for three kids smashing things.
Police were called to 4 Bay View Terrace, for a bee nest in a tree. The DPW was notified on a town service call.
A Village Post Road resident notified police at 2:58 p.m., of having received threats over the phone
Police were sent to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 3:16 p.m., to handle a group of 12 unruly guests.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police began the morning, with 8 property checks between 12:25 and 12:56 a.m. They were on West Shore Drive, Humphrey Street, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way, Wyman Road, Community Road, Front Street and Fort Sewall Lane.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Selman and Front streets, at 9:34 a.m. for a minor motor vehicle crash.
Two officers were sent to Cloutmans Lane, at 1:26 p.m., to investigate why people were yelling.
A party filed a boat complaint at 4:28 p.m.
Police were sent to Gerry Street at 6:30 p.m., for the report of a stolen cell phone.
Four officers responded to Lafayette Street, at 6:30 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Three officers and two ambulances were sent to Village Street, at 9:41 p.m., to settle a disturbance. At least one person was transported to an area hospital.
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 10:25 p.m., to report on the break into and burglary of a motor vehicle.