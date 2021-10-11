Peabody
Sunday
Police went to the Italian American Citizens' Club, 7 Blaney Ave., at 3:10 p.m. for a drunken person who would not leave the bar. They decided to leave before police arrived.
Officers responded, at 3:20 p.m., to BMW of Peabody, 221 Andover St., at 3:20 p.m., for tires missing from a vehicle on the lot.
The report of a motor vehicle/bicycle collision brought police to the intersection of Walnut and Central streets just before 6 p.m. The driver told police a bicyclist rode into the side of his vehicle, causing damage, then rode off. When the officer arrived on the scene and spoke with the driver, that party told him the two had exchanged papers and then the cyclist rode away. The vehicle operator said he just wanted it on record.
A caller reported, at 6:07 p.m., from 14 Paleologos St., that her friend had fallen down some stairs and was injured. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were dispatched, at 8:10 p.m., to the vicinity of the homeless encampment on Howley Street after a caller reported what sounded like a woman in distress by the railway tracks near the homeless encampment. Officers checked the length of the tracks and the Walnut Street side, and all was in order.
A third party called police, at 9 p.m., to report an emergency in Reno, Nevada. The call was transferred.
A Lynnfield Street juvenile left on foot after informing her guardian she was running away, at 9:45 p.m. The 16-year-old female was described as wearing a black hoodie, white shoes, 5'5" tall, with black hair. She was entered with the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as missing and a BOLO was sent out over the North district.
Monday
Police were sent to Harris Street, at 12:17 a.m., after a man reported he believes he saw a vehicle strike a tree. Officers located the vehicle in which the airbag had deployed, but the operator was not present. Police located him, however, and brought him back to the scene. The 30-year-old Cabot Street, Peabody, resident will be summoned for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He refused medical transport.
A report of graffiti brought officers to the Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., at 12:33 a.m. The officer documented the incident and advised the DPW, which will look at it to determine whether the damage was something they can handle.
A Newbury Street woman called police, at 2:20 a.m., asking that they locate her brother-in-law — whose name she could not remember — who was driving a gray Honda, possibly on Route 128. An officer located the woman at her Newbury Street address and reported she appeared to be in good health. He was forwarding her info to the elder affairs officer for follow-up.
Salem
Sunday
Officers were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 12:10 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police went to 8 Weyman Terrace, at 12:52 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 57 Harbor St., at 1:25 a.m.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Franklin and North streets, at 2:53 a.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 6:53, a.m., police were sent to 116 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 9:44 a.m., officers were sent to 33 Pleasant St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 40 Cedar St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police responded at 11:37 a.m., to 21 Wisteria St., to quiet a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 11:56 a.m., in the vicinity of 51 Hancock St.
Officers were sent to 27 Charter St., at 1:09 p.m., on a general request for police.
Separate parking complaints brought police to 2 Hawthorne Blvd., at 1:27 p.m., and to 4 Beckford St., some 11 seconds later, at 1:38 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 45 North Washington Square, at 3:15 p.m., for a larceny.
At 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to 6 Hawthorne Blvd., to make a well-being check.
At 5:05 p.m., police were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., to investigate a larceny.
A report of threats having been made brought police to 89 Proctor St., at 6:26 p.m.
Officers were sent to 49 Boston St., at 7:20 p.m., on a report of a larceny.
Police were called to 16 Cloutman St., at 7:50 p.m., to bring a disturbance to an end.
An officer was sent to 76 Lafayette St., at 9:23 p.m. to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Monday
Police started off the day with two traffic stops, one at 12:34 a.m., in the vicinity of 93 Washington St., and the other at 12:39 a.m., in the vicinity of 48 Lafayette St.
At 1:08 a.m., officers were called to 95 Congress St., on a noise complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:48 a.m., in the vicinity of 38 Salem St. and, after a brief investigation, arrested the driver, Joel Francisco Castillo, 24, of 32 Salem St., Apt. 1, Salem. Francisco was charged with failure to stop or yield; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
A disturbance brought police to the intersection of Mason and Flint streets, at 3:15 a.m.
Officers went to 32 Highland Ave., at 7:55 a.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers stopped a motor-vehicle in the vicinity of 135 Lafayette St., at 9:11 a.m., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop.
An officer was sent to 278 Derby St., at 9:40 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police responded to three parking complaints in approximately 20 minutes between 10:50 and 11:10 a.m. They were in the vicinity of 10 Allen St., 68 Proctor St., and 75 Mason St.
At 11:40 a.m., officers were called to 90 Margin St., to stop a dispute.
A juvenile issue brought police to 46 Highland Ave., at 11:47 a.m.