SalemFriday
An officer was sent to 56 Margin St., at 4:30 p.m., for the report of a trespassing.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was reported from 5 Gedney St., at 6:55 p.m.
Officers were called to 25 Front St., at 10:25 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police responded to 331 Jefferson Ave., at 11 p.m., and to Bridge Street, at 11:32 for two separate motor vehicle accidents without injuries.
Saturday
The report of a drunken individual brought police to 25 Front St., at 1:07 a.m.
An officer was sent to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, at 4:05 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were called to the vicinity of South Washington Square at 7:20 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Reports of a fight brought police to 112 North St., at 9 a.m.
Officers were called to 74 Leavitt St., at 10:45 a.m., for a reported a break and entry.
At 11:47 a.m. police were called to 34 Hazel St. to report on another break and entry.
A larceny report was reported from 131 Essex St., at 12:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Palmer streets, at 2:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
At 4:25 p.m., police were sent to 37 Central St., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to a Lynch Street location, at 5:25 p.m., where they arrested Christopher Fountain, 30, of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 211. He was charged with possession of a Class C Drug and with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Police went to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 6:10 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher L. Bonilla, 33, of 25 Ward St., Apt. 2-1, Salem. He was charged with trafficking in 36 or more grams, but less than 100 grams, of cocaine.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 211 Washington St., at 7:22 p.m.
Police were called to 10 Howard St., at 7:55 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were dispatched, at 8:22 p.m., to 116 Lafayette St., for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested, Christopher L. Bonilla, 33, of 25 Ward St., Apt. 2-1, Salem, for the second time. He was charged with trespassing; breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony; and with disorderly conduct.
At 9 p.m., police were called to 225 Derby St., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Officers were dispatched, at 11 p.m., to 225 Derby St., for a fight.
Sunday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 190 Bridge St., at 1:03 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury.
A missing juvenile was reported from 37 Winter Island Road, at 2 p.m.
The report of a shoplifting brought officers to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 1:35 p.m.
A larceny report brought police to 295 Derby St., at 5:04 p.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:15 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Vincent A. Hill, 41, of 130 Highland Ave., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with shoplifting and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 204 Derby St., at 7:40 p.m., where they arrested a drunken person.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were sent to a Washington Street location, at 10:45 a.m. on a general complaint.
The report of a hit-and-run accident brought police to Redstone Lane at 2:45 p.m.
The animal control officer was dispatched to a Mechanic Street address with a mouse problem.
An officer went to a Glover Square address, at 4:40 p.m., for a cat stuck under a deck.
A Doaks Lane resident called police, at 6:05 p.m., to report finding a puppy with a cone on its head.
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Auburndale Road, at 10 a.m., for a truck emitting steam and smoke.
A Highland Avenue caller reported, at 12:45 p.m., that their phone had gone mad.
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched to Pleasant St. at 1:26 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash. At least one operator was cited, but no other relevant information was given, including whether anyone was hurt.
Two officers were sent to Vine Street, at 8:20 p.m., for a disturbance.
At 9:05 p.m., two officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue for a disturbance.
Three officers responded to a Commercial Street address, at 10:30 p.m., when a party reported a burglary/break-and- entry to a motor vehicle.
Saturday
A driver was stopped, at 10:50 a.m., at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Green Street and given a warning for speeding.
Police responded to the vicinity of Franklin Street, at 2:45 p.m., for a person not breathing.
A Washington Street caller advised police, at 7:07 p.m. that there was a dying cat in their back yard.
Police were sent to Creesy Street, at 8:25 p.m., for a disturbance.
Fireworks were reported, at 9:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Pitman Road.
Sunday
Police were stationed at eight separate locations between 6:50 and 7:45 a.m., to provide traffic control for the Wicked Half Marathon.
At 10 a.m. police and fire were sent to Foss Terrace after a truck accidentally pulled wires down.
Suspicious activity brought police to Lattimer Street at 10:50 a.m.
Police were sent to a Washington Street location, at 5:20 p.m., for a minor two-car accident.
Peabody
Friday
A Mulberry Drive caller reported at 4:05 p.m., that something had smashed the rear windshield of her car while it was parked in her driveway.
A caller from Federal Express, 4 Lakeland Park Drive, reported, at 5:10 p.m., that an employee was under investigation for possibly being under the influence of alcohol and, when questioned, he jumped into his car and fled. A BOLO was put out for the vehicle, but when an officer went to his home, he was there. He said he wasn’t feeling well and went home.
Police were sent to Summit Street and Christina Drive, at 6 p.m. for an accident with one vehicle smoking and leaking gas. One operator was cited for a marked lanes violation, both operators refused medical attention, and both vehicles were towed
Saturday
Police and ambulance responded to 12B Blaney St., at 9:10 a.m., for a child struck by a car. The child was transported to Mass General.
A party from 200 Lynn Street called police, at 11:30 a.m., to report the theft of a catalytic converter.
Callers found a 3 to 5-year-old child wandering unaccompanied around the property of Building Supplies Outlet, 20 Webster St. An officer located the babysitter at 59 Tremont St., and will file a report of alleged child abuse or neglect.
Police were notified, at 1:30 p.m. that there had been a motor-vehicle accident in the parking lot of 84 Aborn St., and one of the individuals was brandishing a baseball bat.
A caller reported, at 3:20 p.m., they had been assaulted at Life Time Fitness, 210 Andover St.
At 3:40 p.m. another caller reported a past assault in the vicinity of 439 Lowell St. Police were going to review video footage.
At caller reported, at 7:15 p.m., that she could hear fireworks and satanic music coming from St. Ann’s Avenue. The music was shut down.
Police responded, at 11:15 p.m., to the vicinity of Covenant Christian Academy, 83 Pine St., for a car into a pole. Verizon was notified and will respond tonight or tomorrow. Report did not mention whether there were injuries or citations.