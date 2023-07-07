Peabody
Wednesday
A cruiser responded, at 10:13 a.m., to the vicinity of 14 Newbury St., for a call about a male party walking down the middle of the street on Route 1 southbound pushing a wheelchair. The officer spoke with the party in the vicinity of Spinelli’s. He was on the right side, walking far off the highway. There was no issue.
A 193 Lowell Street resident called police at 10:33 a.m., for an unknown mail party going through his and his neighbor’s mailboxes while making his way toward Forest Street in a Honda Accord. The officer spoke with the person at Summit Plaza, and explained it was a misunderstanding — He was dropping off business cards.
A resident of Whispering Meadows Trailer Park, 278 Newbury St., told police that her neighbor backed into her garden, intentionally, she believes.
CID was called for photos, and the neighbor, a 50- year-old man, was summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:42 p.m., in the vicinity of Peabody House, 27 Walnut St., and arrested the operator, Moacir Amorim Freitas Jr., 49, 0f 76 Walnut St., Apt 1., Peabody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
SalemTuesday
Police checked a driver, at 4:47 p.m., in the vicinity of 259 Highland Ave and, after a brief investigation they arrested Earl Shawn Crayton, 50, of 43 Butler St., Apt 2R, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 176 Lafayette St., at 7:49 p.m.
Police responded to 11 complaints about fireworks between 8:56 p.m. and midnight.
An officer responded to the intersection of Bridge and Mall streets at 10:24 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and run.
The report of a dispute brought police to 29 Derby Street at 10:57 p.m.
Officers were sent to 158 Fort Ave., at 11:33 p.m., to break up a fight.
An adult was reported missing from 9 Bridge St. at 11:44 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 10 Nursery St., at 6:51 a.m., for a disturbance.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 233 Lafayette St., at 8:08 a.m.
An officer was sent to 37 Boardman St., at 9:20 a.m., for a late July Fourth reveler setting off fireworks.
An officer was sent to 34 Prince St., at 11:44 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
At approximately 1:10 p.m., officers arrested Algel Migual Valera, 34, of 50 Dow St., Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and for failing to appear upon recognizance for a felony.
Police were called to 27 Charter St., at 1:23 p.m., for a larceny and to 40 Highland Ave., 4 minutes later, at 1:27 p.m., on another larceny report.
The report of a past break and entry brought police to 29 Buffum St., at 2:22 p.m.
Police responded to 6 Essex St., at 3:13 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 5:04 p.m., for an assault in the past.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported by a 4 Osgood St. party at 5:04 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of Salem and Dow streets, at 6:37 p.m., where they arrested Alfonzo Javon Ellis, 33, of 52 Dow St., Apt. 47, Salem, where they arrested him for trespass as well as on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a past assault brought police to 286 Washington St., at 10 p.m.
At 10:09 police were sent to 2 Commercial St. in response to a call for an assault in progress.
More fireworks were reported on Congress Street at 11:03, Prince St., at 11:13, and Collins St., at 11:49 p.m.
An officer was sent to 12 Cleveland St., at 11:53 p.m., to maintain order during a private repossession.
Thursday
At 12:33 a.m., police went to Restaurant Row and Memorial Drive to report on an assault in the past.
Police went to 7 Ward St., at 5:07 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Officers were called to 50 Winter Island Road, at 11:16 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle and of a motor vehicle plate.
Police were sent to 81 Highland Ave., at 1:12 p.m., for an assault in the past.
DanversWednesday
Police were sent to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 6:13 p.m., for an unwanted guest, an irate customer.
Police went to the vicinity of Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St., at 8:46 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer was sent t o Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 4 p.m., to investigate a report of elder abuse.
A 121 Conifer Hill Drive parent notified police, at 6:20 p.m., that their daughter had walked away.
Police reported, at 7:08 p.m., that a wallet had been found on the Rail Trail by Holten Street.
An officer went to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 7:20 p.m., to investigate the theft of two $25 gift cards.
Medical aid was dispatched, at 9:25 p.m., to 42 Cabot Road for a 12- and a 13-year-old boy who had sustained lacerations. They were transported to an area medical facility.
An officer was sent to the Sun N Air Golf Center, 210R Conant St., at 9:43 p.m., for kids jumping the fence.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 8:14 a.m., to pick up a bag containing drugs that was found on the property.
At 8:15 a.m., an officer went to enterprise Rent-A-Car to investigate a vehicle that had been returned with drugs left inside.
The animal control officer was notified to go to Sandy Beach, 44 River St., for an injured goose that was unable to fly.