PeabodySaturdayPolice were called to the vicinity of 25 Washington St., at 1 a.m., for a road-rage incident involving a scooter. The officer said the issue was resolved prior to arrival, but the scooter operator was cited for riding without a helmet and for having no registration.
At 1:50 a.m., a caller reported a motor-vehicle accident in front of her 54 Endicott St. house. Both vehicles were towed and one operator, Mark C. Gauthier, 33, of 20 River St., Danvers, was transported to Salem Hospital for non-critical injuries, in addition to being summoned to court for drunken driving and for possession of a Class B drug.
A party from Lakeview Tree, 151 Newbury St., came into the station to report a larceny of tools from his business. He was awaiting surveillance footage of the incident.
An employee of McDonald’s called police, at 4:20 p.m., to report a party standing in the drive-thru refusing to leave. The person’s car was disabled, and it was moved. His tow was on the way to remove the vehicle.
Police were called to Brodie’s Pub, 10 1/2 Lowell St., for an unwanted party refusing to leave. The man was described as heavily tattooed and wearing camo shorts. Police had a possible ID out of Salem, and the man was later located.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:15 p.m., in the vicinity of BMW of Peabody, D-7 Centennial Drive, and summoned the operator, a 40-year-old Lynn woman, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for a motor-vehicle lights violation.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:20 p.m. in the vicinity of 17 County St., and summoned the operator, a 51-year-old County Street woman, Peabody, woman to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for speeding in violation of special regulations.
SundayPolice responded, at 12:55 a.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Foster streets for a motor-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with non-critical injuries and the other refused transport. One operator, a 27-year-old Salem man was summoned to court for possession of a Class E drug.
Police were sent to the area of 34 Forest St., at 1:16 a.m., after a caller reported a woman she believed to be intoxicated appeared to be wandering the street. The female, wearing a bright blue top and maroon shorts, was last seen heading toward Lowell Street. She was located and was transported back to the area of Wilson Square to try and find her vehicle. Once there, however, she still could not find her vehicle. She told the officer she would remain in the area and try to find the vehicle herself.
Northshore Mall Security reported, at 3:12 p.m., that a guest was trying to track down their phone. It was tracked to the parking lot and the parties holding it want money for the phone to be returned. The phone was found in a dumpster.
Police responded to the vicinity of Peabody District Court, Central Street for a motor-vehicle accident with no injuries. A tow was called, and the operator, a 22-year-old Beverly woman was summoned to court on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were sent to McDonald’s, 133 Main St., at 4:45 p.m., for a woman with possible outstanding warrants sitting out front of the restaurant with a man. Officers identified, then arrested the woman, a 49-year-old homeless Peabody resident, and charged her on an other-department warrant as well as a Peabody warrant.
Officers were called to Metro Bowl, 63 Foster St., at 6:39 p.m., for a man passed out in a car. Alan W. Kenney, 62, of 300 Lynn Shore Drive, Apt. 508, Lynn, was taken into custody for drunken driving and for possession of a Class A drug, and his vehicle was towed and put on a 12-hour hold.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:27 p.m., in the vicinity of Eastern Bank, 37 Foster St., and summoned the operator, a 22-year-old, Central Street, Peabody, male to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to Portuguese American War Veterans, 103 Tremont St., at 10:42 p.m., on a report of a possibly intoxicated party driving in the parking lot and hitting multiple vehicles. Police reported minor damage to the vehicles, and the operator exchanged information with all drivers affected. He was then driven back to his residence at Garden Terrace, Salem.
Police took Dawne M. Vincent into custody at the 6 Allen’s Lane police station, at 11:37 p.m. Vincent, 49, of 21 Hazel St., Salem, was charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony, and for possession of a Class E drug.
Danvers
FridayPolice were called to Wenham Street, at 6:25 p.m., for a white SUV involved in a road-rage incident, but it was not found.
An officer was sent to the Cherry Farm Creamery, 214 Conant St., at 6:55 p.m., for a man behaving suspiciously.
SaturdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of 1 Park St. at 8:54 a.m. to check for possible drug use.
Police were called to 54 Chase St., at 10:45 a.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened after a payment dispute.
An officer went to 9222 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:21 p.m., to speak with another person who had been threatened.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 2:45 p.m., from the vicinity of The Home Depot, Route 1/92 Newbury St.
MarbleheadThursdayA missing person was reported from an Intrepid Circle address at 5:01 p.m. Two officers were sent to take a report and begin an area search for the party.
Police were called to Pitman Road, at 7:40 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
FridayA party turned in a phone found on Pleasant Street, at 7:08 a.m.
A detective was sent to Broughton Road, at 11:33 a.m., to look into a general complaint.
An officer spoke to a party who drove through a detour at the intersection of Pleasant and Washington streets.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Commercial and Cottage streets, at 11:47 a.m. for a motor-vehicle crash.
Two officers, dispatched, at 8:10 p.m., to a Pond Street address to serve a warrant, arrested the 53-year-old subject on two non-Marblehead warrants and took him into custody.
An officer was sent to Euclid Avenue, at 8:13 p.m., to check out a person who appeared to be wandering aimlessly.
Three officers stopped a vehicle at 11 p.m., on Lighthouse Lane, on a moving complaint.
SaturdayTwo cruisers were sent to Pilgrim Road, at 8:02 a.m., to investigate a disturbance.
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought two officers to Devereux St., at 9:58 a.m.
An officer was sent to Waldron Court, at 10:45 a.m., to investigate an identity fraud.
SundayTwo officers were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 1:57 a.m., to look for kids throwing eggs but were unable to locate them.
Three officers responded to Front Street, at 2:53 a.m., for a burglar alarm.
At 7:40 a.m., police were called to a Franklin Street address for a break and entry and burglary of a structure.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Bubier Road, at 12:33 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Police went to Atlantic Avenue, at 1:41 p.m., to report on some stolen items.
One fire engine, the fire chief and two officers were sent to Washington Street, at 5:56 p.m., for an outside fire. It was extinguished without issue.
Four officers responded to Marblehead Harbor at 7:16 p.m., to assist a citizen.
MondayThree cruisers responded to Washington Square, at 12:32 a.m., in response to complaints about a loud party on the roof.
BeverlySundayTwo officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 7:42 p.m., for a mental health episode.
MondayTwo cruisers went to the vicinity of 24 Bisson St., at 4:50 a.m., to investigate reports of screams in the area.
At 5:30 a.m., officers went to the vicinity of Hale Street and Bancroft Avenue, for homeless people yelling.
An officer was sent to Elliott Street, at 7:57 a.m., to assist a resident with harassment claims.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 44 Livingstone Ave., at 10:03 a.m., to check out suspicious activity.
Officers went to the vicinity of Cabot and Bow streets, at noon to end a disturbance.
A 175 Elliott St. resident called police, at 12:27 p.m., to report a fraud or computer hack.
Police were called to 14 New Balch St., at 1:42 p.m. to investigate vandalism and malicious destruction.