Marblehead
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to West Shore Drive, at 9:14 a.m., for a three-car crash. One vehicle was towed but there was no indication of injuries.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road, at 9:31 a.m., for a pedestrian almost hit by a vehicle, but the officer was unable to locate them.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:40 p.m. in the vicinity of the Peabody Dog Park, 34 Perkins St., and arrested the operator, Andres Felipe Rios, 22, of 11 Birch St., Apt. 2, Lynn. Rios was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with speeding.
A person called police, at 8:22 p.m., from Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., to report a shoplifting that occurred on Sunday. There are no suspects at this time.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 8 Pulaski St., at 9:36 p.m., for a car into a pole. There were no injuries or tows. It was a student driver with the mother in the passenger seat.
The Fire Department was called to 21 Caller St., at 11:17 p.m., for a carbon monoxide alarm. The Fire Department handled it.
Police were sent to 200 Lynn St., at 11:40 p.m., for a possible overdose. The person was conscious and alert and was transported to Salem Hospital. The 30-year-old Lynn man was placed into protective custody prior to his release to hospital staff.
Thursday
Police responded to Lake Street, at 1:04 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash, but there was no one in or around the vehicle. The pole was undamaged, but a tow truck was called for the vehicle. The owner soon arrived on scene and told police his daughter had the vehicle, and she had walked home and was fine. The officer checked on the daughter, and she was in good health.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 9 Harris St., at 10 a.m. on a parking complaint. The vehicle was towed and the 22-year-old Salem operator was summoned to court for operating an unregistered vehicle; operating an uninsured vehicle and for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
A caller reported, at 10:20 a.m., that a female was outside of 10 Pine St. for 30 minutes and, during that time, she changed her clothing several times while on the street. She was described being in her 30s and about 5’4”, wearing a white shirt and black pants. She told the officer she needed a ride to Walgreens on Main Street, so he drove her there.
Police were sent to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 12:05 p.m., for a possible shoplifter, a white female. She had dark hair and was wearing black pants and a tank top. The officer reported the female left behind the items she was going to purchase and left the store without incident. She was trespassed from the store.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:43 p.m. at the Jughandle and summoned the operator, a 27-year-old male, to appear in court for unlicensed operation.
A caller reported, at 2:24 p.m., from Emerson Park, on Perkins Street, that a male was speaking with her daughter near the baseball field. The male then left the area and was last seen walking toward the woods. The officer advised the girl that her mother disapproved of her hanging around with an older friend.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 17 Fort Ave., at 6:20 p.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:26 p.m., in the vicinity of 75 Congress St. and arrested Danny E. Abreu, 20, of 182 Lafayette St., Apt. 12, Salem, for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was additionally charged with carrying a firearm without a license.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Perkins and Palmer streets, at 6:40 p.m., for a report of gunshots. Officers searched the neighborhood for evidence and spoke with several residents who said they heard no gunshots, but there were fireworks.
A fight brought police to the vicinity of 20 Leavitt St., at 8:40 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 3 Dodge St., at 11:16 a.m., to end a dispute.
A report of threats brought officers to 11½ Meadow St., at 12:15 p.m..
Police were sent to the vicinity of Essex and Washington Streets, at 1:06 p.m., where they arrested a 29-year-old homeless woman on an outstanding warrant.
A report of a break-in in progress brought police to 30 Union St., at 3:31 p.m.
At 4:45 p.m., an officer was sent to 11 Grafton St., to speak with a person who said they were being harassed.
An officer was called to 13 Bertuccio Ave., at 4:47 p.m., to report on threats made.
Police were sent to 90 North St., at 5:02 p.m., on a reported trespassing.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 457 Cabot St., at 4:09 p.m., to take a report on a stolen motor vehicle.
An officer went to 87 Herrick St., at 4:39 p.m., to look into possible mistreatment of a patient.
Police were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Edwards streets, at 4:47 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
A multi-vehicle accident with possible injury brought the sergeant, three patrolmen, an ambulance and a fire truck to the vicinity of 65 Dodge St. A driver, who is thought to have suffered a medical incident upon leaving the North Beverly Plaza parking lot, apparently lost control, speeding up and hitting the vehicle in front of him. The operator of that vehicle, sensing the driver behind him was having a problem, braked hard in an attempt to stop the first vehicle. It didn’t work, however, as the first vehicle forced the second to spin around and hit a third vehicle that was parked. The first vehicle hit another parked car and also came to rest. The operator of the first car was transported to Beverly Hospital for evaluation. Otherwise no one was injured and no one was cited.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched at 5:33 p.m. to Beverly Commons Drive to assist an 83-year-old for a possible broken arm and shoulder after taking a fall.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 4 Ocean St., at 11:54 p.m., for screaming in the middle of the street.
Thursday
Police were called to 41 Beckford St., at 1:08 a.m., to quiet a loud group in the parking lot.
An 2:09 a.m., an officer was sent to 245 Cabot St., to speak with a person who claimed to have been assaulted.
Two officers were sent to 24 Yankee Way, at 8:27 a.m., to check a suspicious vehicle idling by the roadside.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Mason streets, at 8:52 a.m.
An officer was sent to Elliott Street, at 4:10 p.m., to speak with a person who said they were being harassed.
A report of suspicious activity in a motor vehicle brought two officers to the vicinity of 37 Enon St., at 4:28 p.m. to check a woman in the back of a parked SUV for hours.
Two officers were sent to 1208 Broughton Drive, at 5:04 p.m., to assist a female who got her arm stuck behind a couch.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Pleasant and Court streets, at 5:07 p.m., to disperse kids who were throwing rocks at a transformer.
An officer was sent to 175 Elliott St., at 6:45 p.m., to speak with a young female who was threatening to shoot or otherwise kill other people.