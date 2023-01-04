PeabodySaturday
A caller notified police, at 9:15 a.m., that his son was arrested by the Danvers police, and the son had rented a room at the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St. The father said there might be stolen items inside the room. Officers checked and located several items there. He said he would attempt to determine which items belonged to which stores. The items were returned to the stores.
Sunday
Theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 9:37 a.m., having been taken from Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St.; and another reported taken; at 10:18 a.m., from a vehicle at the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St.
Officers were sent to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, at 6:30 p.m., after asset protection reported a female shoplifter had been detained. Police arrested Hannah J. Dahlstrom, 34, of 6 Beech St., Bellingham, and transported her the station where she was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Monday
Police were dispatched, at 7:54 a.m., to the intersection of Endicott and Lowell streets, for a two-vehicle accident. Two parties were located and summoned to appear in court for related offenses. One, a 31-year-old Central Street, Peabody, female was charged with failing to stop or yield and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The other, a 42-year-old Light Street, Lynn, male, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
The manager of PINK, at the Northshore Mall, reported, at 3:55 p.m., that sometime between 2:45 and 3:20 p.m. today, someone had stolen approximately $4,000 worth of merchandise from the store front.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to 38 Kelleher Road, at 12:56 p.m., for a possible past break-in.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul St., at 1:04 a.m., for a man down inside a bar.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:35 a.m. for a woman possibly having a heart attack.
An officer was sent to 22 Dunham Road, at 1:19 p.m., for tires slashed overnight.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Bridge Street, at 3:43 p.m. for a party hallucinating and out of control from drugs.
Police were sent to the intersection of Trask Lane and Manor Road, at 5:53 p.m., for kids throwing stakes at cars.
Three officers were sent to 21 Hilltop Drive, at 6:10 pm., for suspicious activity. It turned out to be a possible hoax call.
An officer went to Park Street, at 8:13 p.m., to speak with a party who had received telephone threats.
An officer was called to 131 Rantoul St., at 8:40 p.m., for a homeless man down in the lobby.
Police were dispatched to Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., to make a park check. They dispersed a group from the area.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to 30 Kennell Hill Drive, at 11:08 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with smoke in the house.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, at 2 a.m., to deal with an unwanted guest. A patient was abusing staff members.
Police were called to the intersection of Park Street and Railroad Avenue, at 8:33 a.m., for stolen tools.
An officer was sent to Exit 20A off Route 120 north to assist a car broken down, at 11:42 a.m., with a small child aboard.
Two officers were called to 327 Rantoul St., at 2:41 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors.
SalemSunday
Police were sent to the Salem Hospital Emergency Department, 3 Dove Ave. at 6:26 a.m., where they arrested Jose Rodriguez, 25, of 2 Aberdeen St., Peabody and charged him with assault and battery on a police officer and with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:21 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of 65 Washington St. and, after a license check, arrested Robert Allen Brooks, 67, of 51 Springvale Ave. Lynn. He was charged with failing to stop or yield and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A report of gunshots brought police to 12 Sylvan St. at 6:35 p.m.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:47 a.m., in the vicinity of 399 Jefferson St., and after a brief License check, they arrested Jeremy Adonis Bencosme, 24, of 271 Jefferson Ave., Apt. A1, Salem, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A reported larceny brought police to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 9:18 p.m.
Police were sent to 162 Boston St., at 10:25 a.m., for a hit and run accident.
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 450 Highland Ave.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, at 4:29 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Police made eight motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 4:52 and 6:51 p.m.
A disturbance brought police to 5 Holly St., at 8:11 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 600 Loring Ave., at 11:35 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 32 Derby Square, at 5:09 p.m., where they arrested Christopher Lee Wear, 26, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200 and with disorderly conduct.
Officers were called to the intersection of Congress and Harbor streets, at 7:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle.
A larceny brought officers to 320 Lafayette at 7:52 p.m.