Peabody
Sunday
A woman called police at 9:06 a.m., from Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., to report her vehicle had been stolen. Police checked the security camera footage and tentatively ID'd the suspect as a 53-year-old Newburyport man. Newburyport was contacted but the suspect was no longer at the latest address given. Also called Lynn for a possible address there and were awaiting a callback.
An Aberdeen Avenue resident called police, at 12:06 p.m., to report that a man was just seen riding a bike in the area and appears to have a large silver revolver tucked in the waistband of his shorts. Officers checked out the man. The "revolver" was a grease gun.
A caller from Sunset Drive reported, at 3:34 p.m., there was loud music at the end of the street by the bike path. The officer reported there was a group by the pond and they will be leaving the area.
Police were sent to a Washington Street address, at 6:17 p.m., for a shirtless, bald male wearing pink shorts who was possibly using drugs. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police, who were called to the vicinity of 44 Lowell St., at 6:30 p.m., for parties arguing, arrested John P. Bosse, 42, of 41 Shore Drive, Apt. E, Peabody. He was arrested and charged with distributing a Class C drug.
Officers were sent to the Chateau Royale Condominiums, 500 Northshore Road, at 6:54 p.m., after a person called to report a man named David was in a gray Lexus, drinking and screaming in the back lot. He was having a loud conversation on the phone, the officer reported. No issue.
Firefighters were called, at 8:43 p.m., to the Meadows Golf Course, for a possible fire on the 10th fairway in the vicinity of 80 Granite St. The fire, a result of fireworks, was extinguished by the fire Department.
A caller reported, at 10:03 p.m., that her grandmother was to meet her at her home in Peabody, but kept driving and was now in Boston, according to her "Find My Friends" app. The caller was transferred and redirected through multiple call centers, until Peabody dispatch was able to reach the missing woman by phone. They directed her to pull over and wait for police. A Boston officer arrived shortly at the woman's location and directed her how to get to Peabody. She arrived soon and all was well.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Su Chang's Restaurant, 373 Lowell St., at 10:40 p.m., and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator. Debra A. Conte, 51, of 11 Cortland St., Peabody, was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Sonic Drive In, 55 Newbury St., at 10:50 p.m., to assist the manager in removing an employee who had refused to leave and was getting loud. With the officer's arrival, she left the area without further issue.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer went to a Beacon Street address, at 7:46 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police were sent to the intersection of Commercial Street and Red Frank Lane, at 9:52 a.m., after a truck struck a pole.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Beacon Street and Schooner Ridge, at 11:36 a.m., for a scooter into a parked car.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 12:03 p.m., to the vicinity of Tedesco and Humphrey streets, for a motor vehicle crash.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue at 2:28 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
At 3:13 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to Ocean Avenue for a motor vehicle crash.
Police performed bar checks along Front and State streets between 9:37 and 10:01 p.m.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to a Pleasant Street establishment, at 12:28 a.m., for a liquor law violation.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Roundhouse Road location, at 12:03 p.m.
A motor-vehicle crash brought police, fire and an ambulance to the vicinity of 22 Front St., at 10:46 p.m.
Sunday
An officer was sent to West Street, at 8:32 a.m., for a burglary and break and entry to a vehicle.
At 8:46 a.m., an officer went to Wyman Road for a report on vandalism.
A Cheever Avenue caller reported a lost or stolen license plate at 12:06 p.m.
Multiple officers responded to an Elmwood Road address, at 3:44 p.m., in response to a burglar alarm. "Services rendered."
A "swimmer issue" on Follett Street was logged at 4:11 p.m., and "services (were) rendered."
Salem
Sunday
Officers were called to 209 Essex St., at 3:24 p.m., for a party who was being harassed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:40 p.m., at the intersection of Bridge and Saint Peter streets and arrested a Salem man. Arrested was Kirshby Boosuet Osias, 27, of 2 Cromwell St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with operating on a suspended license, subsequent offense; possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; and possession of Class E drugs with intent to distribute.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 95 Lawrence St., at 6:27 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
A road rage incident brought police to the vicinity of 15 Thorndike St., at 7:55 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 159 Bridge St., at 8:50 p.m. to end a dispute.
At 9:45 p.m., officers were called to 51 Prince St., on a noise complaint.
Another road-rage incident brought officers to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 9:47 p.m.
Monday
A report of gunshots brought police to 109 Columbus Ave., at 12:49 a.m. It was unfounded.
Police responded to 17 Franklin St., at 8:37 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police went to 100 Lafayette St., at 11:05 a.m., to stop a dispute.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 16 Foster St. at 11:26 a.m.
Officers were sent to 11 Traders Way at 1:41 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Monday
Police responded to two more frauds or scams: at 86 Wharf St. at 2:15; and at 11 Bertram Terrace, at 2:25 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Paradise Road, at 4:24 p.m., for a road-rage incident.