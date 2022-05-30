Peabody
Thursday
A Batchelder Avenue woman called police, at 12:06 p.m., to report that her neighbor’s sprinkler is spraying over the fence and watering her yard, which she believes is illegal. The neighbor adjusted her sprinkler away from the caller’s fence.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 12 Foster St., and summoned the operator to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
An employee at 41 Cross St., advised police at 6:35 p.m., that an intoxicated guest was attempting to enter and operate a white Lexus sedan. Police located the 58-year-old Boxford woman and placed her into protective custody. Her vehicle was left in the restaurant lot.
Friday
An employee of Speedy Auto, 108 Newbury St., reported at 12:25 a.m. that two males dressed in black ran into the woods when he confronted them. Police checked the area but were unable to find the parties, and there was nothing damaged or stolen.
Lahey Medical Center, 2 Essex Center Drive, reported at 11:55 a.m., that a box of medical equipment had been stolen.
A dogsitter called police, at 1:55 p.m., from a Goodale Street address, that she cannot get out of the back yard of the home where she is dog-sitting. She said she had locked herself out of the back of the house and was stuck in the fenced-in back yard. An officer freed the woman by entering the house through the front door and opening the back door.
Police got a report from 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 3:20 p.m., of a female attempting to steal from the store. The female left in her vehicle, without any merchandise.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 7:03 p.m. in the vicinity of 16 Martinack Ave. and arrested Mark J. Castonguay, 48, of 23 Rainbow Circle, Peabody. Castonguay was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.
A employee of Trader Joe’s, 300 Andover St., called police, at 11 p.m., to report an ongoing problem with dumpster divers out back refusing to leave. There were none around when police checked, but they spoke with employees about the occurrences and will continue checking the area in upcoming weeks.
Saturday
A woman called police at 8:21 a.m., to report her vehicle was stolen from 16 Hathaway Ave. Police investigated and found the vehicle was not stolen and had been left at the owner’s residence.
Police were called to 317 Lynnfield St., at 4:10 p.m., for a two-car accident. The operator of one vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital and the vehicle was towed.
Officers were sent to 20 Warren St., at 8:35 p.m., for an alarm and the smell of an electrical fire on the third floor. The Fire Department gained access through a window, and all appeared in order. They continued investigating.
A fight in progress brought police to the Northshore Mall for a potential fight between a male and a female. The officer reported it was an argument between coworkers, and neither party wanted to speak to police.
Sunday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported at 5:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 10 Centennial Drive. The suspect vehicle was a white Honda CRV with a female operator. The rear passenger side of the vehicle was damaged and the CRV should have driver-side damage.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 4:40 p.m., to investigate allegations of abuse from a resident.
Officers were called to the intersection of Lovett and Thorndike streets, at 5:05 p.m., for a homeless male sleeping on a residential porch.
A vehicle was stopped at 6 p.m., near the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive and the operator was summoned to court for operating a vehicle with revoked insurance.
Two officers were sent to 311 Cabot St., at 9:30 p.m. for a homeless person sleeping in the entranceway.
An officer was called to Beverly Hospital, at 10:45 p.m., after emergency room personnel found narcotics on a patient.
Friday
A 58 Dunham Road resident was cited for a dog bite, at 9:23 a.m., after their dog bit another party.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 409 Cabot St., at 9:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 12:12 p.m., to 110 Corning St. to settle a disturbance.
Two officers were called to 22 Winthrop Ave., at 12:45 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:50 p.m., for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Rantoul and Myrtle streets. The cyclist was in the bike lane on Rantoul when a motorist turned left, off Rantoul, into Myrtle where he and the cyclist collided. The operator stopped and spoke with the cyclist who said he was unhurt. The operator went on his way, with the cyclist’s permission. An EMT was called to the scene, but they found no issues, and the cyclist walked his bicycle, which was damaged, home. The cyclist did not get the driver’s information.
An officer was sent to Elliott St., at 4:57 p.m., to search for a van that knocked a fire hydrant off its base and fled.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 224 Elliott St., for a male passed out on the grass.
Officers were called the dead end of Ocean Avenue, at 6:23 p.m., to disperse a loud group in the area.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Charnock streets, at 6:25 p.m., for a man in the bushes.
A Somerset Avenue party reported receiving a suspicious package from ex-girlfriend.
Police were sent to the intersection of East Lothrop and Ray streets, at 10:45 p.m., for a loud group in the playground. They were dispersed from the area.
Saturday
Patrolmen were called to the vicinity of 395 Essex St., at 12:23 a.m., to check suspicious activity. A male was looking into parked vehicles.
An officer was sent to 586 Cabot St., at 7:31 a.m., for an accident with property damage after a car hit a gas pump.
Officers were called to 245 Cabot St., at 9:48 a.m., to investigate a report of a past assault.
Medical assistance was sent to an address near the intersection of Haven Way and West Street, at 1:07 p.m., to check on a 92-year-old woman who had been placed on hospice care the day before and had signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order. She apparently died during the night of natural causes.
An officer was sent to Folger Avenue, at 1:42 p.m., to check out a suspicious package.
A two-car accident brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Lenox streets, at 3:25 p.m.
Three patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of Herrick Street and Sohier Road to help hospital personnel find a Section 12 patient who fled.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Cabot Street, at 10:33 p.m., to transport a suicidal female to the hospital.
Sunday
Police were called to the Route 128 rest stop in the vicinity of the Hamilton-Wenham exits for a man annoying a friend.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 11 Planters Road, at 5:20 a.m., for two girls ringing doorbells.
A commercial burglar alarm brought two patrolmen to 474 Rantoul St., at 8:50 a.m.
Two officers were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 12:31 p.m., to assist nursing home staff with a patient.
A 24 Bow St., resident notified police at 1 p.m., their vehicle was sideswiped during the night.
Two officers went to 211 Cabot St., at 7:05 p.m., for an unwanted guest loitering out front.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 8:10 p.m., to the vicinity of Cabot and Roundy streets for a man down with a medical issue.
Officers were called to 122 Rantoul St., at 10:40 p.m., for vandalism or malicious damage to the roof of a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Rantoul and West Dane streets, at 11:15 p.m., for a disturbance or a fight.
Monday
Police were called to 25 Essex Street, at 12:37 a.m., for a male out of control.
A 19 Michael Road resident told police, at 12:43 a.m., that he believed someone was living in his shed.
Two officers were called to 215 Rantoul St., at 2:40 a.m., for a drunken male in the hallway, who doesn’t live there.
Police were sent to Herrick Street, at 11:11 a.m., to report on an elder abuse incident.
Two officers responded, at 1:50 p.m., to 265 Essex St., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 57 Sohier Road, at 3:20 p.m., to check on a male who had been sleeping in the front yard for an hour.