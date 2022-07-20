Peabody
Tuesday
A woman’s daughter called police, at 8:28 a.m., from 4 Downing Road, to report that a possibly drunken male had violated a restraining order. She said the male, wearing khaki pants and an orange shirt, had left and was walking down the street. The officer applied for a warrant for the restraining order violation. Meanwhile, the female called back to say the male just called her and said he was in the park behind Bunghole Liquors. Police located and arrested the 43-year-old homeless Peabody man, and charged him on three counts of violating a restraining order.
A landscaper who was working at North Shore ARC, 22 Foster St., called police at 11:30 p.m., to report a passerby was harassing him and requested the presence of an officer.
A 75 Walnut Street resident reported, at 1:05 p.m., that a box of Hello Fresh food was stolen from in front of her residence on July 8 between 12:55 and 1:30 p.m. An officer was sent to investigate.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 17 Perley Ave., at 5:40 p.m., for a 66-year-old male who collapsed after swimming. He is now conscious and alert but was transported to Lahey as a precaution.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 47 Linden St., at 4:15 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A party called police to 14 Essex St., at 5:15 p.m., after receiving threats.
An officer went to 18 Boston St., at 6:20 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 6:50 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 41 Palmer St. twice — at 9:25 and again at 9:51 p.m. — on noise complaints.
Officers responded to two separate noise complaints, in the vicinity of 38 Naumkeag St., and in the vicinity of 2 High St., both at 10:22 p.m.
Wednesday
A party reported a break and entry of their vehicle, at 4:28 a.m., at 17 Cloverdale Ave.
Officers reported a road-rage incident, at 6:50 a.m., in the vicinity of Barnes Road.
A policeman was called to 102 Bridge St., at 9:43 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
A cruiser was sent to 400 Highland Ave., at 11:34 a.m., to take a report from a party who was threatened.
An officer was sent to 205 Bridge St., at 12:45 p.m., to make a well-being check.
At 2:45 p.m., the report of a larceny brought officers to 272 Highland Ave.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police reported, at 5:06 pm., they had recovered a vehicle stolen in Maryland in the vicinity of 10 Amherst Road.
An officer was sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 6:30 p.m., to disperse a group of youths skateboarding.
Officers pulled over a car at Brimbal Avenue and Sohier Road, at 7:50 p.m., because of a hazardous wheel issue.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9 p.m., to the vicinity of Enon Street and Lakeview Avenue, for a minor accident.
An officer was sent to LP Henderson Road, at 10:08 p.m., to assist the FAA in looking for a plane.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Chapman St., at 10:34 p.m., for a man who took a fall earlier.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 278 Rantoul St., at 12:26 a.m., for kids on bikes weaving in and out of traffic.
Officers were sent to 43 Beckford St., at 1:17 a.m., after a group of former employees created a disturbance in a business.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 2:56 a.m., to check on the report of a woman sleeping in a wheelchair.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded, at 9:06 a.m., to the intersection of McKay and Balch streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, to Deer Haven Road, at 12:46 p.m., for a painter who had fallen.
Police responded, at 12:57 p.m., to 14 Chase St., for a death notification
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 4:27, for a child unattended in a vehicle.
Police reported, at 5:44 p.m., that a vehicle was stolen from the vicinity of the Police Department, 120 Ash St.
Reports of a shoplifter brought police to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 8:35 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were called to Commonwealth Ave., at approximately 3 a.m., for a routine motor vehicle stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Matthew Caulkins, 35, of 595 Cambridge St., Boston. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with a traffic light violation.
Police went to Family Dollar, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 1:11 p.m., where they arrested a 42-year-old Saugus man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:43 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
An elderly female was reported missing, at 3:09 p.m., from 200 North Street.
An officer was sent to 107 Locust St., at 4:23 p.m., to keep the peace.
The need to report on a past fight brought an officer to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab, 90 Lindall St., at 5:40 p.m.
An officer was called to 45 Purchase St., at 7:03 p.m. to follow up on a party who was shot with a pellet gun.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 7:22 p.m., for an unclothed child in the lot.
Police were sent to Michael’s, 35 Independence Way, at 7:36 p.m., for homeless parties making themselves at home.
The report of a male in the women’s restroom brought police to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., at 8 p.m.
Police were sent to 75 High St., at 8:56 p.m., after a party defecated and littered the area.
Police were called to Eliot Community Human Services, 67 Poplar St., at 9:52 p.m., to encourage an unwanted guest, who was refusing to leave, to depart the premises.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Barnard Hawkes Court, at 10:20 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Village Street and Henrys Way, at 5:55 p.m., to move a downed tree branch that was slowing traffic.
Police were called to Brookhouse Drive, at 8:13 pm., to investigate a general complaint.
Middleton
Monday, June 27
A Boston Street resident advised police, at 3 p.m., that a National Grid employee had entered their home without permission.
Wednesday, June 29
A backpack found in Bob’s Store, S. Main St., was turned in at 1:51 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Police arrested Theresa M. Golden, 61, homeless, at 4:08 p.m. on Central Street. She was charged with trespass and with disturbing the peace.
Friday, July 1
A sergeant was sent to Pavements Inc, Birch Road, at 6:41 a.m., to report on a gate lock having been cut. Nothing was thought to have been taken.
An officer was sent to Best Bagel, South Main St., at 3:20 p.m., to report on the theft of a catalytic converter.
Sunday, July 3
An officer was sent to an Edgewood Road home, at 6:55 p.m., for a snapping turtle in the yard. It was safely relocated away from the home.