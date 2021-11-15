BeverlyWednesdayPolice were sent to 205 Manor Road, at 4:34 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
At 5:05 p.m., officers were called to 5 Folly Pond Road to investigate a larceny from a motor vehicle.
Three officers were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 6:36 p.m., for a patient’s family who were out of control.
An officer was sent to Porter Street, at 7 p.m., for kids drinking and yelling in the park.
At 9:15 p.m., officers were sent to 23 Courtney Drive for an ongoing issue with kids.
An officer responded to Whitney Avenue, at 9:45 p.m., after a couple reported they had been scanned out of some money.
Two officers responded to the intersection of Cabot and Simon streets, at 10:30 p.m., after a parked car was reported to have been hit by another vehicle.
ThursdayFive officers were assigned to Beverly Hospital, at 1:15 a.m., for prisoner watch.
Police were dispatched to the Route 128 interchange at Brimbal Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., for a car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Federal streets, at 11:10 a.m., for a car accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to Exit 18 from Route 128 northbound to assist Massachusetts State Police after a vehicle struck a deer.
At 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to a Courtney Drive address after neighbors complained of a mother who was screaming at her kids.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 40 Trask St., at 9:55 p.m., to check out suspicious men in hoodies.
FridayAn officer was sent to the end of Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 12:40 a.m., to disperse a group.
Police were called to a Brimbal Avenue location at 4:33 a.m., for an unattended death.
Police were called to 131 Brimbal Ave., at 12:27 p.m., for vandalism or past property damage to a gas pump.
At 1:20 p.m., police were sent to 100 Sohier Road for a general disturbance — students were arguing.
At 4:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue for a car accident with property damage.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of East Street, at 11:20 p.m., to disperse a large group of kids.
SaturdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of 410 Essex St., at 11:40 a.m., to check on reports of a deer carcass on the field.
An officer was called to 18 Odell Ave., at 5 p.m. to take a report on a vehicle stolen from the driveway.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 5:40 p.m., for a three-car accident with property damage.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Prospect Street and Madison Avenue, at 8:40 p.m., for a woman on the ground and a male above yelling.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 392 Cabot St., at 11:50 p.m., to look for a possibly impaired driver in a white Jeep.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 9 Walcott Road, at 9 a.m., after receiving the report of vandalism to multiple cars.
Police were called to the vicinity of 25 Enon St., at 3:50 p.m., after a drunken female tried to get into someone else’s car.
PeabodyFridayA Goodale Street resident called police, at 12:55 p.m., to report a past incident involving a neighbor walking their dog.
A 72 Washington St. caller notified police, at 1:15 p.m., of a black mountain bike she found in her bushes. The bike had no markings, and police had no reports of a recently stolen bike. The bicycle was taken to the station.
A caller reported finding an apparently abandoned piece of luggage in the vicinity of Tesla, 210T Andover St., on the side of the building closest to Route 128. The luggage was found to belong to a Tesla corporate employee from California and Tesla will handle it.
Police were called to 31 Pierpont St., at 6:35 p.m., to speak with a person who had been victimized in a $15,000 scam. Detectives documented the case.
A woman reported at 7 p.m., from 20 Keyes Drive, that she believes an aircraft was hovering over her building, her phone was hijacked and cyber attacked, so she could not use the internet on her phone, and she had a headache during this time. The officer confirmed the female may be having some technology issues. She refused medical attention.
SaturdayPolice and fire were dispatched to the vicinity of 11 Abby Ellen Lane, at 8:47 a.m., after a work crew said they believed they hit a gas line. DPS and National Grid were also notified. The officer reported there was a heavy odor of gas at the end of the driveway, away from the road. National Grid arrived on scene and handled the leak.
Officers were sent to 8 Tammie Lane, at 8:50 a.m., to assist Danvers police, who had taken custody of a resident of that address. The 42-year-old Danvers man was booked on a temporary warrant as a courtesy to Danvers police, then released to their custody.
Police were sent to Lakeshore Park, Lake Shore Road and Fairview Avenue, at 3:55 p.m., on a report of kids yelling racial slurs into a megaphone. They were dispersed by officers.
A person called police, at 8:33 p.m., from the 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., to say he just wanted it on record on a recorded line that he was assaulted by his girlfriend with whom he’s trying to get out of a relationship. He would not give her name or further info and said he did not want to speak with an officer.
A 45-year-old Salem pedestrian was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, at 11:50 p.m., after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man, who was then summonsed to court for driving an unregistered/uninsured vehicle.
SundayA Wildwood Drive caller notified police, at 3 a.m., of two suspicious SUVs in the neighborhood with males loading items into them. The officer reported the males in question were changing a flat tire, and all was in order.
An officer was sent to Nordstrom at the Northshore Mall, for a past larceny caught on video, of merchandise valued at $8,000.
SalemSaturdayPolice responded to the intersection of Lincoln Road and Loring Avenue, at 12:30 a.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Federal St., at 3 a.m., for a report of gunshots.
Officers were sent to 250 Highland Ave., at 10:50 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 8 Horton St., at 11 a.m.
Police were called to 211 Washington St., at 12:15 p.m., for a past assault.
Officers were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 2:15 p.m., for another past assault.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 56 1/2 Mason St., at 3:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 5 Buena Vista Ave., at 4:50 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:13 p.m., in the vicinity of Maple and Loring avenues on a routine traffic stop and arrested the operator, a 21-year-old Salem man, on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a suspicious person and /or motor vehicle brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 6:35 p.m.
Police responded to the intersection of Maple and Loring avenues, at 6:55 p.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation, police arrested David Frederick Martin, 32, of 400 Colonial Drive, Ipswich. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and with drunken driving.
Police went to 33 Federal St., at 7:45 p.m., on a noise complaint.
A noise complaint brought officers to 14 Laurent Road, at 10:45 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 104 Boston St., at 11:22 p.m., in response to calls about a fight. They arrested Austin M. Rouse, 23, of 161 Newbury St., Peabody, and charged him with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SundayAt 11:50 a.m., officers were sent to 114 Bridge St., for reports of an assault in the past.
An officer went to 7 Pope St., at 1:15 p.m., on a parking complaint.
At 1:30 p.m., police were sent to 280 Essex St., to end a dispute.