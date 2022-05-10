Peabody
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Andover Street and Ralph Road, at 11:30 a.m., and summoned a 24-year-old Peabody man to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A resident of 27 Shore Drive came into the station, at 3:35 p.m., to report a case of ID fraud.
Police reported a minor mulch fire in the front-yard shrubbery at 188 Lake St., at 3:37 p.m.
Police two cruisers were dispatched to the Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St., to assist state police with courtesy bookings. They arrested and booked a 31-year-old Billerica man and a 28-year-old Lowell man as a courtesy to the Massachusetts State Police.
A fire was reported, at 7:35 p.m., on the front porch of 25 Buxton St. The small fire was caused by cigarettes.
A caller complained, at 8 p.m., of softball players drinking in the parking lot where Little League games were also going on. The partieswere dispersing as police arrived.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., at 12:18 a.m. to assist the state police.
A caller reported from Preserve North Apartments, 15 Crowninshield St., that a known unwanted person had gained access to the building and was knocking on doors inside at 3:10 a.m. An officer checked the building but was unable to locate the person in question.
A 31 Pinecrest Ave. resident reported, at 7:10 a.m., that his garage had been broken into, and a pair of glasses, $50 cash, and a charging cable were missing from the vehicle inside.
A caller reported, at 9:05 a.m., from Pleasant Street, that there was a silver Honda with its hood open on Pleasant Street across from Aborn Street. Police said the vehicle’s license plate had been revoked, so it was towed.
Swampscott
Monday
A resident of 151 Walker Road called police at 1:07 a.m., and said his dog had gotten loose and requested assistance in getting it back inside.
The school resource officer requested a police officer be called to the vicinity of Upper Jackson Park, 68 The Greenway, at 9:57 a.m., to address the students who had parked illegally, making access to the field impossible for the DPW.
The property manager called police, at 11:15 a.m., to report illegal dumping at Hawthorne’s Crossing, 451 Essex St.
A 29 Tidd St. resident called police, at 12:27 p.m., to report he was having a disagreement with the refrigerator repairman over repairs not finished.
A 389 Forest Ave. resident reported at 1 p.m., that an Amazon package was stolen from his front porch last Thursday.
A party from 66 Humphrey St., reported, at 2:10 p.m., they had been conned or scammed.
A caller reported at 5 p.m., from the vicinity of 331 Paradise Road that a large TV or trash bag was in the middle of the road causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting the object.
A party found an Apple brand GPS device at the park at 5:30 p.m. and turned it in at the front desk. It was tagged and secured in short-term locker #46.
Tuesday
A party called from 37 Phillips Beach Ave., at 12:33 a.m., to report a scam.
Beverly
Monday
Police and ambulance were sent to East Lothrop Street at 5 p.m., for a child who had fallen and was bleeding from their face.
At 5:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Russell streets for a hit-and-run at Kitteredge Crossing.
Two officers, a sergeant and a detective were sent to 196 Hale St. at 7:55 p.m., to look into a case of online threats made against a party.
Three officers were sent to the intersection of Herrick Street and Sohier Road, at 8:30 p.m., to assist hospital staff in locating a disabled female.
An officer was sent to 311 Cabot St., at 11:20 p.m., to disperse a group of homeless people sleeping on the property.
Tuesday
Three officers were dispatched, at 1:55 a.m., to 91 Herrick St., to assist hospital staff with an out-of-control patient.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 9 a.m., for an elderly female who had fallen and cut her head.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded, just before 11 a.m., for a female passed out on Essex Street.
An officer was sent to 24 Bow St., at noon to report on a firearm found hidden in a wall.
Two officers responded to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road to assist school staff with an unruly student.
Two cruisers were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem Line, at 3:17 p.m., for a minor accident on the bridge.
A sergeant and three cruisers were dispatched to 426 Cabot St., at 3:20 p.m., for a large group of youths fighting.
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3:55 p.m., to the vicinity of 150 Brimbal Ave., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer went to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 4:07 p.m., to report on a 13-year-old female shoplifter.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Garfield Avenue, at 7:06 p.m. to handle a non-domestic dispute between a motorist and a resident.
A cruiser was sent to the Cherry Hill Corporate Center, 5 Cherry Hill, at 8:35 p.m. to check for vehicles racing, but they were gone on arrival.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Route 1 Gulf station, 425 Newbury St., at 7:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer went to the St. Johns Prep Athletic Commons, 72 Spring St., at 8:11 a.m., on a follow-up investigation.
An officer was dispatched to the intersection of Endicott Street and Independence Way, at 2:15 p.m., for aggressive panhandlers.
Salem
Sunday
Fireworks were reported in the vicinity of 14 Cedarview St., just after midnight on Sunday morning.
Police were sent to 8 1/2 Allen St., at 1:05 a.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Officers responded, to 12 Hazel St., at 1:08 a.m., for reports of a fight.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 58 Perkins St., at 11:23 a.m.
Police were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 11:32 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
A report of harassment brought officers to 149 Boston St., at 4:11 p.m.
Police were sent to 38 Cabot St., at 5:16 p.m., to end a dispute.
A larceny brought police to 204 Derby St., at 8:40 p.m.
Police were called to 24 Fort Ave., at 9:04 a.m. for the report of a suspicious person and/or automobile.
Monday
Officers went to 20 Harbor St., at 12:08 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 12:25 a.m., officers were called to 45 Prince St., for a missing juvenile.
A commercial alarm brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 4:04 a.m.
Police went to 210 Essex St., at 4:39 a.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Thomas Circle, at 7:25 a.m.
An officer was sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 10:52 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 12:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 4:38 p.m. for a second shoplifting.
Police were dispatched, at 5:34 p.m., to the vicinity of 35 Endicott St., for a hit-and-run accident involving two cars and a pedestrian.
According to police, a white BMW struck a white 2022 VW and stopped momentarily but, as the operator of the VW got out of his vehicle to check for damage, the BWM surged forward, running over the foot of the VW driver, then fleeing. The VW driver got what he thought was the BMW’s plate number but it did not come up on the police computer. The VW driver declined medical assistance and, after giving police his information, he went on his way.
The report of a larceny brought police to 260 Washington St., at 5:42 a.m.
An officer was sent to 36 Perkins St., at 10:22 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to 35 Leavitt St., at 10:52 p.m. to keep the peace for a private repossession tow.
Tuesday
Police were called to 6 Pioneer Terrace, at midnight, for a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 24 New Derby St., at 10:33 a.m.
Police responded to a reported fraud or a scam at 17 Hazel St., at 10:35 a.m.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 12:51 a.m.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 8 Lynde St., at 1:58 p.m.
Officers were called to 193 Federal St., at 2:19 p.m., for an assault in the past.
An officer was sent to 286 Washington St., at 3 p.m., to keep the peace.
An officer was called to 14 Heritage Drive, at 4:15 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 4:37 p.m.