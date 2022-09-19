PeabodyFridayPolice were called to 45 Washington St., at 7:38 a.m., for a past assault. One party was transported to Salem Hospital and police arrested Manel Vagas, 39, of 45 Washington St., Apt. 1, Peabody. Vergas was charged with assault and battery and with strangulation of suffocation.
An 88 Aborn St. resident reported at 7:40 a.m. that she found a window open and items scattered around the apartment. She said she would meet an officer out back.
A caller from 11 North End St., reported, at 12:46 p.m., that she saw a woman walk onto a neighbor’s porch, take a speaker, place it into her carriage and walk away towards Carroll School. Police confirmed who the rightful owner is.
Police were sent to Preserve North after a caller reported her 11-year-old neighbor was locked out of her apartment. An officer transported the juvenile to her Higgins Middle School in Cruiser 18. The officer contacted the juvenile’s father, who took her back to their apartment.
A caller from Tropical Smoothie Cafe reported that a co-worker had gotten a call from the “Treasury Department” on her cellphone directing her to take all of the money out of the cash registers from the business and go to Walgreens across the street to buy gift cards, but the clerk refused, so she left. Police put out a BOLO for the woman’s vehicle and it was located by Shaw’s. The woman was located inside the store, but she had already given the gift card number to the scammer. The officer documented the case and will be speaking with the business owner.
Saturday
Police were called to Lakeside School, 629 Lowell Street, at 12:05 p.m., for a disturbance between four juveniles. The school would not allow the officers onto school property. An officer documented their action.
An ambulance was sent to Marrs Park on Home Street, at 6:05 p.m. after a child was injured after falling off a swing.
A 90 Avalon Drive party reported, at 7:11 p.m., that a male, mid-to-late 20s, 6 feet tall, wearing a dark shirt and red and black sweatpants had attempted to enter his front door, and this had happened before. He was unsure whether the party lives nearby. The officer will check the neighborhood.
Police were called to the vicinity of 2 Robert Road and 11 Wentworth Road, at 7:42 p.m., for a large group of teens ringing doorbells and running through yards. One of the teens was identified as living in a neighborhood home, and police spoke with his parents.
A driver notified police at 10:49 p.m., at the intersection of Lowell Street and Broadview Road, of a car all over the road, with no headlights on. He said the other vehicle almost struck his vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Lowell Street and Meadowview Road and arrested the operator, Kim Marie Shanahan, 58, of 486 Merrimack Ave., Peabody. She was charged with drunken driving and with a motor vehicle lights violation.
SundayA 10 Elliott Place caller reported, at 5:15 p.m., that his grandson’s bicycle, a purple, gray and black Big Flyer SE, valued at $800, had been stolen. The party called back to report the bicycle had been located.
A caller from Sina’s Kabob House, 150 Main St., reported, at 9:32 p.m., a suspicious vehicle that returns every night. The officer spoke with the driver, who said he was a Doordash driver and waits in this area when picking up orders.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 4:12 p.m., for an unwanted or undesirable guest.
An officer was sent to 200 Essex St., at 6:57 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened.
An officer was called to 17 Paradise Road, at 7:27 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of Marlborough Road and Verdon Street, at 8:26 p.m.
Friday
A 3 Horton St., party notified police, at 12:32 a.m., of the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate.
Police were sent to 429 Highland Ave., at 2:29 a.m., to break up a fight.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 1 New Liberty St., at 9:05 a.m.
Police were sent to 83 Bridge St., at 10:17 a.m., to report on a larceny.
A complaint of fraud or a scam brought an officer to 4 Paradise Road, at 10:34 a.m.
Report of another larceny brought officers to 56 Tremont St., at 11:15 p.m.
Another report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 56 Tremont St., at 11:14 a.m.
Officers were sent to 4 Harrison Ave., at 3:08 p.m., to calm down a disturbance.
Beverly
Friday
Police were called to 57 Dodge St., at 4 p.m., to report on a shoplifting.
A disturbance between neighbors brought police to 38 Northridge Road at 5:36 p.m.
Two officers and a sergeant were sent to a Balch Street home, at 6:31 p.m., after a male was seen grabbing a branch, entering a home, then hearing a child cry.
Police were sent to Pasture Road, at 10:12 p.m. after a resident called to complain about youths who kept knocking on the door.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10:27 p.m., to the vicinity of 295 Dodge St., for a car into a fence. Police arrested Ryan E. Murphy, 42, of 2 Miles River Lane, Wenham, and charged him with drunken driving.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 69 Neptune St., at 6:52 a.m., to take a report on a stolen vehicle.
Police were sent to 14 Bartlett St., at 11:40 a.m., to check on two elderly females who did not look well.
Police responded to 346 Rantoul St., at 1:22 p.m., for a front glass break.
Three officers were sent to Hilltop Drive, at 2 p.m., for a party with a stick, yelling in the parking lot on Hilltop Drive.
An officer went to 175 Elliott St., at 4:23 p.m., to investigate a food truck scam.
A bike was reported stolen, at 5:16 p.m., from an apartment at 139 Park St.
Police recovered a stolen Jeep, at 6:29 p.m., on the street in the vicinity of 14 Oceanside Drive.
Two officers were sent to 15 New Balch St., at 7:40 p.m. to send a group of disruptive kids in the area on the way.
A party called police, at 8:49 pm., to report a bicycle stolen from Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St.
Police were sent to Essex Street and Thoreau Circle, at 10:31 p.m., to report her vehicle had been stolen.
Sunday
Police were sent to Cabot Street on the Salem line, at 12:40 p.m., to assist Salem police with a motor-vehicle accident.
An accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of Beckford and Mill streets, at 1:47 a.m.
Two officers were sent to 126-127 Water St., at 1:49 a.m., to look for a suspicious party.
Police were called to 10 Webster Ave., at 10 a.m., to check a male and a female walking around the property.
Police and an ambulance were called to an Amherst Road address, at 11:05 a.m., for a possible suicidal female.
Officers were sent to 38 Bow St., at 3:33 p.m., for a man taking items from the house.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Albany Circle, at 3:40 p.m., to assist a man who had multiple bee stings.
Police were sent to Conant St., at 4:52 p.m., to disperse a group fishing on MBTA property.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to McDonalds, 77 High St., to speak to a 12-year-old youth who refused to leave.
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Salem Plumbing Supply, 10 Newbury St., for a black bear in the woods. The ACO was notified.
Police were called to the Putnamville Reservoir, 320 Locust St., at 4:40 p.m., for multiple deceased geese.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Prince Street, at 12:14 p.m., for a road-rage incident.
An ambulance was sent to St. John’s Prep Athletic Commons, at 3:40 p.m., for a party who had sustained a traumatic injury.
Police went to Home Depot, Route 1, 92 Newbury St., at 8:22 p.m., for a past shoplifter.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 8:52 p.m., for the theft of a wallet.
Police were called to the Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., at 11 p.m., to encourage an unwanted guest, a former employee, to leave the premises.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer and a fire engine were sent to Tedesco Street, at 11:02 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash.
A report of unemployment fraud brought police to West Shore Drive, at 1:07 p.m.
Police stopped and cited a driver, at 8:24 p.m., on Tedesco Street.
An officer was sent to Tedesco Street, at 9:19 p.m. to settle a disturbance.
At 10:20 p.m., police stopped and cited a driver on Kimball Street.
Friday
An officer was sent to Harbor Avenue and Foster Street, at 9:21 a.m. for speed enforcement.
Police were called to Humphrey Street, at 10:14 a.m., to cool a neighbor dispute.
An officer was sent to Angenica Terrace at 1:20 p.m., to take a report on larceny forgery or fraud.
A report of blackmail and/or harassment brought an officer to Pleasant Street, at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Police were dispatched to six different intersections throughout town, at 6:50 p.m. to provide traffic control for the Wicked Half Marathon.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Humphrey St., at 12:24 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Two officers were sent to Commercial Street, at 2:10 p.m., to investigate a complaint of someone’s pet being held hostage.