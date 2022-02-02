PeabodyTuesday
A caller reported, at 11:50 p.m., from 120 Foster St., that a party had pulled a knife on him. When police arrived, they conducted a brief investigation before arresting arrested Kristi L. Silva, 38, of 29 Boardman St., Salem, charging her with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a knife) as well as on an outstanding warrant. Silva appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and was transported to Beverly Hospital for evaluation. In the meantime, the unnamed caller told police that Stanley L. Lozinski, 57, of 58 Fourth St., Apt. 108, Fall River, who had also been present at the Foster Street location, had attempted to strangle him but fled before police arrived. Lozinski was summoned to court to face charges of strangulation or suffocation. Silva, upon her return from Beverly Hospital after being evaluated competent to face charges, was additionally charged with wanton destruction of property valued at not more than $1,200, possession of Class A drugs and possession of Class B drugs.
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 3:05 p.m., that a gray SUV struck a Mini Cooper in the parking lot of the Peabody Medical Arts Building, 1 Roosevelt Ave. The female operator stopped to look at the damage, then drove away. The vehicle was identified and police spoke with Saugus police to have them ask the driver to contact Peabody authorities regarding the accident.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 30 Driscoll St., at 3:25 p.m., and summoned the operator, a 34-year-old Paleologos Street resident to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A passerby notified police, at 6:35 p.m., that two men were fighting in the middle of the street. There were no apparent weapons involved. The officer reported it was a fight over a thrown snowball, and the issue had been resolved.
A caller from Highlands at Dearborn, 19 Magnolia Way, reported, at 7:46 p.m., the theft of Amazon packages. Video footage shows a dark ,possibly green, Jeep Patriot with two occupants. The officer was to document and check the area for the vehicle.
Medical transport was sent to 7 Scott Drive, at 8:35 p.m., for an intoxicated party, who had taken multiple falls, just fell down the stairs, and is now unconscious. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the Sylvan Street Grille, 12 Sylvan St., at 1:30 a.m., after a tractor-trailer struck a light pole and fled down Sylvan Street in Danvers. As the incident was in Danvers, Danvers police will handle it.
Police were sent to Unlimited Auto & Truck Repair, 3 Birney St., for what they said was vandalism. A catalytic converter was stolen sometime between 12:50 and 12:57 a.m. The security video at 12:57 a.m., showed a GMC Envoy with New York plates in the area.
A Hancock Street caller reported, at 10:05 a.m., that her neighbor had keyed her car.
BeverlyTuesday
At 8:45 p.m., police were sent to 490 Rantoul St., for two males arguing on the the second floor porch. They arrested Robert W. Beauparlant, of 490 Rantoul St., Beauparlant was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; two counts of assault and battery on a police officer; disturbing the peace; and resisting arrest.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 278 Rantoul St., at 1:14 a.m., for a bar patron who would not leave.
An officer was sent to 16 Cox Court, at 7:03 a.m., for vandalism and larceny from a motor vehicle.
At 7:30 a.m., an officer went to 6 Hancock St., for a break and entry to a truck.
Three officers were sent to 90 Colon St., at 9:13 a.m., to take a report on an individual possibly involved in suspicious activity.
An officer went to Cabot Street, at 11:34 a.m., to talk with a student who was being bullied.
The report of an unknown disturbance brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Dodge streets.
At 12:45 p.m., police were sent to 393 Cabot St., for a possible minor accident.
At 2:36 p.m., a fire truck hit a parked city vehicle.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Vinnin Street and Paradise Road, at 7:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers went to 111 Canal St., at 7:47 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 1 Courageous Court at 8:40 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 21 Essex St., at 9:03 p.m. to break up a fight.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 11 Traders Way, at 1:05 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police responded to five parking complaints between 5:38 and 8:06 a.m.
Officers went to 2 Margin St., at 8:15 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A general request for police brought an officer to 36 federal St., at 9:27 a.m.
A reported fraud or scam brought police to 125 Canal St., at 10:56 a.m.
Police were sent to 292 Washington St., at 11:42 a.m., to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 1 New Liberty St., at 12:52 p.m.
Police arrested Luis Angel Vega, 55, of 56 Margin St. Salem at 1:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Lafayette and Palmer streets. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense and with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:42 p.m.
Police responded to two motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents in just over a half-hour. They were in the vicinity of 164 North St., at 3:44 and the vicinity of 146 Boston St., at 4:16 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 11 Dodge St., at 4:17 p.m.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 786 Lafayette St., at 4:50 p.m.
DanversTuesday
An officer responded to Santander Bank, 17 Maple St., at 7:40 p.m., to assist a party who said they had lost $800 cash
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:25 p.m. to speak with an intoxicated party who may have been involved in a past assault and robbery.
Police were sent to Walgreens, 107 High St., at 10:55 p.m., for a male acting strangely.
Wednesday
Officers responded to the intersection of Endicott and Sylvan streets, at 1:30 a.m., after a truck took down some lights.
An officer went to an apartment at Sofi Danvers, 180 Newbury St., at 8:52 a.m., after a resident reported the theft of baby clothes.
A two-car accident without injuries brought police to 180 Andover St., at 9:27 a.m.
A cruiser responded to Burley Farm Road, at 10:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
A report of road rage brought an officer to an Andover Street location at 11 a.m.
An operator was sent to 65 Lawrence St., at 11:47 a.m., to make a well-being check on a woman who “was talking crazy.”
Officers were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 12:39 p.m., to serve a warrant. A 33-year-old Danvers man was served and taken into custody.
A two-car accident without personal injuries brought police to 104 Endicott St. at 12:41 p.m.
Police responded, at 3:06 p.m., to the MGH Medical Office Building, 104 Endicott St., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
At 3:12 p.m., an officer was sent to the Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., to speak with a guest who said she feels threatened by a party’s suspicious actions.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Angenica Terrace, at 8:23 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to Broughton Road, at 9 a.m., to investigate a past hit-and-run.
A Wilson Road resident notified police, sat 9:32 a.m., of having been scammed on the computer.
An officer was sent to Tower Way, at 8:50 p.m., to assist with snow removal.