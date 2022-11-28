PeabodySundayAn officer was called to 19 Goldberg Road at 10:14 a.m. for a dispute between neighbors. The caller said her daughter’s cat had been kicked by a neighbor and she was not happy. The officer documented the case and forwarded it to the ACO.
Police were called to 17 Goldberg Road, at 10:48 a.m., after a resident reported the neighbors were outside destroying her property. The officer said there was an argument between the residents of 17 and 19, and it was a continuation of the previous incident logged at 10:14 a.m.
A man notified police, at 2:12 p.m., that his backpack was stolen from Cambridge last night. He said he had an Apple Air Tag in the backpack and it was tracking to a location near Bourbon Street. It chirped when he approached the location, and he asked for an officer to assist him there. They met in the Toscana parking lot and headed to 8 Bourbon St., where they found the backpack in a vehicle. The vehicle was leased to Jades Restaurant LLC. Police summoned the lessee, a 58-year-old Shawmut Avenue, Boston, resident to court to face a charge of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200, subsequent offense. The party recovered his backpack.
Police were called to 23 Rockdale Ave., at 4:51 p.m., to check out a suspicious dark SUV, occupied by two males, who appeared to be checking for unlocked vehicles. The officer spoke with the caller, who said a gray SUV left, heading toward the pond area. Nothing was showing, but the officer continued to check throughout the evening.
Danvers
FridayPolice were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, for a male shoplifter. They arrested Michael McGrath, 22, of 3 Hill St., Stoneham, and charged him with possession of a Class A drug.
Police were sent to the location of the old Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, at 10:12 p.m., for a dark van with no lights.
An officer was called to Danvers Plaza, 301 Newbury St., at 11:30 p.m., for a person acting suspiciously.
SaturdayPolice were sent to 9 College Pond Drive, at 6:07 a.m., for a strange man in the house.
Police were sent back to 9 College Pond Drive, at 6:55 a.m., to check the well-being of a dementia patient. At 7:40 a.m., police and an ambulance returned to the same address, and the dementia patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An ambulance was sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson St., for a 21-year-old male suffering an allergic reaction. He was transported to an area medical facility.
A 26 Cabot Road resident notified police, at 1:39 p.m., of receiving threatening text messages.
Officers responded to 301 Newbury St., at 2:45 p.m. for a vehicle into a tree. There were no injuries.
Police were called to 8 Washington St., at 3:58 and again at 4:46 p.m., for the same neighbors harassing each other.
A report of a shoplifter brought police to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 6 p.m.
An officer went to a Broad Street location, at 7:47 p.m., to check the well-being of a female who had jumped out of a car.
Sunday
An ambulance was sent to Twin Oaks Nursing , Home, at 7:09 a.m., for an upset patient with a mental disorder striking out at staff members.
Police and EMTs were called to Honey Dew Donuts, 156 Andover St., at 1:56 p.m., for a possible overdose. The patient was transported to a local medical facility.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 2:14 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident in the parking lot.
SalemSundayAn officer was sent to 16 Heritage Drive, at 12:05 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A commercial alarm brought police to 227 Highland Ave, at 5:20 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 204 Derby St., at 12:46 p.m.
Police responded to 211 Washington St., at 1:08 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 10 Hawthorne Blvd. at 3:05 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave., at 4:31 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 152 Washington St., at 6:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Police said a 56-year-old Salem woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing in a crosswalk. She reported leg pain and was transported to Salem Hospital for to be examined. The driver, a 34-year-old Salem man, told police he did not see the woman due to the rain and darkness. He was cited for a crosswalk violation.
A reported case of harassment brought police to 141 Rainbow Terrace, at 9:42 p.m.
MondayPolice responded to 347 Highland Ave., at 12:29 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
A call for an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 71 Washington St., at 9:09 a.m.
An officer was sent to 13 May St., at 11:32 a.m., to look into a case of harassment.
A report of a missing juvenile brought police to 39 Mason St., at 12:51 p.m.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 1:11 p.m. in response to the report of a larceny.
A party called police, at 1:52 p.m., from 24 Webb St. to report having been threatened.
Officers were sent to 15 Harbor St. at 3:39 p.m. to investigate an assault.
MarbleheadWednesdayA Pitman Road resident notified police, at 10:11 a.m., of having been the target of an attempted grandparent scam call. Police did not say whether the attempt was successful.
Five officers were sent to a Pleasant Street location, at 11:11 p.m., to break up a fight.
ThursdayPolice were sent to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Jersey Street, at 3 p.m., to follow up on a moving-vehicle complaint, but the vehicle was not found.
FridayPolice fire and ambulance were sent to Bristol Road, at 1:11 p.m., to make a well-being check on an elderly person. The person was transported to an area hospital.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Adams Road for a motor-vehicle accident with one party transported to an area hospital.
Police and fire were dispatched to Stonybrook Road, at 6:57 p.m. to investigate a report of smoke in the kitchen.
Police made property checks on Stramski Way, Humphrey Street, Lighthouse Lane, Baldwin Road, Community Road, and Atlantic Avenue between 9:25 and 10:50 p.m.
SaturdayPolice, fire and EMS unit were dispatched to an Ocean Avenue address at 1:53 a.m. for a fire. The fire was extinguished without issue.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard and cited the operator. The offense was not indicated.
An officer was sent to Pond Street at 2:44 p.m. to assist a citizen.
A general complaint brought two officers to Pitman Road, at 9:16 p.m. The officers were able to restore peace between the parties.
Sunday
Police responded to a burglar alarm at Rockaway Avenue at 4:48 a.m., but it was a false alarm.
Another false alarm brought three officers to Front Street at 1:15 p.m.
A complaint about construction being done brought two officers to Sewall Street at 2:16 p.m.
An officer was called to Intrepid Circle at 4:41 p.m. to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.