Peabody
Tuesday
An employee of Pilgrim Rehabilitation at 96 Forest St. reported at 4:36 p.m., that a patient wished to file a report of abuse.
EMTs responded to 42 King St., at 6 p.m., for a party who was having difficulty breathing, unable to speak and gasping for air. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
The owner of an iPhone 7 advised police, at 8:25 p.m., they had lost their phone and pinged it to 28 Calumet St. They met the officer at that address and he spoke to the resident, but they told him they did not have the phone. It could not be located at this time.
Police stopped the 27-year-old Peabody driver of a Jeep Liberty, at 11:07 p.m., in the vicinity of 22 Holten St., and summoned him to court for a wrong-way violation and unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Wednesday
A father from Florida called Peabody police at 8:28 p.m., to report his daughter’s boyfriend was threatening her. The officer spoke with both residents of North Shore Mobile Villa, 161 Newbury St., and was told the parties had been arguing, but there had been no threats.
A caller notified police, at 9:50 a.m., from the vicinity of 200 Lowell St. he had witnessed a male party striking the base of a tree with what appeared to be an axe and feared the tree might fall into the road.
Police were called to Bill’s Auto Sales, 256 Newbury St., at 11:45 p.m., after a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into several vehicles parked on the lot. The caller identified the vehicle as a gray Toyota Avalon belonging to a 26-year-old Peabody man. The CID was notified.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 5:45 p.m., to assist a shopper who had misplaced their car.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Roy’s Place, 2 Wenham St., at 5:45 a.m., to check for suspicious activity.
A holdup alarm brought officers to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 9:12 a.m. The call was canceled.
Police were sent to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., for an unwanted male.
An officer was sent to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., to take a report on a past assault.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run. Someone hit a parked car in the parking lot and left no information.
Officers were sent to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 1:10 p.m., to search for a known offender, but he was not seen.
SalemTuesday
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 450 Loring Ave., at 3:55 p.m.
Police were called to 2 Paradise road, at 4:15 to calm a disturbance,
Police went to 22 Loring Ave., at 4:20 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded to 7 Union St., at 5:20 p.m. for a larceny.
Just before 7 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Vista Avenue and Marlborough Road for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a past assault brought police to 27 Charter St., at 8 p.m.
At 10:35 p.m., police were called to 152 Loring Ave. for a break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle.
A report on an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 10 First St., at 11:20 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 11 Church St., at 3:05 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 46 Peabody St., at 7:35 a.m.
Police went to 96 Margin St., at 9:25 p.m., in response to a general request for police.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 10:10 a.m., in response to the report of a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike. The report was incomplete.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 317 Jefferson Ave., at 10:47 a.m., where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Phillip Viola, 54, of 2 Aborn St., Salem. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and operating under the influence of drugs, 2nd offense.
An officer went to 117 Lafayette St., at 1:03 p.m., for a party who was trespassing.
Officers were sent to 50 Winter Island Road at 2:10 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A larceny report brought police to 7 Berrywood Lane at 3:50 p.m.
BeverlyTuesday
Police were dispatched at 4:30 p.m., to 230 Elliott St. for a possible fight inside McDonalds. Two homeless parties were having an argument. They were asked to leave and were trespassed for the rest of the night. No blows were thrown.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Hale and Ocean streets, at 9:05 p.m., to check on a male under a trash bag.
Police were sent to 7 Reservoir Road, at 11:40 p.m., in response to a burglar alarm.
At three minutes before midnight officers were sent to the vicinity of 295 Dodge St. for a vehicle into a stone wall. An ambulance was called, but no injury was reported.
Wednesday
Police went to 325 Cabot St., at 2:28 a.m., in response to a call from a party who thinks someone broke into the building.
Officers went to 224 Elliott St., at 7:23 a.m., to check on a homeless man outside Stop and Shop.
An officer went to a Rantoul Street address, at 11:55 a.m., to speak with a party who complained of threats and harassment.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Essex and Spring streets, at 12:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.