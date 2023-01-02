Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to a Bragg Street residence at 1:44 p.m. after hearing loud yelling in the background just before a hang up. On the call back, a male, who said his name was "Carlos," said there was no disturbance as they were just playing a video game. An officer was dispatched to confirm, however, and after speaking with the two parties, he requested CID, which confirmed minor injuries to two males. Police arrested the two, Michael W. Rapoza, 32, of 5 Bragg St., Peabody, and Carlos Bustamante, 27, of 833 Summer St., Lynn. Each male was charged with assault and battery.
A male called police, at 4:20 p.m., from Rizzo's Roast Beef, 178 Lynn St., to report his headphones were missing. An officer reviewed the footage and determined the headphones were taken by a young male who left in a black vehicle. The officer identified the vehicle, and the headphones were returned to their owner.
Thursday
Police were sent to 50 Warren St., at 6:33 p.m., after a caller reported sounds of a disturbance in a neighboring apartment. After a brief investigation, police took Kristy Jan Morgan, 36, of 41 Northend St., Apt. 1, Peabody, into custody and transported her to the station where she was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and on seven separate counts of possession of drugs — one count each of possession of Class A and Class B drugs; and 5 counts of possessing Class E drugs.
Police responded, at 7:56 p.m., to an apartment at 92 Washington St., after a caller reported that someone appeared to have attempted to break in to her front door within the last 30 minutes.
A 20 Sewall St. woman reported at 8:15 p.m. that a group of kids had popped her inflatable snowman.
A 27 Dustin St., caller reported at 10:20 p.m., that a group of males came to the porch, but ran away when the light was turned on. When the residents checked, they found their decorations had been vandalized.
Officers were called to the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., at 11 p.m., for five young adult males fighting in the parking lot. One of them was punched in the face, and the others fled in a red pickup truck and a black sedan. The victim was transported to Lahey Peabody for treatment. The officer reviewed footage of the incident, and one of the males involved was identified and will be summoned to court to face a charge of assault and battery.
Salem
Friday
Police made 10 motor-vehicle traffic stops across town, between 12:46 and 2:37 a.m.
A cruiser was sent to 3 Dewey Drive, at 7:08 a.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 53 Summer St., at 8:51 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Police went to 50 Washington St., at 9:30 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers were called to the intersection of Boston and Essex streets, at 9:47 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Police were called to 14 Chestnut St., at 12:24 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Another report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 118 Bridge St., at 2:46 p.m.
Police went to 24 Derby St., at 8:30 p.m., to end a disturbance.
A noise complaint brought police to 10 Leval Road, at 11:44 p.m.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 282 Canal St., at 12:29 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 72 Flint St., at 1:24 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
At 2:11 p.m., police were called to 426 Essex St., for a shoplifting.
At 2:51 p.m., police responded to 32 Derby Square to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 5 Cromwell St., at 2:58 p.m., to end a dispute.
A past break and entry brought police to 98 North St. at 3:31 p.m.
An officer was sent to 5 Harris St., at 3:43 p.m., to look into a reported threat.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 4:30 p.m., to assist fire with a lockout.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Auburn Road address, at 4:50 p.m., to check the well-being of a party.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the Beverly Airport on Henderson Road, for a male whose head was cut by an airplane propeller blade.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Heather Street, at 6:26 p.m., for an unresponsive male
Police went to 245 Cabot St., at 6:31 p.m., for an unknown party trying to enter Room 223.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Water Street, at 6:53 p.m., for a 15-year-old male passed out.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Abbott streets., at 7:35 p.m., for a possible hit-and-run with property damage.
A female was reported missing, at 8:34 p.m., from 327 Rantoul St.
Saturday
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to a Mill Street address, at 1:21 a.m., after a wife reported her husband had started drinking after taking his medication.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 181 Elliott Street to check on suspicious motor vehicle activity.
An officer went to 8 Red Rock Lane, at 9:07 a.m., to look into a credit card fraud.
Officers went to 151 Rantoul St., at 1:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Two officers went to 1 Winter St., at 2:30 p.m. to make a well-being check.
Police went to a Union Street address, at 4:04 for a man trashing an apartment in a verbal domestic argument.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Elliott Street, at 4:46 p.m., for a laceration from a dog bite.
Two officers were sent to 26 Yankee Way, at 6:20 p.m., after a woman came home and found her rear slider open.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Beckford streets at 6:24 p.m., after a truck hit a hydrant and fled without leaving any information.
Two officers were dispatched, at 7:33 p.m., to 10 Park St., for a group gathered next to a restaurant.
Sunday
Two officers responded to the vicinity of 50 Rantoul St., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were called to Gage Street, at 2:23 a.m., for a youth yelling for help.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to Story Avenue, at 2:53 a.m., for female not breathing.
Police were called to a Broadway apartment at 4:16 a.m., who wanted someone removed from her apartment.
Officers were called to 350 Cabot St., at 8:08 a.m., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to an apartment at 718 Hale St., at 9:37 a.m., for a missing adult female.
A report of drug activity in a car brought police to the vicinity of 174 Rantoul St., at 12:42 p.m.
Police went to the intersection of Lothrop and Ocean streets, at 2:14 p.m., for a female who fell off the sidewalk and struck her head.
Two officers responded, at 4 p.m., to Water Street, for a woman passed out on the toilet with a concussion.
An officer was sent to 199 Rantoul St., at 4:20 p.m., for a homeless male sleeping in the lobby.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to McKinnon's Butcher Shop, 73 Holten St., at 5 p.m., for a female causing a disturbance.
Police were sent to 6 Kenmore Drive, at 6:21 p.m., to investigate a fraud.
Police were sent to the West Street Canoe Launch, 23 West St., at 10:35 p.m., to check on a report of a female screaming.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 2:20 a.m., on a noise complaint. A crew cleaning the lot was disturbing the peace.
An ambulance was sent to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 7:12 a.m., for a person who had fallen and sustained a shoulder injury.
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., for a multi-vehicle accident without injury.
A report of a suspicious male watching kids brought an officer to AMC Theatre, 100 Independence Way, at 2:40 p.m.
Police were called to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 3:04 p.m., to report on a shoplifter who fled the store when they were spotted.
Friday
Medical aid was dispatched to 98 Newbury St., at 7:43 p.m., for an overdose
Saturday
Officers were called to Endicott Grille, 194 Newbury St., at 1:20 a.m., for a possibly intoxicated unwanted guest who was gone on arrival.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 49 Chase St., at 6:07 a.m., for a suspicious person taking pictures of houses.
An officer was sent to 7 Bradley Road, at 8 a.m., to assist a 94-year-old female with injury.
A report of fraudulent activity brought police to SOFI Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St.
An officer was sent to Interstate Route 95 north at 1:30 p.m., to remove a ladder from the highway.
An officer was sent to 240 Conant St., to take a report on a person who was bitten by a dog.
At 3:03 p.m., police responded to 35 Bay View Terrace, for a female screaming.