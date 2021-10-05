PeabodySunday
Multiple parties called police at about 7 p.m., to report a fight in progress at Rizzo’s Roast Beet, 178 Lynn St. Atlantic Ambulance responded for possible injured parties. Police arrested Ariel Lugo Reyes, 20, of 4 Wakullah St. Boston, on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a single count of assault and battery. Also arrested was Abigail Deyanira De La Cruz, 18, of 14 New Whitney St., Apt., 14, Boston, who was charged with disorderly conduct. A 19-year-old male, also of 4 Wakullah St., Boston, was summoned to court for shoplifting and for assault and battery.
At 8:15 p.m., police responded to Macy’s Men’s Furnishings at the Northshore Mall, for a shoplifter who had been detained. Andrew William Allard, 30, of 7 Niles, Billerica, was arrested for shoplifting, and on three outstanding warrants.
Monday
A Crane Brook Way party called dispatch, at 12:30 p.m., to report his cat had escaped into a hole in the ceiling of his apartment and asked for suggestions to lure it back. He was advised PAC does not set traps, but they suggested he buy a Havahart trap and bait it. He was also advised to call the ARL of Boston for more tips on how to lure the cat out.
An officer responded to the Carroll School at 1 p.m., for a student in crisis, throwing books at staff. The mother had the student when the officer arrived and was taking him home.
Police were called to Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 10:05 p.m., for a male party causing a disturbance in the lobby, crying and yelling at people. He was not a guest and refused to leave when asked by staff. The officer spoke with the party, who was upset when he got separated from his companion. He left without further issue.
Tuesday
Officers went to Best Gas, 129 Newbury St., at 5:10 a.m., for a male who said he didn’t know where his clothes were. He appeared possibly suicidal and was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Coolidge Avenue woman called police at 8:10 a.m., to report her cat had been up in a tree for a few days.
She said she called the Fire Department but they declined to assist. She was advised PAC does not have equipment for a tree rescue but she might contact ARL Boston for recommendations.
ACO transported a brown Chihuahua mix to Borash Animal Clinic, at 10:55 a.m., and left a voicemail for the owner advising her of the following fees: $25 for a loose dog; $25 for an unlicensed dog; a $20 admin fee, plus boarding at Borash. She was also advised she would have to license her dog before pickup.
Marblehead
Thursday
Past camera lens theft was reported at 9:45 a.m, from Lighthouse Lane.
A larceny/forgery/fraud was investigated on Rowland Street, at 1:25 p.m.
Friday
Police went to Calthorpe Road at 6:40 a.m. to assist a party being harassed.
At 12:21 p.m., a parked car was hit on Franklin Street.
Saturday
Officers responded to the intersection of Gregory and Hawkes streets, at 1:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash,
Police went to Mechanic Square, at 3:50 p.m., in response to a call about kids in the school.
Police picked up a drunken 33-year-old Harrison Ave., Boston, resident at 11:55 p.m., on Elm Street, and placed him into protective custody.
Sunday
A Turner Road resident reported, at 12:45 p.m., that a bike was stolen overnight.
Police and fire were sent to Washington and Darlington streets, at 6:30 p.m., for a car fire.
Monday
Suspicious activity was reported, at 2:55 a.m., from Creesy Street.
Three officers went to Doaks Lane, at 7:15 a.m., for suspicious activity.
A Lee Street resident notified police, at 2:50 p.m., for Identity theft.
SalemSunday
Salem State University police arrested Henry John Doherty, 21, of 28 Fruit St., Northhampton, at 3:05 a.m., and handed him over to Salem police who charged him with trespass and held him until he made bail at 5:42 a.m.
At 6:08 a.m., police were sent to 253 Lafayette St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to 9 Granite St., at 12:52 p.m., and to the intersection of Bridge and North streets, at 1:12 p.m. for separate hit-and-run motor-vehicle accidents.
At 4:43 p.m., officers were sent to 24 New Derby St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 6:36 p.m. to quiet a disturbance.
The break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 6 Hawthorne Blvd., at 7:05 p.m.
A larceny was reported from 11 Prescott St., at 7:50 p.m.
The report of a shoplifting brought officers to 109 Bridge St., at 8:25 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 62 Highland Ave., at 9:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Monday
Vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 10:20 a.m., from 1 New Liberty St.
Four motor-vehicle traffic stops were reported in the half-hour between noon and 12:30 p.m. in respective order: 2 Maple St., at noon; 77 Valley St., at 12:09 p.m.; 11 Witch Way, at 12:19 p.m.; and 11 Witch Way, again, at 12:29 p.m.
A fraud or scam report brought police to 20 Endicott St., at 1:53 p.m.
Officers were sent to 40 Phillips St., at 3:10 p.m., to look into threats made.
At two minutes before midnight, police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 232 Highland Ave., and arrested the operator, Elvis Guerrero de Jesus, 22, of 58 Mount Pleasant St., Apt. 2, Lynn. De Jesus was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; driving while under the influence of drugs; and drunken driving.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 37 Winter Island Road, at 1:05 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
Police went to 1 Sewall St., at 6:15 a.m., to control a disturbance
Officers were sent to 100 Lafayette St., at 6:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police went to 173 Lafayette St., at 10 a.m. for a fraud or a scam.
A larceny was reported from 88 Lafayette St., at 11:40 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 96 Boston St., at 1:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were called to 16 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:35 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Another motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported from 3 Dodge St., at 3:30 p.m.
BeverlySunday
An officer went to 10 Cedar St., at 6:35 p.m., to check out the attic after the resident reported he thought people were up there. There weren’t.
Monday
Two officers were sent to 60 River St., at 6:55 p.m., for possible homeless sleeping in a boat.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Essex Street, at 2:30 p.m., for a female on the ground.
Police and ACO were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 3:15 p.m., for a person who had been bitten on the face by a dog.
Multiple police and medical units — five patrolmen, two sergeants, two detectives, two ambulances and the Fire Department — responded, at 6:50 p.m., to 24 Cabot St. for a robbery in progress. They arrested Madiyar Erb Tatimbekov, 26, of 9 Forest Ave., Salem. He was charged with unarmed robbery; unarmed assault with intent to rob and assault and battery. Tatimbekov had attempted to steal the tips jar at the Beverly House of Pizza and was immediately restrained by employees.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Northern Avenue and County Way, at 7:30 p.m., for a pedestrian whose leg was run over. The Fire Department’s emergency responders were sent back to the station before they arrived, and the victim was taken to Beverly Hospital for examination and treatment. No other details were available.
Officers were sent to 224 Cabot St., at 9:50 p.m., for a case of road rage on the Beverly-Salem Bridge.
DanversSunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 134 High St., at 6:20 p.m., for a loud Mariachi band disturbing the peace.
An officer was called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:05 p.m., for a possible assault.
Monday
Police reported a tree limb down in the center of the roadway in the vicinity of 33 Centre St., at 11:07 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 19 Appleton St., at 8:40 a.m., for a person sleeping in a motor-vehicle.
Police responded, at 1:45 p.m., to Michael’s, 35 Independence Way, for the report of a motor-vehicle hit and run.
SwampscottFriday
An ambulance was sent to a Stetson Avenue residence at 10:50 a.m., for a 69-year-old man who cut his finger while chopping wood.
Police were sent to 1005 Paradise Road, at 11:40 a.m., for a past accident for one party refusing to give information, and who was now at the police station.
Saturday
Police arrested a person at 1:20 a.m., after a motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of Paradise and Walker Roads
A caller reported from a Manton Road address, at 2:20 p.m., that she had been dog-sitting and the canine took off on its own. The dog is 15-pounds gray and answers to “Boo.”
A person reported, at 7:10 p.m., from the vicinity of 50 Columbia Road, that an electrician working in the garage keeps clapping and jumping around.
A caller reported at 9:35 p.m., from the vicinity of 160 Phillips Ave., that a car crashed into the tree in front of the house, and the operator took off running into their yard. Police located the operator, who had not fled at all.
Sunday
A juvenile notified police, at 2:35 p.m., from the Field House at 601 Humphrey St., that kids at the football field were giving him a hard time.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 10:35 p.m., to a Burrill Street address for a male who was coming down from a cocaine high and threatening to harm himself and others. He went voluntarily to Salem Hospital.
MiddletonMonday, Sept. 20
An officer went to a Maple Street location, at 1:05 p.m., for an ongoing investigation.
At 6:45 p.m., an officer was sent to Sol Bean Cafe on South Main Street for an ongoing investigation.
Tuesday, Sept 21
Police stopped a vehicle, at 7:11 p.m., on South Main Street, and give the operator a verbal warning for impeded operation by cell phone use.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
A resident called police, at 3:55 p.m., to complain about ongoing traffic issues near the school on Webb Street.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 156 River St., just before 4 p.m. to transport a person who had suffered trauma in a non-vehicle accident to an area hospital.
Police were sent to North Main St., at 5:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible trauma.
Friday, Sept. 24
Police responded, at 1:20 a.m., to the intersection of Peabody and Liberty streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Police responded, at 2:23 p.m., to the intersection of Northwoods Road and River Street, for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. All other details, including the name of the operator, whether it was an arrest, the nature of the accident and the charges that may have been filed were redacted.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Police were called to the Double Tree Hotel, Village Road, moments before 11 p.m., for a group of intoxicated parties causing a disturbance. Police arrested a 31-year-old Jamaica Plain man and placed him into protective custody.