Peabody
Saturday
Police were called to the Wardhurst, 31 Lynnfield St., at 7:40 p.m., for a female crying in the parking lot and the man yelling. The couple were locked out of their vehicle. The Fire Department was opened the vehicle and they went on their way.
Police were sent to Esquire Drive, at 10:40 p.m., for the report of a boulder in the roadway. Officer first reported there was no boulder, but later located it closer to Andover Street. DPW was notified. They said they needed a different truck to transport the boulder.
Police responded to an escalating alternation in front of Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., at 11:35 p.m. The officer reported about 10 males out front when he arrived, but the parties who caused the disturbance had left a few minutes earlier, and the remaining parties were dispersed without issue.
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of Domino’s Pizza, 1 Andover St., at 8:55 a.m., for a hit-and-run without a vehicle description. The victim was a Salem operator who was cut off in traffic, causing him to strike that vehicle. It was described as a blue Hyundai but no plate was given.
A Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 9:20 a.m., that his upstairs neighbors were arguing. The party told the responding officer that his girlfriend had broken a glass bottle in the kitchen and almost fell earlier. Both parties said there was no argument.
Police responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Allen’s Lane, at noon for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed, but the parties checked out OK.
Police responded to the intersection of Lowell and Orchard streets, at 3 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. The operator of one vehicle was cited for operation of a motor vehicle without a license in possession and for a marked lanes violation. Both vehicles were towed.
An officer was sent to Peabody District Court, 1 Lowell St., at 4:55 p.m., to quiet a disturbance. The officer spoke with both parties involved — the two children who were arguing over the use of an iPad.
An officer was sent to a Walsh Avenue address, at 7:10 p.m., for a disturbance. The officer arrested a male resident for assault and battery.
Police were sent to St. Mary’s Cemetery on Margin St., at 8:10 p.m., after a caller reported kids flashing lights on tomb stones. The officer reported it was a family visiting a grave site.
Monday
An employee at the Amazing Superstore, 82 Newbury St., called police at 1 a.m., to say she was unable to close the store and set the alarm. The key-holder was on the way, but the caller said she was afraid to be alone in the store by herself and would like an officer on scene. The woman located the key before the officer arrived.
An officer was sent to 47 Northend St., at 3:50 a.m., after a resident reported he had left his vehicle unlocked overnight and when he returned to it, he found a man sleeping inside. The officer assisted the drunken party to his home at 45 Northend St., assisted by another resident of 45 Northend.
A Birchwood Avenue resident complained to police at 9:15 a.m., that her neighbor has been draining his pool into her yard. She said the Health Department directed him to stop, but he has continued to do it.
Police were dispatched, at 11:20 a.m., to 4 Downing Road, after the DCF (Department of Children and Families), which was already on scene, requested police assistance in the removal of a 3-year-old. The DCF workers had discovered drugs at the residence. The 27-year-old mother was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Police were called to 6 Crowninshield St., at noon, where one female reported another female was trying to break into her apartment via the air conditioner.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Dane streets, at 4:10 p.m., for homeless men bothering the patrons of a business. One of them, Justin Perez, 31, who gave and address of 16 Pond St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
An officer went to 3 Hilltop Drive, at 6:30 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors. One man was yelling at another man’s daughter..
Police were sent to a Broughton Drive address, just before 10 p.m., to make a well-being check on a 91-year-old man for family member in California.
Saturday
Five patrolmen and a sergeant were sent to the vicinity of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 11:40 a.m., to assist with a motorcycle parade.
Police fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 111 Grover St., at 12:50 p.m., for a possible rollover crash with property damage.
Police were sent to 48 Kelleher Road, at 1:45 p.m., to speak with a resident who found a rabbit without a head.
An officer was sent to 7 Phillips St., at 2:40 p.m., to speak with a party who suspects fuel was removed from his gas tank.
Police and medical were dispatched to the vicinity of Elliott Street, at 3:10 p.m., for a party passed out in the woods.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Bow Street, at 3:55 p.m., for a child hurt in a fall. The child was not seriously hurt and was not transported.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:23 p.m., to 19 Briscoe St., for a stove/oven fire.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Wallis streets, at 1:40 a.m., for a male trying to open car doors.
Police were sent to 111 New Balch St., at 2:30 a.m., for people playing loud music in the parking lot.
Police and ambulance were called to a Story Avenue address, at 8:40 a.m., for a possible unattended death. CID was also notified.
A party at Beverly Hospital notified police, at 3:05 p.m., of possibly missing jewelry.
Three officers were sent to the Beverly Hospital emergency room at 3:45 p.m. to guard a prisoner sent to the emergency room.
A Brimbal Avenue person notified police, at 6:07 p.m., of an assault on Saturday.
The report of a general disturbance and possible vandalism brought two units to 14 Pleasant St., at 6:45 p.m.
Monday
Five patrolmen and a sergeant responded to 576 Cabot St., for a disturbance and an assault.
At 2:40 p.m., an officer was sent to check on motor vehicle in the lot at Cycles 128.
A Dodge Street resident called police at 8:30 a.m., to request police assistance in removing his son from the property.
Three officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, at 10:05 a.m. to relieve officers on prisoner watch.
Officers were dispatched, at 12:45 a.m., for a man sitting on the outbound RR tracks.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was called to Danvers Mobil Home Park, 98 Newbury St., at 8:45 p.m., for help with an unwanted guest.
Monday
The report of a missing juvenile brought officers to 35 Clark St., at 12:40 a.m. The juvenile returned at 1:30 a.m., and the missing person alert was canceled.
Limbs were reported down in the vicinities of Ash, Collins, Fowler, Hyde and Alden streets between 3:30 and 4:55 a.m., and power outages were reported on Crane, Fowler and Hyde streets during the same period.
A Kirkbride resident called police at 12:55 p.m., to complain that a neighbor was filming them.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 1 p.m. after a party threatened an employee.
Middleton
Monday, Sept. 6
An ambulance was sent to Fuller Pond Road, at 12:45 a.m., to transport a party who had fallen to a local hospital.
Police were called, at 3:55 p.m., to Verizon Wireless on South Main Street, to make a welfare check on a young person. The party was transported to the station to await their parents.
Police were sent to Richardson’s Ice Cream, South Main Street, at 5:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
A Village Road resident called police, at 7:10 a.m., to report harassment by a neighbor.
The ACO was notified, at 1:07 p.m. of a sick-looking fox on Flint Farm Road.
Police went to a North Main Street location, at 7:25 p.m. to assist the operator of a disabled vehicle. The 34-year-old Danvers man was summonsed to court on a charge of operating an unlicensed vehicle.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Police responded to the vicinity of McDonald’s, on South Main St., at 2:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was sent to Rubchinuk Field on East Street, at 6:50 p.m., for a loose dog. The canine was apprehended and returned home.
Police, called to Ironwoods Building A on Village Road for a disturbance, arrested Alexander John Roussos, 46, of Middleton at 10:30 p.m. He was charged with violating an abuse-prevention order and on two outstanding warrants.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Police were sent to Teak Imports, South Main Street, at 11:10 a.m., for a report of suspicious activity. The officer reported no issues. It was the employees on break.
At 5:40 p.m., officers were called to Walgreen’s Pharmacy on South Main Street, where they arrested a 62-year-old Everett man on an outstanding warrant.
Friday, Sept 10
Police responded to Hall Sheet Metal Works on River Street, at 6:52 a.m., and to Lab Furniture, also on River Street, at 7:24 a.m., for reports of two separate catalytic converter thefts.
A sergeant was sent to Fuller Pond Road, at 12:25 p.m., to mediate a family dispute.
Saturday, Sept 11
An officer was sent to Turning Point Inc., a group home, on East Street, at 12:25 p.m., for a missing resident.
Police responded to Liberty Street, at 8:27 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with unknown injuries. The party was transported to a local hospital.
Sunday, Sept 12
An officer went to North Shore Firearms, South Main Street, at 11:15 a.m., in an ongoing investigation.
A James Avenue caller notified police, at 2:05 p.m., of receiving a fraudulent sweepstakes call.