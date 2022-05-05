Peabody
Wednesday
A caller advised police, at 1:20 p.m., that two people were sleeping inside a white Acura behind the building. Police spoke with the two males and sent them on their way.
A mother called at 3:05 p.m., from 8 Crowninshield St., to report her baby boy was having difficulty breathing and was turning blue, and the father was doing CPR. The baby responded to the CPR and was soon breathing and alert. The infant was transported to Northshore Childrens Hospital in Salem.
An employee at Gaeta’s Auto Service, 153 Newbury St., called at 4:20 p.m., to report that a party had agreed to purchase a vehicle and left the property with it a few days ago. They have made no payments nor are they returning the business’s phone calls, and Gaeta’s wants to report it stolen. The 2012 white Chevy Silverado had already been entered as stolen in Rye, New Hampshire. No further police action required.
Police were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road, at 4:43 p.m., to assist Salem PD with traffic control for a major accident on Highland Avenue.
Officers were sent to the PGA Tour Superstore, 210P Andover St., to investigate a larceny.
Officers were responded to 31 Pierpont St., at 6:15 p.m., after a woman walked in requesting a wellbeing check on her friend. She said the friend was staying with another friend on Pierpont Street and was exhibiting signs of mental illness. The caller said she was also pregnant and possibly on drugs. The friend was transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman called police at 11:05 p.m., from Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., to report her husband’s girlfriend is harassing her over the phone. The officer spoke with the girlfriend on the phone and she agreed to stop harassing the wife for the evening. The wife was advised of her rights under an anti-harassment order.
Thursday
Police were called to 100 Lynn St., at 5:55 a.m., for a two car accident. Both operators were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and both vehicles were towed.
Officers responded to the intersection of Clement Avenue and Milk Street at 9:27 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The operator, a 40-year-old Swampscott man, was cited and summoned to court on charges of failing to stop or yield and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were dispatched, at 9:55 a.m., to the vicinity of Safelite Auto Glass, 230 Andover St., for a four-vehicle accident with no injuries, no tows and no citations.
Danvers
Tuesday
An ambulance was sent 11 Wadsworth St., at 11:53 p.m., for an intoxicated 23-year-old who was injured when he fell down the stairs. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Wednesday
An officer went to the vicinity of 6 Michael Drive, at 6:30 a.m., to speak with a group of landscapers who were disturbing the peace.
Animal control was sent to the vicinity of 128 Alden St. 8:44 a.m., for a turkey in distress.
Medical assistance was sent to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St., at 9:21 a.m., for a female who fell in the parking lot.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Conant and Burley streets, at 1:20 p.m., for a two-car accident with possible injuries.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 8:05 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
An officer was called to Danvers Pizza & Subs, 136 Andover St., at 8:36 p.m. after the shop called to report they had been scammed out of food.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Conant and Liberty streets, at 7:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An ambulance was dispatched to the Essex Tech main building, 565 Maple St., for an unconscious female.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 235 Lafayette St., at 1:10 a.m., to end a dispute.
At 5 a.m., the report of another dispute brought officers to 15 Palmer St.
Graffiti was reported in the vicinity of 50 Winter Island Road at 8:13 a.m.
An officer was sent to 10 Porter Street Court, at 9:15 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were called to 326 Jefferson Ave., at 11 a.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 192 Jefferson Ave., at 11:45 a.m., to take a report on a case of harassment.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Canal Street and Ocean Avenue, at 1:10 for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 1 New Liberty St., at 3:45 p.m.
Police, fire, and rescue personnel were dispatched to 347 Highland Ave., at 3:28 p.m., for a multi-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible multiple injuries.
An officer was sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:35 p.m., for a shoplifting.
A motor-vehicle hit and run accident was reported, at 8:35 p.m. in the vicinity of 8 Ropes St.
An officer went to 17 Williams St., at 8:50 p.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
An officer was sent to 2 Grant Road, at 9:34 p.m. to report on an assault in the past.
At 11:40 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 35 Leavitt St., to end a disturbance.
Thursday
Officers went to 10 Federal St., at 4:58 a.m., for a trespassing. They arrested John Thornton Nitkiewicz, 29, homeless, Salem, and charged him with trespassing.
Police were called to 15 Pratt St., at 8:10 a.m., to take a report on the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 35 Leavitt St., at 9:23 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a shoplifter brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 10:11 a.m. Officers arrested Norman Arthur Phillips, 80 Silsbee St. Apt. 314, Lynn, and charged him with shoplifting.
Police responded to 39 Norman St., at 11:15 a.m., for a break and entry in the past.
Officers were dispatched to 39 Norman St., at 12:58 a.m. and arrested Tyler Burke, 26, of Lifebridge, 56 Margin St. Burke was charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony and with possession of a burglarious instrument.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 97 Freedom Hollow at 2:05 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Road at 2:24 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police went to 16 Chase St., at 3:07 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought police to 56 Federal St., at 4 p.m.
A report of threats was made from 171 North St., at 5:03 p.m.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 5:08 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 117 Lafayette St., at 5:55 p.m.