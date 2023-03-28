Peabody
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 74 Washington St., at 2:13 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident. One operator was refused medical transport, two vehicles were towed and one was parked, and one rider was transported home to Salem. There were no citations.
A vehicle was stopped at 2:49 a.m., on Foster Street, and the operator was cited for operating a commercial vehicle on the street after midnight.
A 45 Washington St. caller notified police at 3:32 a.m. of a possible past break and entry by a friend.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:50 a.m., at the intersection o f Lowell Street and Ridgefield Avenue and issued a summons to a 54-year-old Keys Drive resident. He will face charges of operating on an expired license; operating with license not in his possession and for failing to stop or yield.
Police went to the homeless camp behind the Holy Ghost Hall at 20 Howley St. at 9 a.m. to check on the camp.
A woman called police at 9:29 a.m., to report that her vehicle was stolen from Peabody Sunoco, 1 Lynn St.. The vehicle was not stolen. The woman forgot she had called AAA to tow it.
A Brooksby Village employee reported, at 10:15 a.m., that a resident was having a heart attack. The officer had no patient contact and the resident was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. There was no heart attack — The patient was having headaches.
Police were sent to 10 Monson Drive, at 11:27 a.m., for a vehicle in the driveway, fully engulfed in fire. The officers emptied both of their fire extinguishers without knocking down the blaze. The Peabody Fire Department put it out.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 10 Centennial Drive, and requested an ambulance for the driver who was experiencing an altered mental state. The officer then issued a written warning to the driver for a marked lane violation and for failure to signal. Additionally, he will be filing with the Registry for the operator to be declared an immediate threat. The operator was picked up and the vehicle was left at 31 Centennial Drive.
Reports of a fight in progress brought police to Warren Street Extension, where they found five kids fighting behind the building. The officer is investigating the fight, and once his investigation is complete, he will determine what type of report will be needed.
King Motors, 1R Newbury St., reported, at 5:33 p.m., reporting harassment from ex-employees over checks and possibly related vandalism at the business.
Police went to Dunkin' Donuts, 572 Lowell St., at 6:02 p.m., for two juveniles, aged 13 to 15, causing a disturbance in the restaurant, throwing items and refusing to leave. The youths left on their bikes before police arrived, with no damage reported. Officers checked the area for the kids.
A 145 Lynn St., caller told police, at 7:47 p.m., he was getting threatening phone calls from an old acquaintance with whom he no longer associates. Police made a records check and issued an arrest warrant for Natanael Pacheco Ponte, 22, of 136 Main St., Apt. 9, Stoneham. The warrant was served to Ponte in Stoneham, and he was transported back to the Peabody Police Department. Pacheco was charged on a Peabody warrant with threatening to commit a crime, and with assault with a dangerous weapon.
A Bresnahan Street caller advised police , at 8:45 p.m., that his socks were too tight and he was concerned about the circulation to his feet. No EMD code was provided, and Atlantic handled the case.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were sent to Gerry Street, at 1:56 a.m., to assist another agency.
Two officers were called to Broadmere Way, at 6:49 a.m., for a burglar alarm, but no action was required.
A Stonybrook Road resident called police at 8:06 a.m., to complain about trucks running since 7:50 a.m. The trucks could not be located.
A cruiser was sent to Schooner Ridge, at 1002 after cars reported being egged.
Two officers were sent to Creesy Street at 3:24 p.m., for a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to Amherst Road, at 5;20 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 4:45 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Police were called to 39 Dodge St., at 7:37 p.m., for an unruly customer causing a disturbance.
Police responded to 40 Pleasant St., at 5:57 p.m., to report on the theft of a bicycle.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 9:55 p.m., to Broughton Drive for a party choking.
An officer sent to Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., at 10:22 p.m. to make a park check dispersed a group.
Tuesday
Police began their usual routine of late night checks the city, at 12:32 a.m. on Elliott Street.
Police, accompanied by a Fire Department unit, went to 16 Bow St., at 1 a.m. to check the scene of a past residential fire
An officer was sent to 295 Cabot St., at 10:15 a.m., to assist a man who thinks he may have lost his wallet at the pumps.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., at 11:53 a.m., to ask a group of homeless to leave the property.
Police and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and West Dane streets, at 12:38 p.m., for a youth with a mental health problem.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:05 p.m., to 50 Broadway, for a man banging on Door 32.
Two officers were sent to 10 Bass River Road, at 1:29 p.m., for solicitors in the area who had not checked in.
Police and fire responded, at 1:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 325 Cabot St., for an alarm sounding.
Officers were sent to Sohier Road, at 1:57 p.m., where they arrested a juvenile with a knife.
Officers went to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 2:19 p.m. for possible narcotics activity.
The report of a possible mail scam brought an officer to 16 Atlantic Ave., at 2:43 p.m.
Police were called to 50 Broadway, at 2:50 p.m., to check on a man banging on doors.
An officer was sent to Thorndike Street, at 2:53 p.m.,for an attempt to hack into a computer.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 5:12 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 7 Wadsworth St., at 7:27 p.m., to speak with a disobedient 11-year-old.
The Fire Department responded to 89 Dayton St., at 7:10 p.m., for a chimney fire.
Police went to 13 River Drive, at 11:07 p.m., for a stolen motor vehicle.
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:31 a.m., for a female vomiting blood.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Volvo Village, 24B Commonwealth Ave., at 10:21 a.m., for an unwanted guest — a female living in the woods.
An ambulance was sent to the Essex Tech, 565 Maple St., at 10:28 a.m., for a person who had fallen off a horse. They were transported to an area hospital.
A Clarence Avenue party called police, at 11:41 a.m., to report lost or stolen license plate.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Volvo Village, 24B Commonwealth Ave., at 12:33 p.m., to check on a female living in a tent in the woods.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to Bridge Street and the Salem Bypass at 11:39 p.m., for a motor vehicle stop. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Steve Merida, 23, of 74 Dearborn Ave., Lynn. He was charged with violating signals or signs on a state highway; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
Monday
Officers were sent to 6 Bristol St., at 3:10 a.m., to look into a larceny.
Police were called to 6 Pioneer Terrace, at 5:38 and to 22 Pleasant St., at 5:39 p.m., for two private repossession tows.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Saint Peter Street at 7:56 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle..
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 395 Essex St. at 9:35 a.m.
Police responded to 17 Paradise Road, at 9:51 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate brought an officer to 70 Boston St., at 11:48 a.m.
Officers were sent to 462 Highland Ave., at 1:43 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police were sent to Loring Avenue at 2:57 p.m., to report on a previous assault.
A disturbance at a liquor establishment brought police to 18 Boston St., at 3:13 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 124 Ocean Ave., at 4:51 p.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 6:27 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were called to 38 Boston St., at 7:54 p.m., to report on one larceny, and, at 8:52 p.m., to 450 Highland Ave., for a second larceny.
A call about an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 28 Norman St., at 11:22 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Avenue, at 12:47 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 278 Derby St., at 5:12 a.m. to end a disturbance.
Police were sent to 236 Jefferson Ave., at 10:35 a.m., on a juvenile issue.