PeabodySunday
Police were called to the intersection of Interstate 95 north and Route 128 north, for a motor vehicle off the road and into the woods. State police were handling the incident.
A resident of 30 Longview Way called police at 3:44 a.m., for an intrusion via a side window. Police checked and determined there had been no intrusion.
A Stevens Street resident called police, at 5:23 a.m., to report an unknown person came into the yard about 3 a.m., and took pictures of the vehicles in the driveway. He also seemed interested in a trailer in the yard.
Officers were called to 297 Lynn St., at 1:25 p.m., after a black pickup truck struck a building, then fled the scene. The building sustained no structural damage, and there was no description or plate number for the truck.
Police were called to the vicinity of 212 Lynn St., for a car into a pole. The pole was not damaged, but PMLP was notified anyway. The operator was evaluated buy EMT ambulance personnel but no one was transported.
A Granite Court resident notified police, at 2:03 p.m., that she was not at home, but had seen some youths hopping her fence and was concerned for their safety due to the in-ground pool. The office found the child was retrieving a ball from the yard, and all was in order.
Police were sent to Sports Collectibles, 14 Peabody Square, at 6:30 p.m., for a report that two juveniles were running on the roof. An officer spoke with the juveniles, and will advise to put up “No trespassing” signs.
Police went to an apartment at 54 Paleologos St. at 7:33 p.m., after a resident reported a counterfeit $100 bill. The officer took possession of the bill which, he noted, was clearly marked “counterfeit.”
Police were called to 29 Garden Road, at 7:35 p.m., at the request of three roommates who would like a homeless friend removed from the apartment. They said she had been staying there for two weeks. An officer transported her to the police station to make another arrangement.
Police stopped a drunken driver at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane and, after a brief investigation, they arrested Joao M. Picano, 55, of 43 County St., Apt. 2, Peabody. Picano was charged with drunk driving and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
A Silverleaf Way resident reported, at 10:49 p.m., that his former girlfriend had destroyed property inside his apartment. The girlfriend was transported to the station where the 48-year-old Light Street, Lynn, female was summoned to court for malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,200.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was called to 16 Elliott St., at 6:13 p.m. for a past break and entry into an apartment.
An officer went to 50 Dodge St., at 6:32 p.m., to assist a female in finding her purse.
A patrolmen responded to 327 Rantoul St., at 9:47 p.m., to help settle and issue between neighbors.
Monday
Police began their daily round of midnight checks with a check of the Beverly Depot, 10 Park St., at 12:39 a.m. There were no issues.
At 10:20 a.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 32 Thorndike St., for a past break and entry, with damage, to a motor vehicle.
Police, fire, ambulance and a detective responded, at 10:25 a.m., to Hale Street for an unresponsive male on the floor
Credit cards were reported stolen from 105 Cherry Hill drive, as reported at 10:26 a.m. Officers returned at about 11:15 a.m., for continued investigation.
Two officers went to 7 Wallis St., at 1 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Two officers responded to 67 Herrick St., at 2:14 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors after threats were made.
A two-car accident brought police, fire and ambulance to the vicinity of 150 Sohier Road, to report on a two-vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to 10 Radcliff Road, at 3:06 p.m., for a case of fraud and identity theft after a party fraudulently took out a loan with another party’s personal information.
SalemSunday
A report of a fight brought police to 124 Washington St., at 12:51 a.m.
Police were sent to 225 Derby St., at 10:10 a.m., for a missing adult.
An officer responded, at 1:40 p.m., to 35 Oakland St., for a fraud or a scam.
Police went to 18 South Washington Square, at 8:52 p.m., to report on an incident of vandalism or grafitti.
Monday
An officer was sent to 41 Grove St., at 4:58 a.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
A past break and entry brought an officer to 32 America Way, at 11:25 a.m.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 11:51 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were sent to 125 Ocean Ave., at 1:37 p.m., for a past break and entry.
Police were sent to Tremont Street, at 3:49 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
MarbleheadFriday
Police stopped six motor-vehicles between 9:22 and 11 a.m., citing four drivers and issuing verbal warnings to two.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 11:42 a.m., to Pond Street for a motor vehicle crash with possible injuries.
A hit and run accident brought an officer to Gregory Street, at 5 p.m. to report on the incident.
Three officers responded to Widger Road, at 5:25 p.m., to a burglar alarm, but they found the home secure and with no issues.
The report of a possible stolen wallet brought police to Seans Way, at 8:54 p.m. The home was secure and no issues were found.
Saturday
Officers made 10 property checks between 12:04 and 1 a.m. without any issues.
Two officers were sent to Pond Street, at 9:27 a.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle crash.
A lost wallet was reported on State Street at 11:30 a.m.
Three officers, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Lafayette Street and West Shore Drive at 4:11 p.m.
Four officers, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Gerry Street, at 5:06 p.m., with one person transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers were sent to Bessom Street to report on an assault.
DanversSunday
Police were sent to CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott St., for an assault.
Medical aid was sent to a Northshore Avenue address, at 7:23 p.m., to transport a party hurt in a previous motor-vehicle accident to the hospital.
Police were called to the Liberty Tree Mall at 7:55 and again at 8:15 p.m., to look for three youths on foot after complaints had been made about them.
Police were sent to 17 Mill St., at 9:39 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between a tenant and the landlord.
Medical aid was sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive to transport a party having a medical issue to an area medical facility.
Monday
Police responded to 77 High St., at 1:40 p.m., for a reported trespasser.
Townsend Oil Co., 27 Cherry St., notified police, at 2:04 p.m., that a male had stolen one of their vans.
Police were called to an Adams Street address, at 3:47 p.m., in response to a report of crying and screaming.