DanversSunday
Police were sent to the Danvers High School tennis court at 4:35 p.m. for a fight.
Officers were called to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 5:30 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Police responded to 420 Newbury St., at 6:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to a Maple Street address, at 7:45 p.m., to check the well-being of two children.
Officers were called to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 11 p.m. for two intoxicated males.
Officers were sent back to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Hotel, at 11:50 p.m., for a report of disorderly males flipping tables.
Monday
An officer was sent to Bradlee Danvers, 3212 Kirkbride Drive to calm an ongoing issue with a renter.
Police were dispatched, at 10:27 a.m., to Fidelity Investments, 200 Endicott St., for a motor-vehicle accident with entrapment but no injuries. Once the entrapped driver was freed, both operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Salem
Saturday
Police were dispatched to 134 Federal St., at 10:50 a.m., for the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.. After a brief investigation, they arrested Yunior N. Taveras, 30, of 40 Bulfinch St., Apt. 1, Lynn. He was charged with carrying a firearm without a permit; carrying a loaded firearm without a permit and carrying ammunition without a firearms identification card.
Police were sent to 8-2 Union St., at noon to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 85 Marlborough Road, at 1:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer was called to 68 Wharf St., at 4:18 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 10 Congress St., at 5 p.m.
The report of a trespasser brought officerrs to 7 Quadrant Road, at 6:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 71 Loring Ave., at 7:45 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to the vicinity of 16 Cloutman St., at 9:40 p.m., on a noise complaint.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported, at 11:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 15 Federal St.
At 11:50 p.m., a noise complaint brought an officer to 54 Mason St.,
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cushing Street, at 12:16 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
At 12:19 a.m., a juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road.
A noise complaint brought an officer to 10 Chestnut St., at 3 a.m.
Police responded to 15 Leach St., at 4:13 a.m., and to 117 Loring Ave., at 4:20 a.m., for separate disturbances.
Officers were called to 146 Boston St., at 8:10 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to 71 Congress St., at 11:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike.
Police went to 250 Washington St., at 2:05 p.m., to look into threats made to a party.
Officers were called to South Washington Square, at 2:45 p.m., to end a fight.
Police were called to 181 Marlborough Road, at 4:45 p.m., in response to a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St., at 5:50 p.m., to end a fight.
Police were called to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 6:10 p.m., to follow up on a larceny.
Officers were sent to 11 Ward St., at 7:05 p.m., to halt a dispute.
Police rushed to the rear parking lot of 135 Lafayette St., at 8:54 p.m., for a number of gunshots and a person reported to have been hit. Police determined no one was hit, but witnesses at the scene reported seeing two vehicles flee. A house on Salem Street was struck by a bullet, as was a parked car. Police are investigating.
Monday
The sound of gunshots was reported at 12:49 a.m. today, in the vicinity of 10 Dow St. Multiple cruisers responded to the area, but nothing was found.
Police were called to the vicinity of 16 Mason St., at 1:02 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 323 Lafayette St., at 3:28 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were called to 23 Summit Ave., at 11:12 a.m., for the report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:30 p.m., for the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported on Washington Square at 12:50 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 204 Lafayette St., at 1:30 p.m., where they arrested a homeless man after an incident. Arrested was Loucious Wetsney, 20, homeless, of Salem, and charged him with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
At 4:51 p.m., police were sent to 124 Lafayette St., for an assault in the past.
A minutes later, at 4:52, officers were sent to the intersection of Marlborough Road and Highland Avenue for an assault in progress.
Peabody
Monday
Polilce responded to the vicinity of Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled nursing for a missing 94-year-old man wearing a blue shirt and walking from Pilgrim Rehab toward Route 128. When found, the man told officers he was looking for a piece of his car. He was given a ride back to his vehicle on Forest Street.
A Martha Terrace resident notified police, at 7:50 p.m., that her backyard and pool had been vandalized.
Officers were called to Green Tea, 126 Newbury St., for two males fighting in the parking lot. Officer reported it was no real altercation — just a group of friends horsing around. They went on their way.
Tuesday
Police were called to Burlington, 310 Andover St., at 3:15 a.m. after a security guard reported a suspicious person going through dumpsters. Police gave the woman a ride back to her residence at 286 Newbury St.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to 475 Cabot St., at 5:25 p.m., for a group of youths yelling in the street.
Monday
Two officers were sent to 377 Cabot St. at 2:13 a.m., for a drunken male causing an issue.
A caller complained from the vicinity of 400 Rantoul St., that someone was using a loud machine — at 3:15 a.m.
Police were sent to 1 Memorial Drive, at 7 a.m. to see why there was an Audi parked in the middle of the street.
Three units were sent to 17 Hull St. to investigate reports of a male lurking around school grounds.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Corning and Pearl streets, at 5 p.m., to investigate a loud booming noise.
Police went to Courtney Drive, at 6:17 p.m., to check the well-being of a woman who had, earlier in the afternoon, chased a child with a knife.
Police were sent to 112 Rantoul St., at 9:45 p.m. to look into a noise complaint regarding the restaurant known as Frank.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 6 Colgate Road, at 7:15 p.m. to make a well-being check on an elderly male.
An officer went to Sohier Road, at 9 a.m., to speak with a juvenile regarding an inappropriate text message.
Two patrolmen and a sergeant were dispatched to the intersection of Balch and Bosworth streets for a large group of kids fighting.
Police went to 41 Elliott St., at 3:30 p.m., in response to a 3rd party call regarding a female having been assaulted Monday.