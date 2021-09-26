SalemThursday
A report of a larceny brought police to 214 Lafayette St., at 5 p.m.
Police were sent to a Peabody Street location, at 6:07 p.m., for a larceny report.
The report of a past assault brought police to 44 Park St., at 8:20 p.m.
Officers were called to 295 Derby St., for a fight, at 10:50 p.m.
At 11 p.m., officers were sent to 88 Essex St., at 11 p.m., on another fight.
Friday
Thursday ended with a fight; today began with one, at 12:21 a.m., 2 East India Square.
Officers were called to 43 Loring Ave., at 1:55 a.m., for a fight in progress. They arrested Shondella A. Hollaway, 22, of 11 Lincoln St., Lynn. She was charged with attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official and with disorderly conduct.
An officer was sent to 96 North St., at 8:05 a.m., to maintain order during a private trespass tow.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate brought an officer to 120 North St., at 8:15 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Ropes St., at 9:30 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 17 Broadway, at 10:43 a.m.
Officers were sent to 11 Heritage Drive, at 11:10 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers logged four separate juvenile issues between 12:06 and 12:07 p.m., all at 29 Highland Ave.
An assault in progress brought police to 91 Lafayette St., at 3:12 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 88 Congress Stt., at 5:35 p.m.
At 4:50 p.m., officers were called to 10 Fort Ave., for a missing juvenile.
Peabody
Thursday
Police were called to Marano’s Trattoria, 637 Lowell St., at 5:15 p.m. after the manager reported a party was playing a violin and soliciting money outside the store front. The officer reported it was an ongoing issue, and the young male was asked to leave after being advised of the city ordinance. The 15-year-old will be summonsed to court for trespassing and the officer will file a report of child abuse or neglect against his parent(s) or guardian(s).
Police were sent to 39 Central St., at 6:30 p.m., for a juvenile bicyclist hit by a vehicle. He sustained no apparent injuries. The juvenile was transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation accompanied by his mother. There was no damage to the youth or the bicycle.
A motor vehicle stopped at 7 p.m., near the intersection of Lowell Street and Roosevelt Avenue. The operator’s juvenile son was assisted to the station so as not to leave him alone while his father was being processed and possibly locked up, and the operator, Costica Serban, 49, of 217 E. Third Ave., Apt. 14, Redfield, South Dakota, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Friday
Police responded, at 8:25 a.m., to the intersection of Goodale and Lowell streets for a truck rollover. Part of Lowell Street westbound was shut down and CID responded for photos. Both vehicle were towed, and one operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The other operator was issued a written warning for a red light violation.
DanversFriday
Police responded to Hawkes Manor on Rice Street, at 7:20 p.m., after a resident complained that someone had poured soup on their vehicle.
Police were sent to Armory Road, at 7:40 p.m., for recovered fake IDs and credit cards.
Saturday
Police received two almost simultaneous calls about missing terriers: The first, from Buxton Road, reported their Wheaten Terrier missing at 12:09 p.m.; the second caller reported, about 30 seconds later, their terrier mix had disappeared from North Shetland Road.
A Kirkbride Drive resident reported a gift card scam to police at 2:25 p.m.
Medical transport was sent to Kappy’s Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 3:55 p.m., for party who had suffered a possible stroke. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police and fire were sent to Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon, 301 Newbury St., at 4:50 p.m., for a car into the building. No indication of serious injuries or damage.
Police and fire responded, minutes before 5 p.m., to a motor-vehicle fire on Newbury St.
At 10:06 p.m., police were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., to deal with an unwanted guest, a belligerent female.
Police were sent to Danvers State Hospital, 450 Maple St., at 10:15 p.m., to take a possible confession to a crime.
Sunday
An ambulance was sent to 8211 Kirkbride Drive, at 6:55 a.m. for a party who was threatening to harm themself. They were transported to a local facility.
Police were called to 8211 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:20 a.m., to make a well-being check at the request of a relative who claimed his cousin had assaulted their 67-year-old grandmother. After speaking with all parties, police determined the claim was false and the caller was angry with the cousin and tried to get him into trouble. The caller, age 27, of 8211 Kirkbride Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to Moore GMC Truck Inc, 80 High St., at 10:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., called police at 12:25 p.m., for a female shoplifter who had been apprehended. She was summoned to court.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Baker and Columbus avenues, at 6:35 p.m., for suspected solicitor activity — unknown men were knocking on residents’ doors.
Police responded to 29 Railroad Ave., at 6:17 p.m., after a resident reported a male had broken into their apartment.
A cruiser was sent to 88 Boyles St., at 10:55 p.m., to check out a suspicious person near the National Grid yard.
Friday
Police were called to 488 Rantoul St., at 2:08 a.m., for a female causing a disturbance by throwing furniture out her door.
Police went to the vicinity of Dane and Butman streets, at 6:30 a.m., for homeless parties with dogs at the gazebo.
Three units were sent to the vicinity of 17 Hull St., at 2:34 p.m., to check on a male lurking about the area.
An officer went to the vicinity of 79 Rantoul St., at 4 p.m., to check on an elderly party whose neighbor said they were calling for help.
At 10:35 p.m., two officers were sent to 327 Rantoul St., for an unwanted guest. A records check was performed on the 33 year-old Millbury, Mass., male, who was found to have three outstanding warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody.
Saturday
Police responded to 5 Bennett St., at 12:25 p.m., for an Endicott house party disturbing the neighbors.
At 12:50 a.m., two officers responded to a Cabot Street location, for a male having a seizure on the sidewalk.
Two officers were dispatched to Brimbal Avenue, at 1:45 a.m., for a mental health patient who had escaped into the woods.
Police were sent to a Mill Street address, at 2:35 p.m., for a male party harassing a family,
Five officers and a sergeant were dispatched at 7 p.m., to an Enon Street location, for a male party acting out of sorts.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 271 Rantoul St., at 11:35 p.m., to assist an elderly female who could not locate her vehicle.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 1904 Broughton Drive, at 1 a.m., for screaming and yelling in the area..
At 10:50 a.m., police were sent to 175 Elliott St., for the report of a possible fraud.