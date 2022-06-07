Peabody
Monday
A woman came into the station, at 11 a.m., to report that her diamond ring was stolen from her 5 Jeffrey St., home between Thursday and Saturday. She said she strongly believes her brother took it.
Police were sent to the entrance of Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:11 for a two-vehicle accident involving a white 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander and a gray 2018 Chevy Trax. There were no injuries, but the Mitsubishi had to be towed
A call from the Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St., reported a party was sick on the 18th hole. The male was transported to Beverly Hospital by Lynnfield Fire medics.
A Brooksby Village resident reported, at 1:47 p.m., that he hasn’t been getting his laundry. Police called the Brooksby operator and requested the party be assisted.
A cruiser was sent to A-Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., at 2:07 p.m. after a caller reported a male and a female had entered the store, smashed items and were currently back outside arguing. They were upset with items they had bought and had been staying at the Newbury Street Inn. They were sent on their way.
A Lake Shore Road father reported, at 5:05 p.m., that after his daughter’s bus had dropped her off Friday on Lynn Street, a 60-year-old male with a white beard and mustache had offered her a ride in his van.
Police went to the vicinity of the Petco Pet Superstore on Andover Street after a caller reported a woman standing with a sign on the median of Route 114 and walking into the traffic during red lights to solicit money from drivers. She was advised to stay out of traffic and that solicitation is not allowed.
Police and fire responded to 2 Eagan Place, at 6:50 p.m., after a caller reported smoke coming from the kitchen area of the apartment. Police and fire arrived scene. Fire aired out the house from the burned food. There was no fire.
Firefighters responded to the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 8:40 and again at 10:23 p.m., to assist passengers stuck in the elevator. After the second incident, the elevator was shut down for the evening.
Tuesday
An ambulance was sent to a Walden Hill Drive address, at 1:30 a.m., for a male party with chest pain. He was transported to Beverly Hospital and police reached out to Lynn to make contact with a family member. They were contacted and were in route.
An anonymous caller reported, at 9:44 a.m., from Speedway, 545 Lowell St., that a black Hyundai with dark tinted-out windows was at the Speedway. The caller said there were two people inside the vehicle and they were dressed like “ninjas.” There was no front plate and the caller was unable to see the back plate. The officer checked, but the vehicle was no longer in the area.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Wyman Road, at 9:15 a.m., in response to leaf-blower complaints.
A report of vandalism brought an officer to Waldron Court at 10:04 a.m., for a case of vandalism.
A larceny, forgery or fraud was reported, at 1:26 p.m., at a Franklin Street address.
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Boston and Essex streets, at 7:40 a.m.
An officer warned a driver, at 11:10 a.m., for a crosswalk violation on Elm Street.
A driver was stopped on Colgate Road for operating on a suspended license.
A vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Tedesco Street and Trinity Road at 2:13 p.m., and the operator was given a verbal warning.
A caller complained at 2:20 p.m., about a boat parked on the sidewalk on Evans Road.
A vehicle was stopped, at 5:55 p.m., at the intersection of Village Street and Heritage Way, and the operator was verbally warned.
Friday
Police were sent to four locations on a “sewer’ issue, starting at Tower Way, at 7:50 p.m., to Washington Street, to the intersection of Beach and Orchard Streets, to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Smith Street, at 1:23 p.m.
An officer was sent to Colgate Road, at 1:05 p.m., for an escort or transport.
A caller reported, at 3 p.m., that their car window had been smashed on Smith Street.
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue, at 3:57 p.m., for trespassers.
Four officers were posted to Humphrey Street, starting at 4:50 p.m., for the high school graduation.
An officer was sent to Rockaway Avenue at 11:28 p.m., for a loud noise.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Tucker Street, at 10:03 a.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and-run .
A vehicle was stopped at 11:07 a.m., on Ramsay Road, and the operator was cited.
Two officers were sent to Woodfin Terrace, at 2:27 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police and firefighters were sent to a Highland Terrace address, at 10:26 p.m., for a firepit on a second-floor porch. it was extinguished.
Officers were sent to Pond Street, at 10:32 p.m., to quiet a loud party.
Sunday
A motor-vehicle was stopped and the driver warned, at 1:26 a.m., at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Desmoulin Lane.
A vandalism case brought an officer to Hillside Ave., at 10 a.m.
A Ferry Lane party reported, at 11:31 p.m., their vehicle had been struck while parked.
An officer was called to Pleasant Street, at 4:18 p.m., to take a report on ongoing harassing calls.
Three motor vehicles were stopped and cited for unnamed violations: at 5:22, at the intersection of Broughton Road and Humphrey Street; at the intersection of Birch and Humphrey streets, at 5:35; and at the intersection of Smith and Pleasant streets, at 6:54 p.m.
Monday
An officer was sent to Washington Street at 5:32 a.m., for noisy kids.
A vehicle was stropped at 9:29 a.m., at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Shorewood Road, and the driver was given a verbal warning.
An officer was sent to Wyman Road, at 1:13 p.m., to report on a new case of vandalism.
A dispute between neighbors brought police to Stonybrook Road, at 4:04 p.m.
Police responded to two general complaints. In the first, two officers responded to the intersection of Mitchell Road and Longview Drive at 4:36 p.m.; in the second, two officers were sent to Washington St., at 5:23 p.m.
A party reported, at 9:50 p.m., from Clifton Avenue that their scooter/motorcycle had been stolen.
Police were sent to Pleasant St., at 11:30 p.m., for a disturbance.
Salem
Monday
The report of a larceny brought officers to 90 Washington St., at 3:15 p.m.
Officers were sent to 112 Washington St., at 4:51 p.m., for a case of vandalism. They arrested Kylynn Chambers, 32, of Lifebridge North Shore, 56 Margin St. Chambers was charged with vandalizing property; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 81 Highland Ave., at 5:41 p.m.
An officer was sent to 30 Park St., at 6:56 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:31 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
The report of a past assault brought police to 53 Hanson St., at 7:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 145 North St., at 9:25 p.m., for fireworks.
A noise complaint brought officers to 11 Salem St., at 11:04 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 32 West Ave., at 2:12 a.m. to make a well-being check.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 25 Ward St., at 4:10 a.m.
Police were called to 212 Pleasant St., at 6:52 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police responded to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way , at 8:18 a.m., on another motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to 12 Pope St., at 8:47 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor-vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 12 Bay View Drive at 9:33 a.m.
Police responded to 71 Loring Ave., at 9:55 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were sent to 109 Congress St., at 11:57 a.m., to look into a case of a missing adult.
Police were called to 136 North St., at 2:45 p.m., to calm a dispute.
Police were sent to 20 Federal St., at 2:47 and to 40R Highland Ave., at 2:51 p.m., to separate well-being checks.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to Jackson Street, at 3:34 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
The Fire Department responded to 52 Conant St., at 7:48 p.m., for a car fire.
Police were sent to Ira Toyota, at 8:35 p.m., for a suspicious male on the lot, but he wasn’t found.
Police were sent to the intersection of Constitution Lane and Abington Road, at 9:47 p.m. for a moped accident in which the operator was injure. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The report was incomplete and the incident remains under investigation.
Officers went to 3424 Kirkbride Drive, at approximately 10 p.m., for a possible parental kidnapping.
Monday
An ambulance was sent to 37 Cherry Hill Drive, at 7:38 a.m., for a party having difficulty breathing. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to 120 Andover St., at 11:30 a.m., to check for homeless parties. The search was negative.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 19 Vista Drive at 12:37 p.m., for a 74-year-old party who took a fall down stairs. They were transported to Beverly Hospital
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., at 1:43 p.m.
An officer was sent to 6 Venice St., at 2:38 p.m., for one dog bitten by another.
An officer was sent to a Maple Street address, at 4:48 p.m., for a party making suicidal remarks.
The possible theft of $599 brought police to 4102 Bay Drive, at 5:52 p.m.
An officer was sent to SoFi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., where he served a summons to the subject.
An officer was sent to Kirkbride Drive near Lahey Clinic, at 6:36 p.m., for a 15-year-old female who was stumbling as she walked.
The report of a larceny over $250 brought police to 68 Holten St., at 7:29 p.m.
An officer was sent to SoFi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., for a missing 7-year-old male. The boy was found.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 159 Conant St., at 11:41 a.m., for someone walking in the woods.
Police were sent to the vicinity of BedBath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., at 1:42 p.m., to check a red camping tent in the road.
An officer was sent to the Ninety Nine Restaurant, 60 Commonwealth Ave., at 3:12 p.m., for an unwanted guest. It was a disgruntled customer who was making his feelings known.
Beverly
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:41 p.m., at the intersection of McKay and Elliott streets, and arrested the driver, Juan Hector Rodriguez, 48, of 39 Tremont St., Malden. Rodriguez was charged operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and with threatening a witness, juror, police or court officer.
Four patrolmen were sent to Old Planters Road, at 8:18 p.m., for an out-of-control 17-year-old with mental health issues.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 10:16 p.m., to disperse vehicles from the area.
At 10:17 p.m., two officers were sent to the dead end of Abbott Street for noisy vehicles in violation of the city noise ordinance.
Tuesday
At 12:30 p.m., police began their first check of businesses, restaurants, shops, bars, schools, hospitals, train stations, parks, ballfields, and other recreation and miscellaneous facilities across the city.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Cabot St., at 1:34 a.m., for an unresponsive female with a medical overdose. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Two officers responded, at 4:43 a.m., to 295 Rantoul St., for vandalism. The door had been vandalized or damaged.
An officer was sent to the Cummings Center, 181 Elliott St., at 8:30 a.m., to assist a citizen in reporting a possible hate crime to a local organization.
Police and fire were sent to 31 Elliott St., at 8:35 a.m., for a trash truck into a building.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:24 a.m., in the vicinity of 23 Enon St., and arrested the operator, a 58-year-old Dorchester man on an arrest warrant.
A 12 River St., party spoke to an officer, at 1:35 p.m., regarding another person’s use of his information to file a fraudulent tax return.
Police, fire and and ambulance were dispatched to a Cross Street address, at 3:32 p.m., for a possible heart attack.
An officer went to 17 New Balch St., at 4:12 p.m., where two summons were served in hand to a juvenile and their mother.
The report of a possible hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Church and Cabot streets at 6 p.m., for a possible hit-and-run.
Police fire and ambulance were sent to an Essex Street address, at 6:03 p.m., for an unconscious 90 year-old female.
Officers went to 341 Rantoul St., at 6:25 p.m., to investigate if and how a credit card had been compromised at One Stop Market & Liquor on Rantoul.