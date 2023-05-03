PeabodyWednesday
A party called police, at 4:31 a.m., from 4200 Crane
Brook Way regarding a person taking pipes from the parking lot. The pipes the person was moving were his bed frame. All was in order.
An officer was sent to the Shore Educational Collaborative, 10 Technology Drive, at 8:45 a.m., after a caller reported a client was struck by a van. The client was checked by Atlantic Ambulance and refused further medical treatment.
A caller reported, at 1:57 p.m., that he was behind a vehicle with an impaired operator, going down Tremont Street. The officer located the vehicle and followed it left onto Central, then left onto Endicott Street and stopped it at 139 Lowell St. The operator, a female 39-year-old Tanners Court resident, was summoned to court for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed, and she was transported home.
Middleton
Monday, May 24
A caller advised police, at 10:40 a.m., of an unemployment fraud reported from Pollock Drive. About a half-hour later, another case of unemployment fraud was reported from North Main Street.
A Boston Street resident notified police, at 3:50 p.m., of the theft of election signs.
Tuesday, April 25
A citizen called police, at 4:23 p.m., to report a school bus cutting through a parking lot to avoid traffic lights.
Wednesday, April 26
An officer took a report, at 3:27 p.m., of another unemployment scam, this from a North Main Street resident.
Thursday, April 27
An East Street party reported, at 3:31 a.m., that his girlfriend stole some items from his home, then called back to say the items had been returned.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to The Diamond Stone, Marble & Granite, Birch Road, at 1:23 p.m., for an injury with trauma. Patient was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Saturday, April 29
An identity theft was reported to police, at 12:40 p.m., by a North Main Street resident.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Rizzo’s Pizza, North Main Street, and arrested the driver, Juan E. DeJesus, 30, of Lawrence. DeJesus was charged with operating on a suspended license, operating with his license not in possession, operating with an obstructed or nontransparent window, and on five outstanding arrest warrants.
Sunday, April 30
An officer was sent to East St., at 12:52 p.m., after a resident reported nails scattered on his driveway for the second time in a week.
BeverlyTuesday
An officer was sent to 6 Sohier Road, at 6:26 p.m., to serve a trespass order.
A 3 Harwood St. resident called police, at 8:10 p.m., to report an identity theft.
Wednesday
The report of a past assault brought police to 10 Memorial Drive, at 1:29 a.m.
Police fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue, at 7:02 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with property damage and possible injury.
An officer was called to a Parramatta Road address, at 2:50 p.m., to report on a compromised bank account.
A fire truck, ambulance and multiple police responded, at 3:11 p.m., to the intersection of Dodge Street and Tozer Road for a single-vehicle rollover crash. The vehicle was headed southbound on Dodge when its driver, a 70-year-old Salem man, pulled to the right to get by a vehicle which had stopped on his left to allow oncoming traffic to pass before making a left-hand turn. The driver apparently misjudged the distance and rode up partially onto the curb, then drove over a traffic sign before rolling onto its passenger side and coming to a halt. Firefighters were able to extricate the driver, who did not appear to have any serious injury. He was transported to Beverly Hospital to be checked out for any unseen injuries. He was not cited and his vehicle was towed.
SalemMonday
Police were called to the Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 3:50 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers were called to 81 Highland Ave., at 3:20 p.m., to look into a report of threats made.
The report of a fraud or scam brought offices to 1 Osborne Hill Drive, at 6:24 p.m.
Police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Drive, at 8:20 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 90 North St., at 12:45 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported to police at 3:44 a.m., in the vicinity of 24 Hancock St.
Police were called to 72 Flint St., at 6:03 a.m., for an assault in the past.
A larceny was called in at 8:53 a.m., from 135 Lafayette St.
A break and entry was made to a motor vehicle at 9:52 a.m., at 75 Canal St.
An officer was sent to 12 Pioneer Terrace, at 11:47 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A report of threats made brought an officer to 22 Tremont St., at 12:10 p.m.
Just over a half-hour later, at 12:47 p.m., police responded to 96 Swampscott Road for threats made to a different party.
Two motor-vehicle break-ins were reported within minutes of each other: The first at 2 Cedar St., took place at 1:06 p.m., and the second at 29 Hancock St., at 1:17 p.m. Police did not say whether they were related.
A call about a fraud or a scam brought officers to 107 North St., at 3:48 p.m.