Salem
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched, at 9:31 p.m., to the vicinity of 91 Lafayette St., to break up a fight. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 54-year-old homeless Salem man. He was charged with intimidating a witness, juror, police or court official; and with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Symonds and Buffum streets, at 2:52 a.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers went to 90 North St., at 5:32 a.m., to look for another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 7:55 a.m., an officer was called to 190 Bridge St., to take a report from a person who had been threatened.
Police were called to 12 First St., at 9:35 a.m., to take a report on a past break-in.
Police were sent to 9 Chandler Road, at 11:21 a.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to the vicinity of 4 Norman St., at 12:37 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with air-bag deployment and possible injury.
A report of shoplifting brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:04 p.m.
Cruisers were dispatched, at 3:15 p.m., to 7 Loring Hills Ave., for an assault in progress.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 5 Buffum St., at 4 p.m.
Police went to 190 Lafayette St., at 4:18 p.m., to take a report from a person who had been harassed.
Police were sent to 289 Derby St., at 5:06 p.m. where they arrested a 53-year-old homeless Salem man and charged him with violation of a municipal ordinance or bylaw.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 14 Cross St., at 5:22 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 31 Collins St., at 5:28 p.m., to break up an assault in progress.
A larceny brought police to 129 Highland Ave., at 7:44 p.m.
An office was sent to 10 Mason St., at 10:18 p.m., to end a dispute.
Friday
The report of a larceny brought police to 2 Rainbow Terrace, at 8:59 a.m.
Officers were called to 4 Horton St., at 12:39 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police responded to 16 High St., at 12:40 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
An officer was called back to 16 High St., at 12:40 p.m. for a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 38 Ward St., at 12:56 p.m.
Police were sent to 254 Essex St., at 2:02 p.m. for another graffiti or vandalism incident.
DanversThursday
An officer was sent to 129 Burley St., at 11:48 a.m., to check on someone screaming.
Police responded to the vicinity of 19 Locust St., at 4:55 p.m., for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Officers stopped a white VW Jetta at 5:33 p.m., at the intersection of Burley Street and Cabot Road and arrested a 27-year-old Danvers man. He was charged with drunken driving and with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended registration.
At 6:26 p.m., police and ambulance were sent to 160 Andover St. to assist a male who had dumped his motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital.
Friday
Police, who were sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 5:04 p.m., for a male shoplifter. They arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Saturday
Police were sent to Guitar Center, 120 Andover St., at 6:30 a.m., for three kids trying to climb onto the roof so they could view the sunrise. They were spoken to.
Police were sent to the Danversport Bridge, 126 Water St., at 3:39 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
Officers were sent to the pool area at SOFI Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 5 p.m., for an assault.
A report of counterfeit bills brought police to McKinnon’s Butcher Shop, 73 Holten St., at 5:31 p.m.
A resident of 13 River Drive reported, at 11:25 p.m., that their tires had been slashed.
PeabodyThursday
An officer went to 14 Diane Road, at 10:02 a.m., to speak with a resident about a possible paving scam.
A Downing Road resident notified police, at 12:12 p.m., that some items were missing from her home.
Police stopped in the vicinity of 79 Lynnfield St., at 1:40 p.m., to check the operator of a vehicle who was nodding off behind the wheel. But when the officer got out of his cruiser, the driver fled on foot. He was taken into custody on County Street after a brief foot pursuit. K9 “Ozzie” arrived and located a brown plastic bag containing a brown substance in the area where the driver was apprehended. Police arrested the driver, Israel Vega Jr., 36, of 120 Foster St., Peabody, and charged him with multiple offenses: Operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; resisting arrest; possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; carrying a dangerous weapon; failing to stop for police; assault and battery with serious bodily injury; and with reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Police also apprehended the 38-year-old woman who was with Vega when he attempted to flee. The woman, also a resident of 120 Foster St., was charged with allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.
A Bartholomew Street man and a Bresnahan Street woman notified police, respectively, at 1:50 and 2:17 p.m, that they were victims of fraud.
On-Star tracking notified police, at 5:27 p.m., that they had disabled a stolen vehicle and were requesting police locate and tow the vehicle. It was subsequently located and towed by Todisco. The couple found with the car, a 26-year-old Chelsea woman and a 33 year-old Revere man, were each summoned to court and charged with receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200, and the woman was additionally charged with obstruction of justice.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Bishop Fenwick High School, 99 Margin St., at 7:02 p.m., after one person was injured in a motor vehicle accident. That person was transported to Beverly Hospital and the vehicle was towed.
Friday
An officer was sent to Symphony Park at 2:43 p.m., to check on a suspicious adult male sitting atop the slide at the playground. The man left the area after refusing to give any of his information.
A Dexter Street caller reported her sister had taken a large number of prescription pills and is conscious and alert. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to 12 Crowninshield St., at 9:24 p.m., to check on two people arguing. The officer reported that the operator was teaching the passenger how to drive. They were sent on their way.
A caller reported, at 10:35 p.m., that his vehicle was broken down in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 162 Washington St. The vehicle was towed to the registered owner’s residence by Todisco Towing. Todisco then called police to advise them that, once they got to the residence, the owner became aggressive, spit toward the tow driver and refused to pay for the tow. Todisco then brought the vehicle to their yard.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Humphrey Street, at 8:57 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
A cycle officer and a detective were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 10:20 a.m., to investigate a break-in to a building.
Two officers responded to Beverly Avenue, at 1:40 p.m., on a general complaint.
Four officers and an ambulance were sent to Pleasant Street, at 7:27 p.m. for a disturbance. A 31-year-old Marblehead male was picked up by officers and placed into protective custody until he sobered up.
Friday
Calls about a disturbance brought three officers to a School Street address, at 12:34 a.m., where they picked up the individual creating the disturbance and placed them into protective custody.