Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 9 Sherwood Ave, at 11:45 a.m., where they arrested a home health aide — a 49-year-old Worcester woman — on two active warrants out of Somerville and Dedham district courts.
Police were called to Land and Sea, 67 Lynnfield St., at 3:33 p.m., for an overdose. The person was unresponsive and was transported to Salem Hospital.
At 5:34 p.m., a caller reported a fire behind the house at 12R Holten St. The call was transferred to the Fire Department, which was told the fire was out. It was a “curiosity fire” started by a juvenile.
A caller advised police, at 7:48 p.m., that someone in a gray Honda had been following him. The caller said they had spoken with state police, who were sending a cruiser. The driver, Steven C. Stark, 56, of 151 River Road, Topsfield, was stopped in the vicinity of 79 Prospect St. and arrested. He was charged with drunken driving.
Wednesday
An 8 Walnut St. resident notified police, at 8:36 a.m., that his vehicle had been broken into last night. Credit and debit cards were taken along with his vehicle registration. A purchase was attempted with one of the cards about 2 a.m. at the Route 1 Sunoco, and the manager will check for video footage.
An employee at Oxford Graphics, 10 Centennial Drive, reported at 11:32 a.m., finding a loaded firearm in a bathroom stall. The officer took possession of the weapon and took it to the station where he learned it was registered to a 23-year-old Danvers man. That person was then issued a court summons on a charge of improper storage of a firearm.
An officer stopped a black 2017 Mercedes E series, at 12:10 p.m., and issued a verbal warning to the operator for excessive tint on his vehicle windows.
Police responded to 278 Newbury St., at 1:30 p.m., for an unwanted person from a past neighbor dispute. The officer reported that several garden plants had been destroyed.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Kittredge streets, at 7:20 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage. There were no injuries.
At 8:40 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 250 Dodge St., for motorcycles racing around.
Wednesday
An officer went to the vicinity of 330 Dodge St., at 8:16 a.m., after a car struck a deer in the roadway. There was minor damage to the vehicle.
Police were sent to 175 Elliott St., to speak to a female who believes she was assaulted.
Police were sent to 19 Beckford St., at 9:28 a.m., to check on a possible stolen laptop.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 9:54 a.m., to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., to check on a large homeless group.
A Dartmouth Street caller advised police, at 10:46 a.m., that they had received new threats connected with a previous case.
An officer responded to Essex Street, at 10:50 a.m., for a possible sexual assault or rape.
An officer went to 135 Cabot St., at 12:54 p.m., for a report of stolen tools that were located at the Cash Point pawn shop.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Essex and Bisson streets, at 2:32 p.m., for a report of an unattended 5-year-old.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer went to Washington Street, at 1:28 p.m., to investigate a hit-and-run accident.
Wednesday
Two cruisers responded to Ocean Avenue, at 1:21 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police responded to a report of tagging at Mansion Road and Locust at 5:57 a.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident brought officers to the vicinity of BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 5:07 p.m.
Police were called to 7 Hobart St., at 5:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with an injury after a vehicle hit a tree.
An ambulance was dispatched to 100 Independence Way , at 5:55 p.m., for a person with a possible heart attack. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
The report of a break-in to a motor vehicle brought police to 10 Stone St., at 7:13 p.m.
An officer was sent to 104 High St., at 9:10 p.m., to check the residence for an extension cord issue.
Wednesday
Police went to 5 Brookdale Drive, at 12:40 a.m., to report on a fraud case.
Police responded to the intersection of Ash and Sylvan streets, at 6:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer went to 180 Endicott St., at 11:48 a.m., for a trespasser.
An officer went to the intersection of Centre and Newbury streets, at 2:24 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident.
An officer sent to 36 Vista Drive, at 2:28 p.m., for suspicious activity and found some items.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 295 Derby St., at 5 p.m., for a larceny.
A report of harassment brought officers to 211 Washington St., at 6 p.m.
Police and animal control responded to 268 Jefferson St., at 8:16 p.m., in response to an animal control report. They arrested a 61-year-old Lynn Woman at that address on an outstanding warrant.
Another harassment report brought officers to 9 May St., at 8:48 p.m.
Reports that a fight had broken out brought officers to 9 High St., at 9:54 p.m.
Wednesday
A motor-vehicle accident involving a police cruiser and another vehicle at 1:14 a.m., in the vicinity of 175 Lafayette St., resulted in the arrest of Mollyeleanor Marie Cassidy, 33, of 18 Palmer St., Salem. She was charged with improper operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and with drunken driving.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 129 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:12 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 39 Balcomb St., at 11:42 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 211 Lafayette St., at 4:02 p.m., to investigate a larceny.