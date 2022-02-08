PeabodyMondayState police were sent to the area of Route 128 South at Andover Street (Route 114) for an accident with minor injuries.
Police received a call at 4:35 p.m., from TD Bank, 21 Worcester Road, about a vehicle that had driven through the drive-thru, then over the median and sped off. The employee, who provided the vehicle license number, was requesting a well-being check because the action seemed very peculiar, and debris from the vehicle was left at the bank. The officer reported the car was not in the driveway, but the party was fine.
A dead coyote was reported in the roadway in front of 102 Russell St. at 7:25 a.m.
A 42 Newcastle Road resident reported, at 7:20 p.m., an unknown male wearing a yellow shirt and khakis had been in her back yard, but was no longer there. An officer reported in a few minutes that he was off with a person matching that description at the intersection of Burnham and Gardner. The resident dialed back a few minutes later to report that the man had returned to her yard and she believed he had left something behind. He left again in an unknown direction. A pair of gloves and a set of keys were later found in the yard, and the officer will be checking the area of the Roadhouse Pub for a vehicle matching the keys, as that was where the suspect he had spoken to earlier said he had come from. The suspect was not found and no one at the Roadhouse Pub was missing a set of keys.
A daughter from New Hampshire called police, at 8:10 p.m. to request a well-being check on her father, whom she thinks may have fallen. An officer spoke with the party through the door, but the resident was unable to reach the door to unlock it, so a forced entry by the Fire Department was necessary, and the father was transported to Beverly Hospital. The daughter was notified.
A 13 Evans Road caller reported to police, at 8:33 p.m., that a man in jeans and a black long-sleeve garment had stolen mail from her front porch at about 7:30 p.m. The officer reported that the party was the same individual involved in a previous theft and will be summoned for larceny.
Police were called to 11 Thorndike St., at 11:17 p.m., to check on two males parked outside. A tow was requested for the vehicle as both parties were unlicensed operators. The vehicle was towed to the rear of the station and one of the men was to receive a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
TuesdayPolice were sent to Omnicare, 2 Technology Drive, at 9;57 a.m., to assist a man who needed help getting video footage for a hit-and-run that occurred last last night, and the business was refusing to assist him. After speaking with a supervisor and the general manager, they determined it was a plow driver who struck his vehicle on Jan. 28. They said they would handle the incident internally.
A 165 Newbury St. resident reported, at 10:12 a.m., that he thought someone was at his door, but when he looked, no one was there.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to Endicott Avenue, at 10:36 p.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
The report of a case of Social Security fraud brought police to Crestwood Road, at 11:05 a.m.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 1:36 p.m., on Tedesco Street and cited the operator.
A report of vandalism brought officers to Central St., at 4:25 p.m.
An officer was sent to Gilbert Heights Road, at 5:05 p.m., to take a report on a phone scam.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Ocean Avenue, at 9:35 p.m., for a disturbance. Someone was transported to a local hospital, but no further details were given.
MiddletonMonday, Jan. 31Mass Highway was notified, at 8:40 a.m. of high snowbanks blocking the view at the intersection of North Main and Forest streets.
Panini Pizza on North Main Street reported, at 7:30 that they were getting repeated prank phone calls.
Police called Mass Highway again at 10:40 p.m. regarding high snowbanks at intersection of Forest and North Main streets.
Tuesday, Feb. 1Mass Highway was notified, at 1:43 a.m., that Route 114 was icy.
Police were sent to Hemlock Circle at 11:50 a.m., for an ill person. They were transported to the hospital.
A motor-vehicle accident with possible injury brought police to South Main Street, at 1:57 p.m.
At 9:15 p.m., police were sent to East Street for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Wednesday, Feb. 2An Aubin Street party was transported to the hospital, at 8 a.m., after taking a fall.
Police were called to Wallen Way, at 10:42 a.m., for suspicious activity. No issues. It was a Census Bureau worker.
Officers were sent to the Oak Knoll Complex on North Main St., at 7 p.m., to investigate a report of gunshots, but nothing was found.
Thursday, Feb. 3.An officer was sent to Essex Street to check out a loud buzzing sound. It was a septic service pumping a nearby tank.
A Liberty Street resident took a fall at 12:26 p.m. and was transported to hospital.
Police were sent to Rowell Lane, at 12:32 p.m., for an online scam.
Friday, Feb. 4Mass Highway was advised, at 7:38 a.m., of a large pothole with exposed rebar on South Main Street.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Richdale Convenience Store, South Main Street, for traffic control while Mass Highway was cleaning a catch basin.
Saturday, Nov. 5An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, at 1:26 a.m., to check out a report that an elevator came to a hard stop. There were no injuries.
Police were called to Dairy Queen on South Main Street, at 7:05 p.m. for a dispute between a customer and an employee.
At 9:20 p.m., police were called to Maytum Way, for a call and, at 9:45 p.m., a repeat call about a loud house party.
SundayAt 3:47 a.m., a Locust Street resident called about loud noises. No issue. They were made by the wind.
An officer was stopped on Boston Street to assist a lost motorist.
DanversMondayAn officer was sent to a Carolyn Drive address, at 4:45 p.m. to check the well-being of a possibly intoxicated person.
Police were sent to Andrew Street, at 6:50 p.m., to check out a suspicious black SUV in the roadway.
An officer was sent to 27 Chase St., at 9:30 p.m., for a past hit-and-run.
Police were called to 10 Berry St., at 8:10 p.m., for the second time tonight, for an unwanted guest knocking on the door. The party left each time before police got there.
TuesdayOfficers were sent to 2 Berry St., at 8:55 a.m., for a suspicious person sleeping in the building, but an area search was negative.
Police were called to a Carter Street home at 9:10 a.m., to help a woman find her husband.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury S., at 9:20 a.m., where they arrested a 65-year-old Peabody man on an outstanding warrant.
At 10:50 a.m., police returned to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., where they arrested a 56-year-old Lynn woman on an outstanding warrant.
BeverlyMondayPolice, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 7:30 p.m., to 240 Conant St., for a two-car accident with injury. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and one operator was transported to Beverly Hospital for examination after complaining of a headache and a bloody nose. Neither operator was cited.
Police responded to the vicinity of 29 Simon St., at 6 p.m., after a female told Lowell police that her boyfriend was threatening to shoot her.
At 6:55 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St., for a female throwing empty bottles out of the driver’s window.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 7:50 p.m., to a Cabot Street address for a possible OD or medical suicide attempt.
Police were called, at 9 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Central streets for a woman hit by a vehicle. The woman told police the vehicle stopped and she and the driver exchanged information and went on their ways. Approximately 2 hours later, the woman called police to report the incident, and an ambulance was sent but she declined assistance.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Colonial Gardens Retirement Living, 105 Cherry Hill Drive, at 11 p.m. for a 96-year-old male resident who was experiencing extreme difficulty breathing. EMTs administered immediate treatment, but it was futile and the elderly gentleman was declared dead some 20 minutes later.
TuesdayThe Department was called to the Greater Beverly YMCA, 254 Essex St., at 8:50 p.m., for a small fire in the locker room.
Officers were sent to Herrick and Heather streets, at about 9:45 p.m., to assist Peabody police with a search.
A package was reported stolen from 58 Cabot St., at 9:50 a.m.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 58 Cabot St., at 3:30 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors and a case of on-going harassment.
Officers responded to the vicinity of Elliott Street, at 4:55 p.m., for a youth throwing ice at cars.
A narcotics officer was sent to 18 Ropes St., at 5:15 p.m. to assist agents from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a U.S. Postal inspector in an investigation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 501 Cabot St., at 5:45 p.m., to check on a family in a black SUV.