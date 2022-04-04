Peabody
Friday
A woman called police, at 12:44 p.m., from the Peabody House of Pizza, 100 Lynn St., to report she had seen a party repeatedly punch a dog with a closed fist, and that she was able to video part of the incident. She was asked to email the evidence to police.
A Holten Street man was stopped at 1:36 p.m., in the vicinity of 286 Newbury St., and will be summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle while the registration was revoked for no insurance, and for driving a motor vehicle without having a license in possession. The vehicle was towed.
A woman from Citizens for Adequate Housing, 12 Fulton St., reported that her American First Credit Union account had an unauthorized charge of $500 that was made at Bank of America's Andover Street branch on March 31.
Police pulled over a vehicle at 2:44 p.m., near the intersection of 71 Dearborn and 129 Newbury St., and will summon the 18-year-old Lynn female to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The vehicle, which belongs to a 50-year-old East Boston man, was towed.
An officer was called to the McCarthy School, 76 Lake St., at 3 p.m., for a man walking his German shephard on school property and refusing to leave. He was advised he must stay off school property during school hours and agreed to follow the rules.
An officer went to the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., at 3:55 p.m., to speak with an unwelcome guest who refused to leave. She was transported by taxi to Salem.
A Rainbow Circle woman told police that two pit pulls had jumped on her while she was out walking today.
A caller from Victoria's Secret, at the Northshore Mall, reported, at 8:50 p.m., that some $1,700 worth of merchandise was shoplifted after 3:30 p.m. today. Police will follow up on Monday.
An officer went to Elks Lodge, 40 Oak St., at 8:55 p.m., after an officer was sent to check on a report that three dirt bikes were racing around the parking lot. One took off toward Washington Street when the officer arrived. There was no pursuit, and he was last seen heading up Washington toward Lynnfield at a high speed, racing in and out of traffic. The white male operator had a yellow dirt bike and a red helmet.
A woman reported at 9:21 p.m., from Toscana Ristorante, 3 Bourbon St., that she and her husband were having an emergency at Toscana's. She said she was in the ladies room, "trying to be discreet." She said her husband is in law enforcement, and someone there wanted to shoot him. She then disconnected and did not answer call back. The officer reported, on arrival, there was no one in the restaurant. The officer spoke with those in the parking lot still waiting for their cars, and they all agreed the caller was intoxicated and confused. No emergency at this time.
A woman reported at 10:25 p.m., from 13 Bourbon St., that her windshield was smashed and ketchup spread on her vehicle.
Saturday
A Dana Road resident called police, at 12:11 p.m., to report her neighbor is digging up a pole where her new fence is being installed.
A caller reported, at 1:25 p.m., from 4 Dennis St., that she and her husband were at Stop & Shop, and a man in a car approached and asked them for money for food and gas. She said her husband gave the man money, and he gave her husband a gold necklace, but the gold was fake, and she wanted to make a report.
A male juvenile reported, at 3:50 p.m., that while on Foster Street near Eastern Bank, he was approached by a male who tried to lure him into his vehicle. Police checked the area but found no sign of the vehicle.
A MacArthur Terrace caller reported, at 9:15 p.m., that their front door had been shattered by a small rock, which was found among the broken glass.
Police were called to 22 Osborne St., at 9:53 p.m., after a caller reported a vehicle had struck the house and someone, possibly the operator, was thrown from the vehicle into the street. The responding officer reported the operator had forgotten to put the vehicle into park, it rolled backwards into the house, and the operator was caught under it in the process. The vehicle also struck a parked car. The CID came to take photos, the building inspector came to inspect damages and the car was towed. The operator was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
An anonymous Northend Street caller complained to police, at 10:55 p.m., that yelling and banging were coming from the second floor. The officer reported a rowdy birthday party was being hosted there. They were advised to turn the music down.
Police responded to the vicinity of 12 Ellsworth Ave., at 11:45 p.m., for a vehicle into a tree. It actually struck a utility pole, and liquid was leaking from a transformer. Police arrested Michael A. Villanueva,30, of 23 Plumer St., Apt. 1, Everett, and charged him with drunken driving.
Sunday
A loud bang at 9:38 a.m. on Sunset Drive was caused by a squirrel that shorted out a transformer between 5 and 7 Sunset Drive. Peabody Municipal Light Plant was called to make repairs, and the DPW was called to remove the squirrel's remains.
Police were sent to Veteran's Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., for a female found unresponsive in a vehicle parked at the high school. The woman recovered consciousness and told police she wasn't feeling well and asked she be dropped off with her sister at Toscana's on Bourbon Street. Her vehicle remained parked at the high school and will be picked up later.
An off-duty officer reported, at 4:20 p.m., that there was a damaged vehicle in the parking lot of St. Ann's Church with heavy front-end damage and damaged front tires. The two drivers had already exchanged paperwork, and the operator was just attempting to change a tire to see if the vehicle could be driven. No assistance was needed.
Police were called to St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., after a report that someone keeps moving and hooking up to the church's propane tank. The caller believes homeless parties may be using it, and is concerned for the fire hazard. He requested additional area checks be made.
A caller notified police, at 5:50 p.m., that two parties outside between 57 and 59 Garden Road appeared to be dying their hair. Residents said they do not live on either property, and found it a very bizarre activity to be doing outside.
Police responded, at 8:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 660 Lowell and 4 Lake St., after a tractor-trailer struck the guard rail. The Fire Department was dispatched for the traffic light taken out and live wires; Todisco was dispatched with a heavy-duty tow truck; CID was contacted for photos of heavy damages; and the State Police Truck Team was contacted. The DPW was notified for traffic cones.
Monday
A 58 Pulaski Street resident called police, at 8:20 a.m., to report a crane on his property and he had given them no permission to be there. After speaking to the crane operator, however, he canceled his request for the officer.
Swampscott
Saturday
A Puritan Road caller reported, at 9:54 a.m., that she believes she may have been a victim to a scam.
A 35 Bay View Ave. resident called at 2:27 p.m., to report a past larceny.
Sunday
A woman came into the station, at 11:53 a.m., to report getting harassing phone calls from a male whom she does not know.
A 330 Paradise Road woman told police, at 1 p.m., that her son, who is listed as missing/endangered has been calling her non-stop and threatening her.
An officer was called to Chipotle Mexican Grill, 440 Paradise Road, at 1:15 p.m., for a customer causing a problem, but the customer left before police arrived.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was called to East Lothrop and Boden streets, at 4:25 p.m. to help free a child stuck in a play structure.
At 5:24 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, for a juvenile possibly under the influence.
Police were called to the intersection of West and Oak streets, at 8:22 p.m. for a male party who had an issue with a train.
Monday
Multiple cruisers and officers responded, at 6:36 a.m., to 66 Cabot St., for an unknown person banging on doors.
Two cruisers and an ambulance responded to a Dolloff Avenue residence, at 7:38 a.m., for an out-of-control female needing evaluation.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul St., at 9:24 a.m., for a man down.
Police were called to 2 Bartlett St., at 1:24 p.m. to settle an issue between two parties over a vehicle.
Police fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets, at 2:24 p.m., for an accident involving a motorcycle and a car. The cyclist was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-critical leg injuries and the vehicle operator was cited for failure to yield.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 2:53 p.m., for a woman down.
Marblehead
Thursday
A case of vandalism was reported at 10:30 a.m., on Village Street.
An officer was sent to Washington Street, at 10:30, to speak with a party who reported harassment.
A general complaint brought two officers to Washington Street, at 2:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 5:30 p.m., on another general complaint.
A Rockaway Avenue resident notified police, at 7:43 p.m., of having lost cash.
A 10:52 p.m., burglar alarm on Baldwin Road was a false alarm.
Friday
An officer was sent to Goodwin Court, at 8:33 a.m., to provide fingerprint services.
New graffiti was reported, at 10:20 a.m., on Wyman Road.
An officer responded to Franklin St., at 6:34 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
Two officers were sent to Roosevelt Ave., at 8 p.m., on a general complaint.
Firefighters were called to Front Street, at 9 p.m., to investigate a call.
A vehicle was stopped for no headlights, at 9:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Village Street and Tower Way.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:45 p.m., in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Lawrence Drive and cited the driver for speeding.
Saturday
Police were called to Waldron Street, at 2:20 a.m., for a disturbance.
A plainsclothes detail attended a 10 a.m., funeral on Pleasant Street as part of an investigation.
Two officers responded to a Washington Street address, on a general burglary call that turned out to be a false alarm.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Bessom Street, at 5:35 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:40 p.m., to a Front Street address, for a drunken female. The log indicated the woman had been arrested, but her name, age, address, charges, or any further details were redacted by police order.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Powder House Court at 12:40 a.m., for a well-being check. A resident was transported to a local hospital.
Police were sent to Preston Beach Road, at 10:18 a.m., for vandalism.
A vehicle was stopped on a moving violation, at 8:50 p.m., at the intersection of Atlantic and Seaview avenues.
Monday
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 6:23 a.m., to investigate a case of tagging.
Two officers were directed to Pleasant Street, at 6:36 a.m., for an investigation.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 278 Derby St., at 6:34 p.m., for a missing adult.
Officers went to 29 Hazel St.,, at 8:53 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were called to 95 Congress St., at 9:50 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Monday
A commercial alarm brought police to 231 Essex St., at 4:14 a.m.
Police went to 4 Lyme St., at 6:30 p.m., to take a report after a juvenile was reported missing.
The report of threats being made brought an officer to 251 Jefferson Ave., at 11:30 a.m.
Officers were called to a Proctor Street location to make a well-being check at 11:55 a.m.