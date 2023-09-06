SalemSunday
Police were sent to 6 Prince St. at 1:13 a.m. to settle a disturbance.
Another disturbance brought officers to the intersection of Palmer and Salem streets.
Officers were called to 144 Bridge St. at 2:13 a.m. to report on a larceny.
The report of a trespassing brought police to 115 Swampscott Road at 3:05 a.m.
Officers were sent to 135 Lafayette St. at 8:30 a.m. to report on a case of harassment.
Police were sent to 22 Putnam St. to check on an animal control report at 11:55 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tremont and Mount Vernon streets for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries at 12:47 p.m.
Police were called to 32 Derby Square to report on a larceny at 4:09 p.m.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 286 Derby St. at 5:17 p.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave. at 5:42 p.m. to report on a larceny.
An officer responded to 10 First St. at 6:19 p.m. to investigate threats made.
Monday
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 12:34 a.m. at the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues at 12:34 a.m. and arrested the operator. No details were given.
An officer was called to 17 Harbor St. at 1:40 p.m. for threats made.
Police were called to 175 Lafayette St. at 10:35 a.m. for an assault in the past.
Police went to 130 Federal St. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle at 11:41 a.m.
Police were called to Winter Island Road at 3:20 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 29 Trader’s Way at 3:39 p.m. to report on a trespasser.
The report of a dispute brought police to the intersection of Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard at 6:39 p.m.
Officers were sent to 4 Lemon Street Court for a larceny at 7:06 p.m.
Police went to 34 Bridge St. for a well-being check at 10 p.m.
The report of a dispute brought officers to 54 Lawrence St. at 10:53 p.m.
The report of an undesirable guest brought officers to 168 Essex St. at 11:04 p.m.
Tuesday
Police responded to 516 Loring Ave. for a commercial alarm at 12:17 a.m.
Police were sent to 91 Proctor St. at 1:55 a.m. to make a well-being check. After a brief investigation, they arrested Oscar Rolando Villatora Escobar, 36, of 22 Lafayette Park, Apt. 2, Lynn. Escobar was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving.
At 5:47 a.m., police were sent to 10 Paradise Road for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues at 8:32 a.m. for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Police responded to 64 Bridge St. at 8:33 a.m. after a caller reported being threatened.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 11 Boardman St. at 9:55 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Harbor streets at 1:16 p.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
A juvenile was reported missing from 84 Highland Ave. at 2:09 p.m.
At 4:23 p.m., another juvenile was reported missing from 298 Highland Ave.
PeabodyMonday
Police responded to Abington Avenue at 12:08 p.m. for a two-car accident. The operator, a 20-year-old Tremont St., Peabody male, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. His vehicle was towed as there was no licensed operator on scene.
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 3 p.m. to speak with a woman who was worried that people want to harm her. The woman told the officer that she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend’s daughter in Salem. She did not want police assistance.
An officer was sent to Andover Street Self Storage, 151 Andover St., at 3:35 p.m. to assist fire with a vehicle fire. It was a small fire and was extinguished by the operator. The vehicle was moved to the parking lot and a private tow was contacted.
Police were called to Chick-Fil-A, 210C Andover St., to assist loss prevention with a light-skinned female wearing a white T-shirt and carrying a pink bag, for possible shoplifting. The female returned the items and will be trespassed for three years.
Police were sent to the Wardhurst Shish Kebab & Steakhouse, 31 Lynnfield St., to assist a female who was possibly under the influence of a substance. She was being unreasonable with the staff and the sergeant was requested. The 59-year-old Blueberry Way, Peabody, woman was transported to the station where she was placed into protective custody.
BeverlySunday
Two officers were sent to 35 Mason St. at 7 p.m. to check on the well-being of an 8-year-old female.
Three officers responded to 502 Cabot St. at 7:54 p.m. for vandalism or damage, kids were trying to burn things.
At 10:35 p.m., police were sent to East Street to check out a fireworks complaint.
The report of a male climbing through a window brought two officers to 15 Ives St. at 10:52 p.m.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Dodge St. at 12 a.m. for an accident involving a single motorcycle. There was no report.
An officer went to West Street at 12:04 a.m. to assist a citizen who was having trouble getting two boats getting back off the beach.
The sergeant and three patrolmen were dispatched to the intersection of Colon and Heather streets, at 1:58 a.m. for a loud house party with people gathering in the street.
Two officers responded to the intersection of Tozer Road and Beverly Commons Drive for a missing motor vehicle the son was suspected of having.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets at 4:38 a.m. to prevent a breach of peace and to allow a person to retrieve their belongings.
An officer was sent to 8 Beverly Commons Drive at 9:20 a.m. for a suspicious activity, a group chat.
A Pleasant Street female called police at 11:23 a.m. to encourage an unwanted guest — an ex-boyfriend — from showing up uninvited.
Two cruisers were dispatched to an Old Town Road address at 5:36 p.m. for a father asking for help with his drunken son. The son returned home at 7 p.m.
Police were called to a Memorial Drive address at 7:15 p.m., for an ongoing domestic.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Stone Ridge Road at 11:19 p.m. for a drunken male with suicidal thoughts.
Tuesday
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to 128 south and Exit 19 to Beverly to assist state police with a two-car accident with possible injuries.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 59 Park St. to check on a female looking inside of cars.
An officer was sent to 18 Goldsmith Ave. at 8:31 a.m. for a female being harassed by a neighbor.
An officer was sent to 111 New Balch St. at 9:50 a.m. for a man who vandalized the property earlier today.
Police responded to Park and Roundy streets at 11:26 a.m. to check on a female lying on the sidewalk.
The animal control officer was sent to 14 Mechanic St. at 12:27 p.m. to issue an animal-control citation to a resident for a previous incident.
Two officers responded at 2:07 p.m. to 255 Dodge St. for suspicious activity after a woman called to report returning home to find her front door open.
An officer was sent to 111 New Balch St. at 2:27 p.m. to investigate suspicious activity after an unknown man walked into the school.
DanversSaturday
Officers were sent to the Town Hall parking lot, 3 Holten St., at 5:12 p.m. for a complaint of a large group of youths gathered there. They were sent on their way.
Police went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:40 p.m., for a female shoplifter. She was summoned to court.
The state police were called at 9:20 p.m. to I-95 north at Route 114 for a vehicle fire.
Officers were sent to 38 Bay View Terrace at 11:34 p.m. for a loud party disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Officers went to 11 Delaware Ave. at 12:17 a.m. for another loud party disturbing the peace.
At 1:25 a.m., an officer went to 89 Dayton St. and spoke to a person about loud music and fireworks after complaints were called in.
An officer was sent to 154 Maple St. at 2:41 p.m. for suspicious activity after a Venmo scam was reported.
Recovery Centers of America reported at 6:11 p.m. that three patients were fighting.
An officer was sent to the M&T Bank ATM, 1 Conant St., to speak with a suspicious female at 7:52 p.m. who was filming at the ATM.
Monday
An officer went to Ferncroft Road at 6:52 a.m. to assist the operator of a disabled motor vehicle with a shredded tire.
The state police were sent to the intersection of Route 128 N and Exit 41 at Endicott St. at 8:49 a.m. for a motorcycle down.
Animal Control was sent to Spring Meadows Apartments, 23 Prince St., at 12:55 p.m. for raccoons in the trash.
MarbleheadSaturday
The report of a disturbance brought two cruisers to Gregory St. at 12:21 a.m.
The Cycle officer was sent to High Street at 10:40 a.m. for a false alarm.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought the Cycle officer to Pleasant Street at 11:19 a.m. to report on a larceny forgery or fraud.
Officers were sent to Fort Sewall Lane at 4:22 p.m., on a general complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Pickwick Road and Humphrey St. at 10:27 p.m. and cited the driver.
Monday
Police made property checks at Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Front Street and Stramski Way between 12:24 and 12:42 a.m.
An officer was sent to Pickett St. at 9:53 a.m. to assist a citizen.
Police were called to Lee Street at noon and to Atlantic Avenue at 1:50 p.m. to assist with two separate general complaints.
Two officers responded at 9:48 p.m. to Green Street on a general complaint.