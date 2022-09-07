Salem
Monday
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 6:23 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Niko Sean Fagundes, 23, homeless, of Peabody and charged him with larceny over, $1,200
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 125 Canal St., at 6:10 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 171 Boston St., at 9:27 a.m., to report on a break and entry.
Police were sent to 5 Holly St., at 10:40 a.m., to report on the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate.
Officers were sent to 15 Northey St., at 11:20 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police responded to the intersection of Linden Street and Forest Ave., at 1:32 p.m., on the report of the armed robbery of a woman in her 20s. No more information was available at this time as the case remains under active investigation.
A larceny brought officers to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 2:27 p.m.
An officer was sent to 35 Congress St., at 3:53 p.m., to report on a missing juvenile.
An officer went to 21 Paradise Road, at 5:12 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Another fraud or scam brought officers to 72 Flint St., at 7 p.m.
At 8:13 p.m., police were called to 292 Lafayette St., for a missing juvenile.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 5:28 p.m., for a shoplifter, but the suspect left before officers arrived.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 1 Aston way, at 7:40 p.m., for a man peering into house windows.
An officer went to 68 Story Ave., at 8:38 p.m., to assist a parent in finding a 12-year-old who may have run away.
Two cruisers were directed to 10 Clifton Ave., at 8:48 p.m., for two males going through a mailbox.
Tuesday
Officers were called to the area of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue, at 7:24 a.m., for a party down on the sidewalk.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 11:25 a.m. to investigate a case of harassment.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 150 Sohier Road, at 5 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash with property damage.
An officer sent an emergency 209A (restraining order), via telephone, to an Elliott Street address, at 6:18 p.m.,
Officers were sent to 156 Park St., at 8 p.m., to remove a male party from inside a vacant apartment.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Road, at 9:05 p.m., on a directed patrol.
The sergeant, a detective and two patrolmen were dispatched to 178 Rantoul St., at 11:09 p.m., for a fight in front of a bar.
Wednesday
Two officers and an ambulance were called to the service station on Route 128 north near the Hamilton-Wenham exit for a medical overdose.
Two officers were sent to a Standley Street address, at 9 a.m., at the request of a family member, to check on an elderly grandmother.
Report of a fraud, con game or a swindle brought police to 25 Cox St., at 9:06 a.m.
At 9:46 a.m., two officers were sent to Charles Street for ongoing issues between residents of 12 and 10 Charles.
An officer was called to 327 Rantoul St., at 11:43 a.m., to take a report on a missing person.
At 12:43 p.m., officers were called to a Sohier Road address for an unwanted guest. The 44-year-old Sohier Road woman was arrested after a records check indicated she was being sought on an arrest warrant.
Three patrolmen were dispatched to Sohier Road, at 1:30 p.m., on a report of an 18-year-old having a psychological issue.
An officer and firefighters were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 2:55 pm., for a suspicious package, an envelope containing white powder.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Three officers, along with an ambulance and two fire trucks were dispatched to Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Blvd., at 7:57 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash. One person was transported to a local hospital.
An officer was called to Nahant Street at 9:45 a.m. to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Another report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought a detective to Evans Road Ext., at 11:40 a.m.
An officer was sent to an Atlantic Avenue address, at 6:03 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism
Another motor vehicle crash, this at 6:55 p.m., brought police, fire and ambulance to the vicinity of Ocean Avenue. No one was transported to the hospital.
Peabody
Tuesday
An officer reported at 1:21 p.m. that he was off with a male he found trying to climb the wall into the cemetery near the intersection of Main and Howley streets. He was transported to Salem Hospital and the officer will document.
A Barbara Lane caller told police she is a performer, and a patron who was at a show is harassing her.
A caller reported his elderly father was assaulted by the owner at the autobody shop at 33 Walnut. The officer spoke with the man, but he did not wish to press charges. The officer documented the case.
An officer was sent to the 7-Eleven, 100 Lynn St., for a minor motor-vehicle accident in the parking lot. The parties exchanged papers, and the vehicles were clearing as the officers arrived. But one vehicle's registration had expired, was non-renewable, and its owner's license was suspended. The officer located and stopped the vehicle on County Street, and summoned the Kittredge Street, Peabody, operator, to appear in court for driving an unregistered motor vehicle and for operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license. The vehicle was towed.
At 6:10 p.m., a caller reported a small red sedan stopped suddenly in the middle of the lot by the playground at Avalon at Cranebrook, 5100 Cranebrook Way, and the male operator ran off. He was described as having red hair and wearing a bright orange T-shirt. The officer spoke with the vehicle owner who said he is a "Door Dash" driver and he got locked out of his car. He said he was waiting for his dad to come and assist.
At 6:12 p.m., a group of juveniles reported a man lying in the road near the Municipal Light Plant at 201 Warren St. Atlantic Ambulance was dispatched to take the man to Beverly Hospital, and a voicemail was left for his wife to call the station. The wife was on the way to pick up his vehicle. His daughter took possession of the vehicle.
Report of a larceny brought police to 51 Harris St., at 6:27 p.m.
Wednesday
A caller getting her morning coffee at 9:18 p.m. on Sylvan Street reported a suspicious pink suitcase by the doors at Petco. Mail belonging to an Avalon Drive resident was in the otherwise empty suitcase, and police determined the party had moved out of the Avalon Drive address over a week ago. Police disposed of the suitcase.
A driver told police at 9:52 a.m., at the scene of a minor accident at Exit 38 on Route 128 north, that while exchanging information with the operator of the other vehicle, she took off without providing her license information. The case was transferred to the state police.
Police were sent to the intersection of Andover and Sylvan streets for a female walking out into the traffic and asking for money. Police spoke with the woman, who agreed to remain on the sidewalk as she solicited.
A Holten Street apartment resident reported at 12:34 p.m., that his door had been damaged by his daughter's boyfriend, but he did not know who he is. There was a video, however, of the boyfriend kicking in the door, and the officer will follow up and attempt to identify him.
A woman called police, at 12:42 p.m., to report her vehicle had been stolen. Police checked the tow log and were unable to find any reference to the vehicle. The owner said she had called her REPO company, and they said they did not have the vehicle. Police eventually determined the vehicle had been towed from 150 Main St., last Sunday for unauthorized parking in the rear lot. The woman was notified.
A woman called police, at 2:09 p.m., from Honeydew Donuts, 130 Newbury St., to report her vehicle was smoking. The officer noted that the state police were on scene and that the vehicle was on fire. The fire was extinguished and Four Star towed the vehicle.
EMTs were called to the Century House Restaurant, at 2:51 p.m., on a report that a female had fainted and fallen off her barstool. When EMTs arrived, the woman refused assistance.