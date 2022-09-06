Peabody
Saturday
A caller reported hearing, at 1:18 a.m., a loud crash in the area. The vehicle was in front of 66 County St. A female party was transported to Lahey North.
Police and fire were called to the vicinity of the Gardner Park Variety store, 44 Margin St., at 11:11 a.m., for a possible fire in the basement. All parties had vacated the building.
Police were called to the Huntington Woods Condominiums, 1450 Huntington Drive, by a caller who saw three youths vandalizing the tennis courts at 7:13 p.m. Police spoke to all parties. There was no damage to the court.
A caller told police, at 7:44 p.m., that she was with a young child who was running down Fulton Street alone. The officer found the mother on Walnut Street looking for her son. The officer reunited the child and parent.
An officer was sent to The Cheesecake Factory at the Northshore Mall at 8:20 p.m. after the manager requested a well-being check on a patron seated on the patio. She had two drinks with her meal but seemed very off and not fully oriented. Party had a young child with her, and the manager was concerned for their well-being. The officer spoke with the woman, who declined any medical assistance. She and the child were picked up by a different driver.
Police were sent to the New England Meat Market, 60-62 Walnut St., at 11:34 p.m. after an employee reported previous shoplifters in the store. They were gone, however, and no crime occurred.
Police stopped a driver in the vicinity of 206 Lowell St., at 11:35 p.m., and summoned the driver, a 32-year-old Peabody woman, to court to face charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop or yield.
Sunday
Police were sent to Centennial Drive and Summit Street, at 2:38 a.m., for a car into a pole. Both occupants were evaluated by Atlantic and refused transport. The car was towed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:35 p.m. in the vicinity of the Peabody Public Safety Memorial on Perkins Street after reporting there appeared to be a dispute involving the two occupants. A 23-year-old resident of Ethel Avenue, Peabody, was summoned to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was released to a licensed operator.
A 90 Central Street caller reported, at 4:45 p.m., that power tools he keeps in his wagon parked in his Central Street parking space had been stolen.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:10 p.m., at the intersection of Aborn and Washington Streets, butt the operator fled on foot. Police pursued the male operator on foot down Aborn where he was taken into custody. Police arrested Danny F. Marckini, 32, of 33 Holten St., Apt. 1, Peabody and charged him with third-offense drunken driving; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Monday
A Beckett Street caller reported police at 9:23 a.m. that the landlord was taken to the hospital the other day and there has been no one around to take care of his dog, which would not stop barking. Notification was made to a woman who has the key to his apartment, and she will be there around 11:30 or noon to check on the dog. The woman told officers she was going to check on the dog multiple times each day until the owner returns home.
Police were sent to forest Street, at 8 p.m., on a call that a AAA tow truck had struck a utility pole. The municipal light plant was enroute, Verizon was notified, and the tow truck was towed. The operator was unhurt.
Police were called to the Marriott Hotel, Centennial Drive, at 8:36 p.m. to check a person attempting to check in under someone else’s name. They arrested Oluwatomide Oloyede, 27, of 127 Belleview Ave., Lowell, and charged him on five other-department warrants.
An officer was sent to Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, 210A Andover St., at 8:54 p.m., after the manager reported an employee had been assaulted by a customer about 30 minutes earlier. There was no suspect at that time.
Police were called to A-Plus Sunoco at 11:43 p.m. for a vehicle into a sign pole. The male operator fled on foot, and the Massachusetts State Police arrived on scene. Peabody police assisted the state police with the OUI arrest of the driver.
Salem
Sunday
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and run brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, at 5:10 p.m.
Police were sent to Canal Street and Loring Avenue, at 5:31 p.m., for a panhandler.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 6:27 p.m., at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Clifton Avenue and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Thomas Patrick Donahue, 33, of 4 Harrison Ave., Apt. 3, Salem, on an outstanding warrant and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 55 Warren St., at 8:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 10:04 p.m. to calm a different disturbance.
At 11:35 p.m., officers were sent to 38 Naumkeag St., on a noise complaint.
Monday
Police were sent to 125 Washington St., at 12:54 a.m., for the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 2 Rosedale Ave., where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Patrick Alexander, 26, of 64 Highland Ave., Auburn, Maine. Alexander was charged with multiple offenses: Larceny of a motor vehicle; receiving a stolen motor vehicle; a marked-lanes violation; license not in possession; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; use of a motor vehicle without authority; failure to stop for police; possession of a Class C narcotic; and possession of a Class E narcotic.
An officer was sent to 1 Liberty St., at 2:41 a.m., to speak with a party who was being threatened.
At 7:06 a.m., police were sent to 286 Washington St., to settle a dispute.
Theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 1 Broad St., at 8:12 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Linden and Wisteria streets, at 11:40 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 13 Barstow St., at 2:30 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Chase and Roundy at 5:07 p.m., for a male in the shrubs.
Two officers were sent to Porter Street, at 7:53 p.m., for a homeless camp on the beach with a fire.
At 8:13 p.m., the same two officers reported two homeless parties passed on the stairs on Porter Street.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Cherry Hill drive and Sam Fonzo Drive, at 9 p.m. on an area check.
At 10:53 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 933 Hale St., to disperse a gathering on the tracks behind a house.
Monday
Police and fire were sent to 104 Elliott St., at 12:14 a.m., to check for possible smoke coming from a residence.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 376 Hale St., at 12:39 a.m., to check a group of young females stumbling on the street.
A cruiser went to 20 Cabot St., at 6:40 a.m., to check a male party sleeping behind the building.
An officer was sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 10:21 a.m., for a Canada goose struck in the roadway and backing up traffic.
Police and firefighters were called to 52 Webster Ave., at 1:38 p.m. for a possible gas leak near an active firepit.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road, at 2:08 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were called to 3 Beaver Park at 3:07 p.m., for a dispute over parking.
An officer was seent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., to speak with a party who said their wristlet had been stolen.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:25 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
A loud party with fireworks brought police to Kirkbride Drive at 8:27 p.m.
Sunday
Police were called to the parking lot at Costco Wholesale, at 3:13 a.m., for cars with loud stereos disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St. at 10:41 a.m., to report on a possible case of elder abuse.
Police and ambulance were sent to 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 2:18 p.m., for an accident involving a car and a bike.
Police were sent to Petes A Place, 142 Pine St., at 5:40 p.m., for a moped crash.
An officer was called to Carmax, 161 Andover St., at 6:07 p.m., to report on a stolen vehicle and dealer plate.
Boston Police notified Danvers, at 10:56 p.m., they had recovered the vehicle and plate reported stolen earlier.
Monday
Police were sent to 12112 Bay Drive, at 2:16 a.m., to check the well-being of a screaming female.
An officer was sent to 194 Maple St, at 9:31 a.m., to report on a credit card fraud.
A past larceny brought police to Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 10:47 a.m., for a past larceny.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to a Farrell Court address, at 10:52 a.m. to report on a break-and-entry and burglary.
Police, a detective, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to a Lighthouse Lane address, at 11:23 a.m., for a case of harassment.
Police were sent to a Broughton Drive address, at 4:36 p.m., to serve a party with five summonses.
At 7 p.m., officers went to Atlantic Avenue to investigate suspicious activity.
Saturday
A case of internet fraud was reported, at 3:04 p.m., from Tidewinds Terrace.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 8:47 p.m., to the intersection of Beacon Street and Schooner Ridge for a loud group of kids.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Devereux and Smith streets, at 10:47 a.m. and cited the driver. The offense was not indicated.
An officer was sent to Harbor Avenue, at 1:31 p.m., to take a report on a past assault.
Two cruisers were sent to Pleasant St., at 6:05 p.m., to report on a disturbance.
A case of vandalism brought an officer to Nonamtum Road, at 6:12 p.m.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 9 p.m., to report on carts stolen.
Monday
A car was reported keyed on Pleasant Street, as reported at 9:08 a.m.