Peabody
Saturday Police and an ambulance responded, at 1:54 a.m., to the vicinity of 117 Lowell St., for a two-vehicle accident with air-bag deployment and possible injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed, one person refused medical transport, and one operator — a 35-year-old Peabody resident — was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to MacArthur Park, MacArthur Circle, at 4:09 p.m., for a group of 12- to 13-year-olds who broke into the snack stand at the back of the park by the baseball field. They fled down MacArthur Road on a scooter with two full trash bags of goods. One trash bag of soda cans was recovered. Officers were unable to secure the stand and placed a call to Little League.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Summit Street and Centennial Avenue and after a brief inspection, summoned the operator, a 29-year-old Peabody woman, to appear in court to face charges operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
Sunday Police responded to Town Variety, 116 Central St., at 2:31 p.m., after the clerk pressed the silent alarm for a panhandler. Police advised the panhandler not to return. They also explained to the clerk to call police rather than the silent alarm.
A parent called police, at 5:30 p.m., to report her son had been assaulted earlier by a Dunkin Donuts employee who threw food and a drink at him.
A woman called police at 8:45 p.m., from the vicinity of Descenza Jewelers, 161 Andover St., to report she was confronted by the driver of the vehicle in front of her, who alleged that she had rear-ended him. The caller said she had pulled over to exchange information, but the other driver yelled at her, took a picture of her plate, then left the area. There was no visible damage to the caller’s vehicle.
Police were sent to 34 Endicott St., at 11:50 p.m., for an accident when a vehicle ran into a parked car. Police arrested the driver, a 33-year-old Peabody man, and charged him with drunken driving and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Beverly
Sunday
Two patrolmen were sent to a Bartlett Street address, at 8:40 p.m., to help parents whose drunken son was causing issues.
Officers were sent to Lothrop Street, at 10:46 p.m., for a large, loud gathering. The group was dispersed.
At 10:50 p.m., police were sent to 122 Bridge St., for a past assault.
Monday Police were sent to CVS on Dodge Street at 12:08 a.m. after a man walked out of CVS without paying for items.
Three cruisers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Lyman streets, at 1:14 a.m., for kids entering cars on Lyman.
A car was reported, at 11:39 a.m., to have been stolen overnight from 5 Sherman St.
At 1:03 p.m., an officer was sent to an Elliott Street address to take a report of past sexual assault.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to the area of Ferncroft Road at 4:56 p.m., to assist state police in looking for a suspect.
Police were sent to the Danvers RMV Servicenter, 8 Newbury St., at 6:35 p.m. to check for possible homeless people.
Saturday
Police were sent to 71 Locust St., at 2:33 a.m., for a report of two males fighting. They were arguing.
An employee of Honda North, 382 Newbury St., called police at 7:09 a.m., to report the theft of wheels off a vehicle.
The report on an attempted scam brought police to 83 Hobart St., at 9:49 a.m.
Police were sent to SOFI Danvers, 180 Newbury St., at 1:35 p.m, to settle a dispute between a boyfriend and a mother.
An officer was sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, at 2:55 p.m., for a suspicious person looking into cars and at women.
Police were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way at 4:48 p.m., for three female shoplifters.
Police were sent to 6 Laurel St., at 10:03 p.m., for a suspicious male in the backyard.
Officers were called to McDonald’s, 135 Andover St., at 10:17 p.m., for a female looking for help. They arrested Silvia Guardado Lagos, of 443 Broadway, Lynn, and charged her with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 8:49 a.m., to 94 High St. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Officers were sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 2:20 p.m. on a report of a shoplifter who had taken some $500 in jewelry and clothing. Miriam Rdriguez, 70, of 24 Leonard Ave., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, third offense.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer was sent to Salem Harbor at 10:04 a.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
An officer went to Bassett Street at 4:41 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism.
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard, at 1:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Saturday
A report of suspicious activity brought two officers to Stramski Way at 4:43 p.m.
Police stopped an erratic driver at 7:22 p.m. on West Shore Drive and after a brief investigation they arrested the driver, Katie Ehompson, 30, of 30 Hyde St., Danvers. She was charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Sunday
An officer stopped a vehicle at 4:09 p.m. on Lighthouse Lane and cited the operator on a moving vehicle complaint.
Four officers responded, at 11:08 p.m., to a Village Street location to bring an end to a disturbance. They apprehended a 30-year-old Porterville, California, woman and placed her into protective custody until she sobered up.
Swampscott
Thursday
An officer was sent to 205 Burrill Street at 1:45 a.m., to check a report of a suspicious person in a hooded sweatshirt, walking behind the liquor store. He had gotten out of a vehicle with its hazards on, parked on Burrill Street. The officer said the area was in order and the building secure.
Friday
A Columbia Street caller notified police, at 9:25 a.m., that the vehicle with Texas plates had been parked for days in front of the barbershop in an area marked for two-hour parking.