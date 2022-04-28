Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lowell and Kosciusko streets and summoned the operator, a 27-year-old Peabody woman, to court for driving an unlicensed vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., at noon, after a caller reported two dementia patients had an altercation Wednesday and their family would like a police report done.
Police were called to the Sylvan Street Grill,12 Sylvan St., at 1:42 p.m., for a party passed out in the bar area. Party was being evaluated by Atlantic and planned to sign a refusal.
Officers were stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 81 Main St., at 7:36 p.m., after it was reported being on top of a fire hydrant on Little’s Lane. The vehicle was registered to a 57-year-old Medford man who was summoned to court on charges of operating a vehicle with a revoked registration; operating a vehicle on a revoked license; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed, and there was no damage to the fire hydrant.
A caller reported, at 11 p.m., that there was a party on the ground by the ramp from Route 1 north to Route 128 north. State police reported the party was changing tires.
Thursday
Police were called to 161 Newbury St., at 9:42 a.m., after a third-party caller reported there was an ongoing dispute between the boyfriend and the girlfriend there. The officer reported there was no dispute. The female was upset over finding there were bedbugs in the trailer. The boyfriend was not on scene
At 11 a.m., a caller reported seeing a group of kids going into the woods. The officer reported there were 20 or 30 students on a field trip with a staff member. Units cleared.
Middleton
Monday, April 11
Police were called to a Log Bridge Road address, at 8 a.m., after a resident reported a theft of catalytic converters.
A Fuller Pond Road party reported a phone scam at 11:20 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12
The sergeant was sent to a River Street address, at 10:10 a.m., to report on a telephone fraud.
A party came into the station, at 12:15 p.m., to report a check theft on South Main Street.
A North Main Street party notified police, at 1:26 p.m. of a phone scam.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:50 p.m. on North Main Street and cited the operator for passing a school bus.
Wednesday, April 13
An officer went to the vicinity of US Storage Centers, South Main St., at 6:25 a.m., and spoke to the parties involved in a road-rage incident.
A case of identity theft was reported, at 9:32 a.m., from the Ironwood Building B, Village Road.
An officer was called to Martin Street, at 12:10 p.m., to speak to the victim on an IRS related scam.
Police were called to Liberty Street, at 7:02 p.m. after a party complained about being disturbed by the sound of gunfire from Danvers Fish & Game Club.
Thursday, April 14
Vandalism to the cell tower was reported to police, at 1:08 p.m.
A concerned South Main Street parent called police, at 7:55 p.m. for assistance in locating his daughter. She was located in Dorchester.
Friday, April 15
The chief responded to the vicinity of Memorial Hall on South Main St., 12:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. The operator, a 72-year-old Montgomery Center, Vermont, woman was summoned to appear in court on a charge on unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was called to the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, at 8:55 p.m. for an intoxicated guest, but they had returned to their room.
Saturday, April 16
Police were sent to the vicinity of Devonshire Road, at 10:23 a.m., to assist with traffic control at a controlled burn.
Police were called to the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, at 2:40 p.m., for an unruly guest. He agreed to leave the hotel.
Sunday, April 17
Police were called to the intersection of Boston and Pleasant streets, at 8:55 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
A person called police, at 10:50 a.m., to report having been chased, in the vicinity of Boston Street and James Avenue, by two loose dogs.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:20 p.m. on North Main Street at the North Andover line and arrested the operator, Lenin Amaury Sarita, 44, of Chelsea, and charged him with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; and a passing violation.
Salem
Wednesday
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 295 Derby St., at 3:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 76 Lafayette St., at 5:20 p.m., on a well-being check.
Officers made seven motor vehicle traffic stops around town between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. The stops were made, respectively, at 110 Jefferson Ave.; 110 Jefferson Ave. (successive incident reports); Holyoke Square; the intersection of Lafayette and Gardner streets; 117 Highland Ave.; 76 Lafayette St., and 11 Traders Way.
Police were called to 35 Congress St., at 8:25 p.m., on a larceny report.
At 10:43 p.m., police were dispatched to Palmer Street for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested two women: Stephanie Tejada, 28, of 36 Palmer St., Apt 1, and charged her with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct; also arrested was Cristina M. Colon, 32, of 56 Dow St., Apt. 51, who was charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Thursday
Officers were called to 168 Essex St., at 12:50 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to 285 Derby St., at 1:52 and at 3:09 a.m., for two separate commercial alarms.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to the intersection of School and Tremont streets, at 3:47 a.m. where, after a short investigation, they arrested two males and two females on multiple charges. Arrested were: Anderson Alexis Nova, 19, of 32 Maple St., Apt 1, Boston, who was charged with breaking into a depository, larceny under $1,200, receiving stolen credit cards, possession of a burglarious instrument, and receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200. Also arrested was Oriana Pena, 20, of 262 North Beacon St., Apt. 12, Brighton, who was charged with breaking into a depository, larceny under $1,200, and possession of a burglarious instrument. Also arrested was Luis Jose Cabral, 21, of 237 Washington St., Apt. 1, Boston, who was charged with breaking into a depository, larceny under $1,200, possession of a burglarious instrument, and receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Also arrested was Luisa Santana Herrera, 22, of 87 Rosseter St., Apt. 2, Boston, who was charged with breaking into a depository, larceny under $1,200, and possession of a burglarious instrument.
An officer was sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 8 a.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
At 8:34 a.m., an officer was called to 249 Lafayette St., to look into a parking complaint.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought an officer 195 Jefferson Ave., at 9:51 a.m.
Officers were sent to 27 Charter St., at 10:10 a.m.,, to settle a dispute.
The report of a motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Essex and Flint streets, at 10:25 a.m.
Police reported a motor vehicle accident involving a police cruiser in the vicinity of 10 Traders Way, at 11:10 a.m.
A general request for police sent officers to 252 Bridge St., at 12:06 p.m.
An officer responded to 385 Lafayette St., at 2:45 p.m. on a parking complaint.
Three motor vehicle traffic stops were made between 3:08 and 3:25 p.m.
The first two were at the intersection of Washington and Pond streets, at 3:08 and 3:10 p.m., while the third was at 112 North St., at 3:25 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers went to the vicinity of 130 Sohier Road at 8:25 p.m., to look for a dirt biker who has been riding nightly in the area.
Police, fire and ambulance responded at 10 p.m., to a Bennett Street address for a female lapsing in and out of consciousness.
A driver reported, at 10:07 p.m., that someone had thrown a rock at his vehicle in the area of 41 Odell Ave..
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Rantoul Street and Broadway, at 3:47 a.m., to check on a person in a vehicle.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 6:05 a.m., to assist staff with an out-of-control patient.
Officers were called to Herrick Street, at 9:18 a.m., for an elderly female who cut her wrists.
The property manager at 12 Tozer Road called police at 11 a.m. to advise them unauthorized parties were illegally dumping trash on the property.
An officer was called to 32 Dane St., at 11:36 a.m., to take a report on stolen jewelry.
Residents from 16 Congress St., called police at 1:25 p.m. to complain about drones flying above their units.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 3:30 p.m., to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Herrick Street for a two-car accident with property damage.