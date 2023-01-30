DanversFridayA cruiser was sent to the Concord Gas Station, 112 Water St., at 5:02 p.m., for kids on bikes blocking road, but an area search found nothing.
An officer was sent to Care Dimensions main building, 78 Liberty St., at 5:18 p.m., to report on a missing diamond ring.
Medical aid was sent to 2402 Kirkbride Drive, at 9 p.m., for a fall with unknown injuries.
Police were sent to AMC Theatres, 100 Independence way for an intoxicated person in the men’s restroom.
SaturdayA parking dispute brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:46 a.m.
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 5:06 p.m., to check out an apparently abandoned silver Honda Odyssey van.
Police were sent to the vicinity of The Iron Chef, 435 Newbury St., for a motor-vehicle accident in which a truck struck a hydrant.
A vehicle was reported stolen, at 9:02 p.m., from Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, for a stolen BMW 530xi
Police were sent to McDonalds, 77 High St., at 9:08 p.m., to check the well-being of a white male who was stumbling and impaired, but he was gone on arrival.
State police responded at 9:48 p.m., for a car fire on Route 128 north between Elliott and Conant streets.
A 2016 Jeep was reported stolen, at 10:11 p.m., from the vicinity of Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive.
Police were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 10:35 p.m., for four to five youths outside, and a fight underway.
State police responded, at 11:45 p.m., to the vicinity of 221 Newbury St., for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
SundayPolice were sent to the Great Rock Church, 256 Andover Church at 9:04 a.m., for complaints about an outdoor speaker.
An officer was sent to 6 Rogers Road to check the well-being of a person who seemed lost.
Medical aid was sent to 25 Porter St., at 11:23 a.m., for an 88-year-old female hurt in an unwitnessed fall.
Police were called to 11 Trask St., at 3:27 p.m., for an assault by a person with a baseball bat.
Marblehead
Friday
A person called police, at 12:19 a.m., from Creesy Street to report receiving harassing phone calls.
Officers were sent to School St., at 12:21 a.m., for a party out of control.
Three officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Bubier Road and Pleasant Street, at 7:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Three fire engines and one officer responded to Lafayette Street at 10:22 a.m. for a fire.
One officer was sent to Woodfin Terrace, at 1:22 p.m., to look into property destruction.
Police were sent to Creesy Street, at 7:47 p.m., to assist a citizen. The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Lincoln Park at 9:24 p.m.
SaturdayPolice made property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way and Atlantic Avenue between 12:01 and 12:26 a.m.
Four police officers and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Beacon Street and Bradlee Road, at 1:02 a.m., for suspicious activity. After a brief investigation, they arrested Stephen T. Rayne, 47, of 28 Heather Drive, Norwood. Rayne was charged with drunken driving, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Two officers were sent to Humphrey Street at 2:06 p.m., on a general complaint.
SundayPolice were sent to Humphrey Street, at 12:25 p.m., to report on an alleged stolen ring.
At 2:41 p.m., an officer was sent to Sewall Street to report on a trespass.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Humphrey Street at 4:30 p.m.
Three fire engines and two officers were sent to Bassett Street, at 9:30 p.m., to extinguish a chimney fire.
Three officers were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 11 p.m. to investigate an issue.
PeabodySundayA caller reported, at 7:56 a.m., a past burglary to his parents’ house at 51 Tracy St.
A wellness check was called in by daughter on the mother, who had stated there were visitors there whom she wanted to leave. There were no visitors.
A caller reported, at 10:22 a.m., she had struck a deer in the vicinity of 574 Lowell St.
Police arrested a driver, at 2:38 p.m., after a two-car accident in the vicinity of 22 Sutton St., and 12 Wallis Ann Road. The driver, Robin Duquette, 59, of 49 Blaney St., Swampscott, was charged with drunken driving, a marked lanes violation, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller reported at 4:31 p.m., that his vehicle was struck, while parked at 82 Newbury St., by a white truck that left without leaving its information. A license number was obtained, however, and Everett police attempted to make notification at the residence of the owner of the suspect vehicle. The residence was in darkness at the time, and no one answered the door.
A caller reported, at 7:33 p.m., from the vicinity of Barnes & Noble, 210B Andover St., that a vehicle almost struck them head-on, then side-swiped a tree, continued on, nearly hitting another vehicle, and came to rest by the Logan Express gate. The driver then begin driving toward Prospect Street, where an officer stopped her at Prospect and Keys. The woman was taken into custody and transported to the station where she was arrested. The operator, Anne C. Brown, 48, of 91 Oakwood Ave., Lynn, was charged with drunken driving; resisting arrest; and assault and battery on ambulance personnel.
Police stopped a 29-year-old Danvers driver in the vicinity of Lowell Street and Southwick Road and summoned him to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on an other-department warrant.
MondayAn officer was sent to 47 Garden Road, at 1:15 a.m. to check on loud noise coming from the basement. The party was doing his laundry but said he would keep the noise down.
An officer was sent to Care One at Peabody Glen, 199 Andover St., Room #104, at 5:12 a.m., for a dispute between patients. The two were separated to different rooms.
An officer was flagged down at 12:32 a.m., by a person wearing a sheet. He asked the officer to take him to the hospital, but changed his mind and asked, instead, to be taken to Wyoma Square in Lynn. The officer dropped him off there and returned to Peabody.
BeverlySundayPolice, fire and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 4:54 p.m., for a party bleeding from the side.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street location, at 5:32 p.m. for a party who had made possible suicidal statements.
A disturbance between neighbors brought police to 245 Essex St. for a possible parking issue.
A two-car motor-vehicle accident brought police to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road.
A disturbance caused by a road-rage incident brought police to 434 Rantoul St. at 9:25 a.m.
The Community Impact Unit was advised at 10:21 of the upcoming weekend weather forecast.
An officer from the Community Impact Unit met at 12:30 p.m., today with church over homeless issues.
SalemSundayTheft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate was reported, at 10:27 a.m., from 10 Jefferson Avenue.
Police were sent to 53 Hanson St., at 2:28 p.m., to investigate a report of threats.
Police arrested Julian Armando Lopez-Ortez, 19, of 50 Rainbow Terrace, and charged him with larceny of a motor vehicle and with receiving a stolen motor vehicle
A person was arrested at 6:36 p.m. in the vicinity of 333 Jefferson Ave. but they were not identified.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 5:18 p.m., at the intersection of Lafayette and Dodge Streets and arrested and charged the operator. Braylin Manuel Guerrero, 22, of 60 Dow St., Salem. with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police arrested three New Bedford males at about 5:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 150 Canal St., and charged each of them with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Arrested were Esmanuel Macedo Debarros, 19, of 74 Independent St., Apt. 2; and Galvin Soto, 18, of 21 Jouvette St.; and Dwayne Ahmad Veale, 19, of 8 Hunter St., all of New Bedford.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 205 Highland Ave., at 1:17 a.m., to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 19 Congress St., at 4:54 a.m.
An officer was sent to 169 Boston St.., at 5:14 p.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Police were called to 93 Washington St., at 9:25 a.m., where they arrested Michael Anthony King, 23, of 2 Lewis St., Lynn. King was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm in a felony; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; and possessing ammunition without a FID card.
Police were sent to 10 Orleans Ave., at 12:53 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 39 Union St., at 2:29 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
Police were sent to 32 Perkins St., at 3:25 p.m., to look into another fraud or scam.